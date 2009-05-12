Republicans propose budget that protects core services

Press Release from Senate and House Republicans
Back to Basics Budget lets service areas replay 2007-09 funding levels
House and Senate Republicans announced a Back to Basics Budget plan on Tuesday. The plan funds a full school year, protects prioritized service areas like public safety and human services by giving them the same funding levels they received in the last two year budget and creates a $1.374 billion surplus for targeted legislative add-backs and contingency reserves.
“This budget protects our most important priorities: quality education for our kids, safe neighborhoods and services for the most needy and vulnerable,” said Senator Chris Telfer (R-Bend). “Republicans applied the same philosophy that Oregon families and small businesses are applying to their budgets, funding what is most important with what we have, tightening our belt and being fiscally responsible. If we do those things, we don’t have to talk about raising taxes on Oregon families and small businesses in these tough times.
Highlights of the Back to Basics Budget include:
“¢ The plan starts with the assumption that Oregon government does not need to increase taxes in order to provide the services that Oregonians need and value.
“¢ The plan funds K-12 education with $6.245 billion, holding schools harmless with a zero cuts budget that ensures kids can receive a quality education through a full school year.
“¢ The plan protects public safety, human services and other core functions by giving them at a minimum the exact budget they had last cycle.
“¢ The plan leaves a $1.374 billion surplus for legislative add backs, enhancements, contingencies and reserves.
“¢ The plan leaves $457 million of our state reserves intact.
Republicans built the Back to Basics Budget using a philosophy that funds the most important, core services first. This budget creates a starting point that holds services like K-12 education, higher education, public safety agencies and human services providers harmless from any cuts from their 2007-09 funding levels.
To protect these priorities, the budget uses $911 million in Federal Stimulus money and $457 million from the Rainy Day and Education Stability Funds, leaving $457 million left in reserves. The budget also uses $429 million in savings and efficiency enhancements. After funding each core service at their 2007-09 level, the budget leaves $1.374 billion for the legislature to make targeted add-backs to the most important priorities.
“The way Oregon budgets must be fixed,” said Senator Frank Morse (R-Morse). “Past practices are simply not sustainable. Government must find ways to improve performance and demonstrate the ability to reduce costs. Ultimately, core services and functions of government can be preserved without raising taxes. “
In the past, the legislature has started the budget discussion with an automatic, no-questions-asked increase to state agencies, called the “Essential Budget Level.” The legislature doesn’t require agencies to come before the budget writing committee and justify why they need increases in their base levels of spending like a business would. The Legislature has handed out increases without asking tough questions about what drives the cost of state government and how we can better prioritize. The result is out-of-control spending and insurmountable deficits. In fact, over the last ten years our state budget has increased by more than 75%.
“This is a fundamental change to the way the legislature budgets,” said Representative Bruce Hanna (R-Roseburg). “Oregonians are hurting and having to make tough choices in their budgets at home and in their businesses right now. We think Oregon government should be making the same tough decisions and start managing taxpayer dollars with responsibility.”
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: silk underwear()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: Pet Travel()
Pingback: resource for this article()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: http://www.tesalonikainternationalchurchbatam.org/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/331483()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: buy products online()
Pingback: Lucas Barbour()
Pingback: happy valentines day images()
Pingback: minneapolis internet marketing()
Pingback: seo services minneapolis()
Pingback: fucking the babysitter app()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: vitamin c serum()
Pingback: Mandy()
Pingback: seo interactive()
Pingback: Sheba Cheser()
Pingback: boom beach mod()
Pingback: free boom beach diamonds()
Pingback: hungry shark hack()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: nett salary calculator()
Pingback: online notebook()
Pingback: children's clothing yaletown()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: punta cana centro comercial()
Pingback: Terrie()
Pingback: armrest organizer bed bath and beyond()
Pingback: free xbox live codes forum()
Pingback: Cleo Nibbe()
Pingback: fly swatter noise()
Pingback: Hypnosis in Ontario()
Pingback: disco light party city()
Pingback: empresa de cerrajeria san juan()
Pingback: top 10 java training institutes in pune()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: safes for the home()
Pingback: Tonja Demoff()
Pingback: best scalping ea()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: Libbie()
Pingback: العاب قمار()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get your ex back x()
Pingback: VAPE PEN()
Pingback: dog care naples()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: Synergy spanish()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Conroe Criminal Lawyer()
Pingback: How to Lose 30 Pounds()
Pingback: Los Angeles Web Design()
Pingback: 8muses()
Pingback: hire business professionals()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: Rolande()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: epic soccer training()
Pingback: Limousine rental()
Pingback: free spins no deposit()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR PETROLEUM ENGINEERS()
Pingback: us proxies list()
Pingback: Limos()
Pingback: hilarious jokes()
Pingback: wholesale notebooks()
Pingback: my latest blog post()
Pingback: Mattify Cosmetics Makeup for Oily Skin()
Pingback: Start-up()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: Online Boutique()
Pingback: Fancub Den Haag()
Pingback: New homes Austin()
Pingback: natural weight loss supplements()
Pingback: Lace Dresses()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: Business Listings()
Pingback: naples dog walker()
Pingback: Quicken Loans Login()
Pingback: brcsurabaya.livejournal.com()
Pingback: chlamydia()
Pingback: free psychic readings()
Pingback: principal garden()
