New State Government Transparency Website Proposed
Bi-Partisan Effort To Show Taxpayers State Revenue & Spending
From State Representative Kim Thatcher
(Salem) Everything you ever wanted to know about state taxes and spending could soon be one click away under a measure introduced today by a bi-partisan group of legislators. State Representatives Arnie Roblan, Jefferson Smith, Kim Thatcher, and Gene Whisnant are co-sponsoring House Bill 2500 to create a comprehensive, free, searchable website for the state budget. HB 2500 is also known as the Open Books Oregon Project.
“We want the website to be user friendly,” said State Representative Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay). “It will also include salary categories for state workers, contracted programs and performance outcomes so we can show the services being provided.”
“Compete budget transparency is vital to keeping government accountable to the people and people engaged in their government,” said State Representative Jefferson Smith (D-Portland). 13 states currently have similar programs and two years ago then-Senator Barack Obama spearheaded an Act of Congress to create a website to track federal spending.
“During a recession, working families and small businesses watch how they spend every nickel and dime, they deserve to know where every one of their tax dollars is going as well,” said State Representative Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer, Newberg, St. Paul) The current all-funds budget is approximately $50 billion and includes some 50,000 state workers.
“Transparency is important because, in the end, there is no such thing as government money, it’s only taxpayer money in government hands,” said State Representative Gene Whisnant (R-Sunriver)
“Government transparency and accountability are important at any time, but in this tough economic climate Oregon taxpayers have even more concern about how state government is spending our hard-earned tax dollars,” said Steve Buckstein, Cascade Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst and Founder. “This legislation will go a long way toward assuring Oregonians that their government is spending their money in appropriate ways.”
Sandra Fabry, Executive Director of the Center for Fiscal Accountability, is thrilled to see lawmakers in Oregon following the lead of other states. “The fact that this bill is sponsored by legislators from both sides of the political aisle is not surprising, and we’re seeing this happen all over the country: Transparency and accountability in government are principles our Founding Fathers held dear, only now with the Internet we have the tools to make them a reality. This is clearly not a left-right issue, it is a right-wrong issue.”
####
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: cheap car insurance for young drivers()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Pet Exportation()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy york()
Pingback: like this()
Pingback: Jordan Linear()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: Kaylee()
Pingback: minneapolis seo expert()
Pingback: online auction()
Pingback: competitive insight()
Pingback: boom beach hack no survey()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: see more()
Pingback: Isidra()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات()
Pingback: http://www.gopher.co.nz/howick/commercial-cleaning/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: try Me()
Pingback: Azucena()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: fly swatter funny()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/zZciY()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: gain followers on instagram()
Pingback: job oriented java training in pune()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: SuperGaminator()
Pingback: digital home safe()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: Candace()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: china proxies list()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: racist jokes()
Pingback: best thermogenic fat burner for women()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: cheap seo services()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: austin air purifier()
Pingback: www.fuzonline.pw()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Download()
Pingback: Aerial lift rentals south Florida()
Pingback: air purifiers guide()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: crack avast()
Pingback: Shalon()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: iv therapy in miami florida()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: http://rainbowrumpus.info/story.php?id=112306()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: best golf umbrella reviews()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Ethan()
Pingback: Famous Wisetrail()
Pingback: Ella()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid()
Pingback: escape room()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn()
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: get fast cash()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: full color club flyer printing()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras()
Pingback: Best Deals Womens Fashion()
Pingback: Gretchen()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: beams for gymnastics for sale()
Pingback: http://www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html()
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: eb5()
Pingback: proofreading()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: Rolf()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: bay dermatology tampa fl()
Pingback: Gonzalez()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners()
Pingback: Singapore memory training course()
Pingback: seo package india()
Pingback: best seo package()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: memory training()
Pingback: goods-Z()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: david sammon colorado()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/penis-enlargement-that-works()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coconut Creek()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Wanzer()
Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Cock()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: DUI attorney glendale()
Pingback: movie world discount tickets()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: clean carpets()
Pingback: bem vindo ao facebook cadastre-se()
Pingback: bedste trampolin()
Pingback: Hot Cougar Julia Ann Fucked By Gigantic Black Cock()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: jiechuhui.com/upload/home.php?mod=space&uid=203949&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: computer science()
Pingback: how much are wedding flowers()
Pingback: wandelreizen spanje()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: 원피스 우솝 견문색()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: سرور مجازیسرور مجازی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: חלונות אלומיניום בבאר שבע()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: first buddy()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()