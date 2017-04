Oregon Tea Party Announces April 14 Event

by In the news

Oregon Tea Party

Oregon Tea Party Announces Third Anniversary Tea Party Event – Evolution of the Revolution – Featuring Keynote Speaker James O’Keefe

Portland, OR – The Oregon Tea Party welcomes citizen journalist and founder of Project Veritas, James O’Keefe, as the keynote speaker at the Tea Party event titled, “Evolution of the Revolution” on Saturday, April 14. John Kuzmanich, Chairman of Oregon Tea Party, expressed enthusiasm for the next phase of the movement. “This event will display the amazing work done by our citizen journalists over the past year, and the undercover investigations we’ve conducted. We will honor the ‘Clackistani Rebellion’ that has pushed back against unchecked regional government overreach, and we will discuss the expansion of this rebellion in other parts of Oregon. We will outline the new direction our movement has taken as it’s matured and grown, and we will have plenty of opportunities for activists to get involved in taking back their state.”

Highlights of the event will include:

Food, drinks, and music by singer/songwriter Brian Futch.

Oregon Tea Party Chairman John Kuzmanich on 2012 plans

Tea Party retrospective video featuring Oregon highlights

Karla Kay Edwards, Oregon State Director of Americans For Prosperity

Kristina Ribali, New Media Director of Freedomworks

Jeff Reynolds, Chairman of Multnomah County Republican Party

A tribute to Andrew Breitbart

Special guest, James O’Keefe

Kuzmanich also stated, “We might just have a surprise for a local politician or two. Stay tuned.”

Tickets are $20.00 in advance online, $25.00 at the door. All proceeds go to Oregon Tea Party PAC to help fund our activities in this very important election year.

Oregon Tea Party asks that all attendees register ahead of time at www.oregonteaparty.org.

Event Details:

Saturday, April 14, 2012, from 6:30 to 9:30pm

Emmert Recreation Center, Clackamas, Oregon