Rep. Linda Flores: Rethink criminal home placements

[State Representative Linda Flores Release]
Reopening Controversial Home Points to Need for Legislative Changes
Flores Leads Caucus Agenda Call for Reform
(Salem) A new state report on a controversial home for people found “guilty except for insanity” points to the need for legislative changes according to State Representative Linda Flores (R-Clackamas). “This new development backs up my concern for the lack of training and other uniform standards in state policy for placement of these homes,” Flores said today. “I’m concerned the same problems will soon impact a neighborhood in Clackamas County because this is not isolated to Washington County. We’re seeing these issues crop up across Oregon.”
The House Republican Caucus recently released its 2009 Legislative Agenda which includes giving “local communities a say in the placement of criminally-insane individuals.” Flores has been working on this issue since last fall and attending a special a special Governor’s Taskforce on the siting of homes for patients under supervision by the Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB).
Connell House in Cornelius has now been cleared to re-open by the Department of Human Services (DHS) which has determined the state did not have the legal authority to close the home last month. Police and prosecutors were investigating reports of sex and drug related crimes at Connell when one of the occupants escaped. State officials to shut down Connell and sent the residents back to the Oregon State Hospital.
The same day as the escape, Flores testified before the House Judiciary Committee, telling the Committee her primary concern was related to Secure Residential Treatment Facilities (SRTF). “We’re talking about sex offenders, arsonists, attempted murder, assaulting a police officer and other violent crimes. These clients present the most risk, the highest danger to the community.”
The new findings by DHS notes the operators of Connell House, “did fail in not training staff to provide supervision.” That has been a key concern for Representative Flores. She explained to the Judiciary Committee, “there are really no uniform standards for these facilities. There isn’t a list of building codes or security requirements or staff training. There really aren’t any consistent protocols for the process used when one of these SRTF’s is placed in a community.”
Representative Flores recently learned a new SRTF planned for Pendleton will be locked around-the-clock with security cameras and enclosed with a ten-foot alarmed fence. However, other facilities around the state allow residents to go on walks and even hold down jobs in the community.
Today Cornelius Police Chief Paul Rubenstein pointed out, “we want an above board process with transparency and consistency; one that protects the public and provides an appropriate environment for the residents.” Flores is working on legislative changes to increase public safety standards in addition to better notification for local law enforcement, district attorneys and neighbors. “I believe citizens in a community need to know who’s moving next door,” added Flores during her testimony.
###
Pingback: activewear pants()
Pingback: ï»¿arganolie()
Pingback: ï»¿bmx kopen()
Pingback: government grants()
Pingback: ï»¿Auto pawn without letting()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: ï»¿Underwater housing()
Pingback: ï»¿PlayStation 4()
Pingback: high interest loans()
Pingback: water ionizer pay per day plans()
Pingback: water ionizers payday loans()
Pingback: lace beach bunny()
Pingback: ï»¿gay porn()
Pingback: ï»¿gay porn()
Pingback: finesteride()
Pingback: Caricature portrait()
Pingback: ï»¿waterproofing()
Pingback: ï»¿Versus Wealth Management()
Pingback: ï»¿Versus Wealth Management()
Pingback: ï»¿Versus Wealth Management()
Pingback: ï»¿Versus Wealth Management()
Pingback: ï»¿istanbul masaj()
Pingback: ï»¿istanbul masaj()
Pingback: bayan masÃ¶z()
Pingback: link to the youtube video()
Pingback: videos porno()
Pingback: ï»¿child porn()
Pingback: ï»¿kociky()
Pingback: ï»¿How to commit suicide()
Pingback: ï»¿purificadoras()
Pingback: ï»¿crÃ©ation sociÃ©tÃ© offshore()
Pingback: ï»¿Agam Berry()
Pingback: ï»¿bulot montagnard()
Pingback: ï»¿bulot montagnard()
Pingback: TravelHost()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: ï»¿lila nikole()
Pingback: ï»¿pracovne ponuky()
Pingback: ï»¿pracovne ponuky()
Pingback: ï»¿cincin kawin()
Pingback: easeus()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: ï»¿ free fonts()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: continue reading()
Pingback: playsuit white()
Pingback: slot()
Pingback: bonus()
Pingback: gratis()
Pingback: high end summer dress()
Pingback: mar de rosas swimwear 2014()
Pingback: unique one piece swimsuit()
Pingback: naughty america discount()
Pingback: Buy Viagra Online()
Pingback: ï»¿CACES()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: tantric massage west london()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: amsterdam botox()
Pingback: hotmail()
Pingback: hotmail()
Pingback: ï»¿victor vargas irausquin()
Pingback: ï»¿FINRA Meyers Associates scheme()
Pingback: ï»¿court martial lawyer()
Pingback: ï»¿court martial lawyer()
Pingback: epoxy coating fort collins()
Pingback: ï»¿SEO Bristol()
Pingback: ï»¿red monokini()
Pingback: ï»¿scommesse online()
Pingback: ï»¿scommesse online()
Pingback: ï»¿child pornography()
Pingback: chicago seo()
Pingback: ï»¿bus from kl to singapore()
Pingback: ï»¿casino()
Pingback: ï»¿victor vargas venezuela()
Pingback: ï»¿george johnson cdxc()
Pingback: ï»¿george johnson cdxc()
Pingback: ï»¿george johnson FINRA()
Pingback: ï»¿ipad repair bend()
Pingback: Marley Frankies Bikinis()
Pingback: rais stoves()
Pingback: slot()
Pingback: material electrico()
Pingback: mecanismos electricos()
Pingback: ï»¿george johnson meyers associates()
Pingback: george johnson meyers associates()
Pingback: desert safari dubai()
