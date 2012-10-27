Betsy Close sworn in as Oregon’s newest state Senator

by In the news

Oregon Senate Republican Office

Salem, OR – Senator Betsy Close (R-Albany Corvallis) took the oath of office, administered by Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas Balmer, Friday morning in the state Senate chambers. Close was appointed to the Senate District 8 position by the Benton and Linn County Commissions. The seat was vacated by Frank Morse (R-Albany), who resigned in September.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve as a voice for the citizens of Senate District 8,” said Close, who was surrounded by her friends and family at the oath-taking. “I pledge to represent and fight for them to the best of my abilities in the state Senate.”

Betsy Close was born in Washington State and has lived in Benton county for 36 years. Betsy received a BA from Washington State University, a BA in Education from Central Washington University, and Oregon State University for her Master of Science. She has taught at Oregon State University and public schools in Washington and Oregon. Betsy Close has been married to Christopher Close for 40 years. The couple have four grown children.

Starting in 1999, Betsy Close served for 6 years as a state Representative in the Oregon House of Representatives. She was Chairwoman of the House Water & Environment Committee and House Business, Labor, and Consumer Affairs; and Co-Chair of the Joint Natural Resources Committee. She served in leadership as Assistant Majority Leader from 2001 to 2005.

“We are excited to welcome Betsy to the state Senate family, and look forward to working with her,” said State Senator Jackie Winters (R-Salem). “Her experience in the legislative process will enable her to hit the ground running in the coming session. Her wisdom, passion and tenacity will serve Oregon well.”