Taxpayer Association quote makes front page Sunday Oregonian

It is always good to be seen on the front page of The Oregonian. Even better The Oregonian ran a list of how much each of the 20 local tax measures in the Portland area will cost the average taxpayer.
Here is my illustrious quote telling how this may be a tough time for all the measures to pass:
“When times are economically tough, voters tend to use a much more critical eye because they’re coming out of a family budget,” said Jason Williams, executive director of the Taxpayer Association of Oregon, a tax watchdog group. “It has to do with timing and whether people have a connection to the money.”
