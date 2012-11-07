A Bleak Election Day for Oregon Taxpayers

Election Day 2012 was not a good day for conservatives anywhere and particularly not in Oregon. The Democrats, backed by Oregon’s public employee unions, swept every statewide office. They re-took control of both houses of the state legislature.
The slate of Republican candidates for statewide office, with the exclusion of Knute Buehler, was so weak that it was brushed aside with no significant effort. The Oregon business community was so stingy with its contributions to Knute Buehler that he was forced to provide for a significant portion of his campaign from his own pocketbook while his opponent, Kate Brown made her leisurely three calls to the public employee unions (AFL-CIO, SEIU and OEA) to obtain all of the funding directly and indirectly she needed to win. The opportunity for Republicans to win in Oregon is practically non-existent and will remain so as long as state and local governments collect and remit all the campaign resources required by the public employee unions on a quarterly basis.
Here are three things that you can expect from the Democrat controlled government over the next two years.
- Individual income tax rates will increase for those earning above $100,000. The current level of taxation simply does not provide sufficient revenues for all of the programs adopted by the legislature in the past. This shortfall has been double downed by the massive increase in the cost of PERS for the benefit of the public employee unions.
- A sales tax will be proposed by Governor Kitzhaber and the legislature will approve referral of it to the voters. There will be a sufficient number of Republicans to meet the supermajority requirement as there always is. That sales tax will be sizeable because, in order to garner the votes of those who do not currently pay taxes, significant exemptions will be required – food, drugs, and rent. The alternative will be to provide a “means tested” exemption from paying the taxes. (Newspapers will also be exempted in order to ensure their support of the measure.) While the sales tax will be described as tax reform, it will simply add a third leg to the stool with no significant diminution in either the income tax or property tax.
- Mr. Kitzhaber has established a “blue ribbon” commission to deal with the loss of federal “timber payments.” Those timber payments were originally adopted as a temporary support mechanism when the withdrawal of federal forests from timber harvests threatened local governments who were heavily dependent on the timber industry as their dominant employer. The theory was that the timber payments would allow local communities to “realign” their economic development to provide employment opportunities for displaced loggers – that’s one of those “head up your butt” ideas originated from Washington, D.C. by people who have never visited a rural community that would have never existed but for the timber that surrounds it.
The blue ribbon commission is composed of timber people and environmentalists. The commission has not been formed to find a workable solution to increase timber harvests and thus again provide a revenue stream to local governments. Instead, because the environmentalists will never agree to a timber harvest for profit, the commission will stumble along until midway through the legislative session when it will be presented a “solution” by Mr. Kitzhaber. Mr. Kitzhaber’s solution will have the state government replace the lost federal funds but in order to so, the members of the commission will have to support one or more of the tax increases Mr. Kitzhaber will propose. The effected rural communities (traditionally Republican strongholds) will be forced to support the tax increases or face elimination of services (including public safety services) by local governments.
Make no mistake, Oregon is on the path toward continuous tax increases coupled with continuous spending increases – mostly for the benefit of the public employee unions. And this path will continue so long as the Democrats are able to convince voters that only the rich will have to pay for their excesses. Meanwhile good paying jobs will continue to decline and businesses will look elsewhere to locate, continue and expand their enterprises.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: life insurance calculator state farm()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: best promo codes for papa johns()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Pet Exportation()
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych()
Pingback: Click On this page()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: get fast followers for free()
Pingback: vapor pens - featured()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: ecografe Doppler()
Pingback: Green SEO Writing()
Pingback: ramalan bintang virgo()
Pingback: playpen for dogs()
Pingback: online casino bonus()
Pingback: Shells()
Pingback: minneapolis internet marketing()
Pingback: iphone porns development company()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: this link()
Pingback: check my site()
Pingback: Christen()
Pingback: my singing monster cheats()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution cheats()
Pingback: bouncy castle rental singapore()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: free blogger templates()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract purists choice()
Pingback: tv antennas reviewed()
Pingback: dart board games free()
Pingback: Pet Transport Boxes in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات()
Pingback: valley house rehabilitation center()
Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet()
Pingback: Startup Idea()
Pingback: na chat rooms()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Rivista Query()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: clash royale hack()
Pingback: Sexafspraak()
Pingback: official website()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: west vancouver wedding dress()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: dog walkers naples florida()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: cheat game android online()
Pingback: alopecia areata()
Pingback: piante da siepe()
Pingback: leylandii()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: bus from puno to cusco()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Casino()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: Mitchell()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Watch This()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: tapas westfield()
Pingback: tapas shoreditch()
Pingback: Vancouver BC airport shuttle Northstarlimos()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: spanish tapas in london()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: casillero virtual envio de paquetes()
Pingback: http://nurido.info/story.php?id=106308()
Pingback: Care information()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: Storage Cheltenham()
Pingback: get redirected here()
Pingback: instagram followers porn()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: love image quotes()
Pingback: http://ideology.advicebookmarks.com/story.php?title=ZASHCHO-phen375-SA-NAI-DOBRITE-KHAPCHETA-ZA-OTSLABVANE-noan()
Pingback: tigerpaw gymnastics()