Pingback: financial insurance affiliate()
Pingback: amazing scenic view()
Pingback: gambling for less()
Pingback: expensive horseback riding()
Pingback: Geld Gewinnspiele()
Pingback: http://sms6.pl()
Pingback: phone installers()
Pingback: free reverse phone()
Pingback: cornelius surfboards()
Pingback: erotik hikayeler()
Pingback: sikiÅŸ hikaye()
Pingback: http://www.sms-bramkaplay.pl/()
Pingback: ï»¿boom beach triche()
Pingback: la chic trends()
Pingback: la chic trends()
Pingback: societe offshore()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: Canadian Viagra()
Pingback: buy cheap instagram followers()
Pingback: mouse click the following web site()
Pingback: ï»¿best bank to close your business accounts without notice()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: domain()
Pingback: versus wealth management()
Pingback: www.LevinInjuryFirm.com()
Pingback: auto likes()
Pingback: instagram takipci hilesi()
Pingback: buy vaporizer()
Pingback: tuition agency()
Pingback: strapon()
Pingback: ï»¿Craig Feigin()
Pingback: ï»¿delray beach volkswagen()
Pingback: Vitamin C Serum()
Pingback: Adolph Mongo()
Pingback: browse around these guys()
Pingback: child porn from google()
Pingback: Brugte cykler København()
Pingback: medical drug store()
Pingback: servicerr.com()
Pingback: ï»¿porno,()
Pingback: IIQE()
Pingback: Royal Wharf Ballymore()
Pingback: Muskegon Photographers()
Pingback: iphone repair abilene()
Pingback: iphone repair abilene()
Pingback: film izle()
Pingback: ristorante messicano torino()
Pingback: wyposazenie lodzialni()
Pingback: cigar malaysia()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: bikini luxe angel romper playsuit()
Pingback: 100 Social Bookmarks()
Pingback: ï»¿cigars()
Pingback: Keylogger Review()
Pingback: wokrestaurant zaandam()
Pingback: annuaire telephonique()
Pingback: Clipping path provider()
Pingback: fat loss()
Pingback: escort greece()
Pingback: sxeseis()
Pingback: Catalina Hoffmann()
Pingback: Catalina Hoffmann()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: booters()
Pingback: cild porn()
Pingback: Roulette Strategie()
Pingback: kredyty gotówkowe()
Pingback: inboot()
Pingback: vbooter()
Pingback: quzs stresser()
Pingback: Loan()
Pingback: Diet Pills()
Pingback: Diet Pills()
Pingback: xnxxfreeon()
Pingback: router slap()
Pingback: ankara escort()
Pingback: ï»¿net stress()
Pingback: idata almanya vizesi()
Pingback: Ewen Chia()
Pingback: ï»¿escorts()
Pingback: Gmail correo electrónico()
Pingback: ï»¿m88()
Pingback: House Painters in Pasadena Ca()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: Regnskabsprogram()
Pingback: online course()
Pingback: m88.()
Pingback: c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: ï»¿second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: tantric massage london()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: sick()
Pingback: ï»¿porn sex()
Pingback: cash for clothes()
Pingback: ï»¿A Boards()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: ï»¿office furniture Brisbane()
Pingback: Armani()
Pingback: visit this link()
Pingback: ï»¿buy facebook likes()
Pingback: VIDEO DOWNLOADER BROLOADER()
Pingback: FREE YOUTUBE DOWNLOADER CNET()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: business aid centre reviews client applications()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney carlisle()
Pingback: best weight loss programs()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: buy cheap viagra()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: cause diabetes()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Dudley Willigar()
Pingback: hungry shark hack()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: stickers()
Pingback: blogging tips()
Pingback: picks for guitar()
Pingback: classified advertisements website()
Pingback: children's clothes pinterest()
Pingback: Adrianna()
Pingback: recruiting()
Pingback: lowes electronic dart boards in cabinet()
Pingback: best electric nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: tv antennas michigan()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: estate street partners llc()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: estate street, ultratrust()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: viagra.()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care()
Pingback: nurse caddy organizer()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: tuvturk randevu()
Pingback: su familia()
Pingback: Big Red Apparel()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: mini laser stage light show()
Pingback: elektronik sigara()
Pingback: fireproof home safe()
Pingback: Mei()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: ï»¿hentai porn()
Pingback: ï»¿google porn()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/addium-brain-enhancer-reviews/()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest()
Pingback: learn more here()
Pingback: best fat burning product()
Pingback: clash royale cheat for android()
Pingback: diet pill that works()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: ï»¿wedding dresses toronto()
Pingback: electric heating()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: cenniki()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: riparazione iphone()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: photinia red robin()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: mobile strike game cheats()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: instagram hack()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: google hack()
Pingback: global test market()
Pingback: bus from cusco to puno()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: Nicole()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: resume writers professional()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: Apple watch review()
Pingback: Click Now()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: romano's jewelers()
Pingback: best air purifiers guide()
Pingback: landscape garden design()
