GOP Convention Video: Clint Eastwood’s speech

In less than 12 hours, these posters on Clint Eastwood’s speech have already hit social media:
I found Clint’s speech to be a big letdown.
I loved it – but a few things would have made it even better. I wish he’d also said the following things:
– Now, I know what you’re thinking, did he add six trillion dollars to the debt, or only five?
– Go ahead, make my November!
and…
– President Obama, GET OFF MY LAWN!
Oh say, too, Charlton Heston’s speaking genius sorely missed. Recommended reading for VP and his groanies.
http://www.gunblast.com/Heston_Quotes.htm
Clint was brilliant. What a great idea. Pretending to be one of them, getting invited to prime time, and then acting out a classic grumpy old Republican routine by ranting at a chair.
Its like he has been studying Stephen Colbert.
Except for the satire part.
Bob Newhart.