Pingback: ï»¿gambling()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: troubleshooting heating()
Pingback: consultar PIS()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: large recliner()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: forex()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: ego cialis()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: gymnastic shops()
Pingback: review tao of badass()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: NorthwestCell usa()
Pingback: Escort en iquique()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: baptist daily devotional()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: ï»¿pest control()
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Rossie()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: status pnrn()
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier()
Pingback: Buy Doc Johnson Butt Plug sex toys online()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: slimming diet()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: ESCORT()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Nashville()
Pingback: cheap birthday gifts()
Pingback: harga paket wisata pantai pangandaran()
Pingback: gate 2017 result()
Pingback: bandar judi qq()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: خریدفیلترشکن()
Pingback: Professional Carpet Cleaning()
Pingback: windows & doors()
Pingback: international dating()
Pingback: text deliver downloadText Deliver Review()
Pingback: hairbond uk()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Babyzen Yoyo 6+ Stroller()
Pingback: Ship to Malaysia()
Pingback: Best PC builder()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Anniversary Quotes()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: webdesign()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: FLOOR &TABLE()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: Google chrome 2016 Download()
Pingback: paytren()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: anabolic steroids for sale()
Pingback: youtube ranking()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: RKN Global()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: all sports betting online()
Pingback: grout renew()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: china-goods-online.com-CRYSTAL LIGHT()
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: mozilla firefox 2016()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: videographer()
Pingback: influencer()
Pingback: Hay Baler()
Pingback: www.cargamescar.info()
Pingback: cash for coins fort worth()
Pingback: kanger mods()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: Baccarat Online()
Pingback: bilingual wedding officiant()
Pingback: laser skin resurfacing cost()
Pingback: dermatologist in tampa fl()
Pingback: Casino ratings()
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!()
Pingback: natural health()
Pingback: moreton island accommodation()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: seo packages pricing()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: Oppa()
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes()
Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: priemyselné čistenie()
Pingback: survival()
Pingback: synthetic front lace wigs()
Pingback: SCR888 desktop()
Pingback: scottsdale jewelry stores()
Pingback: Risk Management()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: Kizi 2 games - raft wars 2 kizi online games()
Pingback: player via video()
Pingback: gun games()
Pingback: Dallas()
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games: juegos pau friv 2 online games()
Pingback: arabgames.biz()
Pingback: freebetcastle()
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games play free online games friv kizi()
Pingback: forex trading broker()
Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills()
Pingback: crock pot recipes()
Pingback: Drones()
Pingback: water filter whole house()
Pingback: make a app()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: Globalandia()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: Exotic car rentals miami()
Pingback: judi online qq()
Pingback: best residual income opportunity()
Pingback: cheap generic viagra()
Pingback: college consultants Garden grove()
Pingback: test preparation Huntington beach()
Pingback: tutoring center Westminster()
Pingback: college consultants fountain valley()
Pingback: supplements()
Pingback: Toy Drones()
Pingback: Cory()
Pingback: wordpress dating plugin()
Pingback: cliquez ici()
Pingback: writing an essay()
Pingback: patiooutdoortables.com()
Pingback: http://luxurycarrentalusa.com()
Pingback: parquet contrecollé()
Pingback: drone()
Pingback: antique jade rings()
Pingback: nba australia()
Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in Houston()
Pingback: 911 Sign()
Pingback: engagement rings under 500()
Pingback: photo video maker with music free()
Pingback: electricity bill help()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: Laredo Dental Care()
Pingback: afrodisiaco tesao de vaca()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: adam eve toys()
Pingback: Security News Online()
Pingback: Computers()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: gemstones()
Pingback: bulk minerals()
Pingback: Dissertation Writing Service()
Pingback: bicicletta elettrica()
Pingback: guaranteed payday loans()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: women dress()
Pingback: back traction devices()
Pingback: moteur electrique 12v puissant()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn from Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: Sadism()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: Vlogs()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: mens accessories()
Pingback: pracedladomu.pl()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: panelepodlogowe()
Pingback: żaglówki()
Pingback: ppchelpers()
Pingback: liverpool gossip()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: work from home()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans for 2018()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage 2018()
Pingback: high pressure dust control()
Pingback: Millionaire()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Pinal County()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning()
Pingback: io games()
Pingback: Currency Converter()
Pingback: adult coupons()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: seiko black monster()
Pingback: apparel()
Pingback: Landscape Designer Omaha()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: slut()
Pingback: Angel eyes()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: evaporative cooler()
Pingback: what is the 4 percent group()
Pingback: www.facebook.com()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: Gabelhubwagen()
Pingback: Coloring pages()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: cheap engagement rings()
Pingback: Email Processing Home Business()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: http://www.authorstream.com/fenitech64564()
Pingback: wholesale wedding flowers canberra()
Pingback: heating Melbourne()
Pingback: web hosting and domain registration india()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: celestron telescope reviews()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements()
Pingback: walmart login()
Pingback: assista ao video()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()