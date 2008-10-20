Taxpayer Association quote makes front page Sunday Oregonian

by Jason Williams

It is always good to be seen on the front page of The Oregonian. Even better The Oregonian ran a list of how much each of the 20 local tax measures in the Portland area will cost the average taxpayer.

Here is my illustrious quote telling how this may be a tough time for all the measures to pass:

“When times are economically tough, voters tend to use a much more critical eye because they’re coming out of a family budget,” said Jason Williams, executive director of the Taxpayer Association of Oregon, a tax watchdog group. “It has to do with timing and whether people have a connection to the money.”