Pingback: washingtonpost()
Pingback: electric violinist nyc()
Pingback: Urgent Medical Center()
Pingback: Superior singing method()
Pingback: pocketsquare()
Pingback: www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl()
Pingback: truther dating site()
Pingback: Tulsa irrigation system()
Pingback: Llavero personalizado()
Pingback: TV Box()
Pingback: Synergyspanish()
Pingback: Saudi Rubber flooring()
Pingback: running for beginners()
Pingback: junk car Austin()
Pingback: interior design styles()
Pingback: freelance()
Pingback: house painters Austin()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: water damage Austin()
Pingback: Hydraulic Crimping Tool()
Pingback: prom dress()
Pingback: Barton creek sewer repair()
Pingback: China Furniture Hardware()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: magical corporate entertainment()
Pingback: Employee Scheduling and Payroll()
Pingback: Chargeback Transaction()
Pingback: Bespoke()
Pingback: jvzoo coupon()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: certified financial planner in san jose()
Pingback: Stuff envelopes from home()
Pingback: Austin Fence and Deck()
Pingback: cam girl werden()
Pingback: best hepa air purifier()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: facials Austin()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: cone plate viscometer()
Pingback: the false church system()
Pingback: T Shirts()
Pingback: mca scam review()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: linux vps()
Pingback: Menswear()
Pingback: Private Chat()
Pingback: affordable()
Pingback: John Xie()
Pingback: Staircase Renovation Remodeling Raleigh NC()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: podlogi dlh()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: free website appraisal()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1TV1BTa()
Pingback: Better Ledger Bookkeeping Austin Texas()
Pingback: TulsaSpray Foam Insulation()
Pingback: inshore fishing charters South Padre Island()
Pingback: best umbrella ever()
Pingback: Austin carpet cleaning()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: San Antonio roofing company()
Pingback: http://tiny.cc/4vrrby()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Hottest Images()
Pingback: Texting software for businesses()
Pingback: pakistani designer unstitched suits()
Pingback: sedation dentistry Cedar park()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: News()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: Lilumia 2 Review()
Pingback: liberty hill cosmetic dentistry()
Pingback: roof replacement()
Pingback: Necklaces Online()
Pingback: peo california()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: legacyfoodstorage.org()
Pingback: android()
Pingback: Fairphone netherlands()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: best dog training methods()
Pingback: films gratuit()
Pingback: pitot static systems()
Pingback: Online Baby Store Singapore()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Curved Spine()
Pingback: Grand Theft Auto()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: baby food storage()
Pingback: irrigation system()
Pingback: CARPET CLEANING()
Pingback: discount team kits()
Pingback: cigar distributor()
Pingback: code promos()
Pingback: 海外点卡充值()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: gay personals free()
Pingback: Tutorials()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: trần nhôm()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Joseph Garant()
Pingback: Minecraft Account()
Pingback: Milton Gruhlke()
Pingback: Outdoor lighting houston()
Pingback: online sport betting site()
Pingback: day spa Austin TX()
Pingback: porno amador()
Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Nashville()
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf()
Pingback: http://austinfenceanddeck.com/()
Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Attorneys Garland()
Pingback: http://austinfenceanddeck.com/()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: windows and doors replacement()
Pingback: agario()
Pingback: Kata-Kata Bijak()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds Tulsa()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: Alfonso()
Pingback: veterans day poems()
Pingback: software testing training in cochin()
Pingback: spas in tampa bay()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-canada-rx-buy/()
Pingback: Hughes()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds Tulsa OK()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: Anandao()
Pingback: Northern-Virginia-Wedding-Photographer()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: Eacyo - Dicas de Verdade!()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: new kitten()
Pingback: Best work from Home opportunity September 2016()
Pingback: Thảm dính bụi()
Pingback: buy mdma()
Pingback: sportsbar Everett()
Pingback: Spotlights()
Pingback: Exhaust systems()
Pingback: wholesale viagra()
Pingback: شركات نقل عفش بالدمام()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Kenya news today()
Pingback: jewls()
Pingback: media buying agencies in Dubai()
Pingback: Wristbands With Quotes()
Pingback: sole()
Pingback: Influencer Marketing()
Pingback: coast dental melbourne fl()
Pingback: penis enlargement that works()
Pingback: Music Christian()
Pingback: domino qq()
Pingback: list poker indonesia()
Pingback: kanada einwandern()
Pingback: hotel in jimbaran()
Pingback: criminal law firms toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: backlink checker()
Pingback: swimwear and sandals()
Pingback: Gierlach()
Pingback: Bronx personal injury attorneys()
Pingback: NETWORKING()
Pingback: hip hop promotion packages()
Pingback: chatstep groups()
Pingback: Tuzla Escort()
Pingback: Domme()
Pingback: local reviews()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: Tactical Belt()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Watch it now()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Wiz Khalifa Type Beat()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: Border Freight Transportation ME()
Pingback: plumbers()
Pingback: download qq99()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: agen bola deposit 10rb()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: Landscape Omaha()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: www.comocriarfacebook.com()
Pingback: Produsen mesin()
Pingback: criar perfil no facebook()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Holistic Medicine()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: wedding flowers blue()
Pingback: Zäune aus Polen()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements 2018()
Pingback: Medicare Supplemental insurance 2018()
Pingback: soursop()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: What is Panama Paper()
Pingback: Happy Funny Kids Toys Pretend Play()