Taxpayer Association quote makes front page Sunday Oregonian

by Jason Williams Monday, October 20. 2008

It is always good to be seen on the front page of The Oregonian. Even better The Oregonian ran a list of how much each of the 20 local tax measures in the Portland area will cost the average taxpayer.

Here is my illustrious quote telling how this may be a tough time for all the measures to pass:

“When times are economically tough, voters tend to use a much more critical eye because they’re coming out of a family budget,” said Jason Williams, executive director of the Taxpayer Association of Oregon, a tax watchdog group. “It has to do with timing and whether people have a connection to the money.”

