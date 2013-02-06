Executive Club: Kropf on what the Legislature is going to do to you

by In the news

Jeff Kropf on what the Legislature is going to do to you

Executive Club Speaker Series

6:00 pm ~ Wed. Feb. 6:30pm

Portland Airport Shilo

– Resetting property tax values..in other words…subverting measure 5.

– Changing the Constitution in order to more easily raise taxes… Right now, the legislature needs a supermajority of 60%..there’s a move afoot to reduce that to a simple majority….

– And how about a brand new carbon tax on fuel suppliers?

– Who’s behind these and other proposed legislation… any Republicans?

– You’ll be surprised, dumbfounded, and furious when you find out the truth!

Join us at the February Executive Club meeting Wednesday February 6

6:30PM at the Shilo Airport.

~~~~~

Guest is Capitol Watch Founder and former Oregon

Legislator Jeff Kropf.

~~~~~

Portland Airport Shilo Inn ~ 11707 Northeast Airport Way

~ Bring a friend! ~ $20 buffet option ~