Executive Club: Kropf on what the Legislature is going to do to you

by In the news Wednesday, February 6. 2013

Executive Club Speaker Series
6:00 pm ~ Wed. Feb. 6:30pm
Portland Airport Shilo

– Resetting property tax values..in other words…subverting measure 5.
– Changing the Constitution in order to more easily raise taxes… Right now, the legislature needs a supermajority of 60%..there’s a move afoot to reduce that to a simple majority….
– And how about a brand new carbon tax on fuel suppliers?
– Who’s behind these and other proposed legislation… any Republicans?
– You’ll be surprised, dumbfounded, and furious when you find out the truth!

Join us at the February Executive Club meeting Wednesday February 6
6:30PM at the Shilo Airport.
Guest is Capitol Watch Founder and former Oregon
Legislator Jeff Kropf.
Portland Airport Shilo Inn ~ 11707 Northeast Airport Way
~ Bring a friend! ~ $20 buffet option ~