Pingback: painting company in Weston()
Pingback: dietista barcelona()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: trasporte de mercancia usa a colombia()
Pingback: restaurants bluewater()
Pingback: tapas in london()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: Storage Company Gloucester,()
Pingback: Learn More Here()
Pingback: Love Quotes for her()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: best uv umbrella()
Pingback: Vietnam culture()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: ï»¿gambling()
Pingback: ï»¿gambling()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: boiler maintenance required brussels()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador()
Pingback: hair regrowth products()
Pingback: escorts ny()
Pingback: tao system of badass book()
Pingback: Peliculas Porno en Español Online Gratis()
Pingback: Escort iquique()
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz()
Pingback: Escorts iquique()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: best dating site toronto()
Pingback: seo perth()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: cranecrews.com()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: porno.()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: ï»¿porno()
Pingback: ï»¿porno()
Pingback: cuban gold chain()
Pingback: Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers()
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: promo codes()
Pingback: coupon codes promo()
Pingback: fast cash now()
Pingback: Levitra cena()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: poodle dog breed information()
Pingback: ï»¿dating sites()
Pingback: purifiadoras de agua()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount()
Pingback: child porn()
Pingback: ï»¿viagra()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: tantric massage london()
Pingback: royalty free video()
Pingback: ï»¿money()
Pingback: افضل شركة مكافحة النمل الابيض بجدة()
Pingback: currency multilevel marketing()
Pingback: Professional Carpet Cleaning()
Pingback: Sun()
Pingback: slitherio()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort()
Pingback: Seo Cape town()
Pingback: owner financed commercial property()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: gopro bacpac()
Pingback: Birthday Wishes()
Pingback: rubber roof repair()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: maxicab()
Pingback: live stream()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: jewelry buyers phoenix()
Pingback: msr206 software download()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: french bulldog coffee mug()
Pingback: Ronald Noble()
Pingback: kispiox river()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: Meal management bag()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Services()
Pingback: beataddiction.com()
Pingback: roulette austricksen()
Pingback: bandar domino()
Pingback: friv games()
Pingback: arabicgames.info()
Pingback: sell diamond jewelry fort worth()
Pingback: business writing course()
Pingback: avocat permi()
Pingback: Discounts Promotion Malaysia()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: yasmanjheez()
Pingback: Baccarat Online()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: the best limos rental in Vancouver BC()
Pingback: seo quotation india()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: lunch talk()
Pingback: SkinComplexRX skin restore()
Pingback: KNOW MORE()
Pingback: Opa()
Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers()
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers()
Pingback: SCR888 games()
Pingback: Profit Accumulator Review()
Pingback: vegas world()
Pingback: Dawn Incorporated Africa()
Pingback: Kizi 2 games - plants zombies 2 game kizi 11 games()
Pingback: Play free online games friv kizi 2()
Pingback: blonde & brunette()
Pingback: quality drones()
Pingback: sex discount()
Pingback: water filter system()
Pingback: Kotkan Caaraklinikka Kalevi Niemi Oy()
Pingback: Exotic car rentals miami()
Pingback: earmuffs()
Pingback: Fashion Jewelry()
Pingback: Baby online store singapore()
Pingback: minimize capital gains()
Pingback: iphone imei checker()
Pingback: locksmith()
Pingback: thesis sample()
Pingback: #iamtheceo()
Pingback: Marcela()
Pingback: meja kantor meeting()
Pingback: bluetooth()
Pingback: Bronzer()
Pingback: Sheena()
Pingback: Houston jewelry store()
Pingback: models()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings under $500()
Pingback: Learn More()
Pingback: yahoo customer service phone number()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: how to contact yahoo customer support()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: penis enlargement that works()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coconut Creek()
Pingback: best criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: bread bin cream black retro modern kitchen storage()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: Younan()
Pingback: boots()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Autographed Barry Sanders Jersey()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: Search 3000 App()
Pingback: chat room html for website()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: michael nguyen()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: Seals Kettle Package()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: ppchelpers()
Pingback: forex v 1.0()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: DUI attorney glendale()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: fulham()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: China Import Service()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: criar perfil no facebook()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: 5000 wedding flowers()
Pingback: xanaina()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: First Buddy hundemad()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: Clasificados gratis()