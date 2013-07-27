Portland may follow rusted, busted Detroit

by Eric Boehm | Watchdog.org (PA Independent)
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Detroit might have captured national headlines by declaring bankruptcy, but it is not the first — and probably not the last — city to face financial ruin.
It’s a fact even the mayor of Detroit, Dave Bing, acknowledged Sunday, when he predicted his city was the first of “many dominoes that will fall.”
The situation in Detroit is the result of a unique mix of civic corruption, poor financial planning and economic collapse. But one of the driving factors in Detroit’s bankruptcy is an unsustainable public pension crisis, similar to what many other cities are facing.
In which cities will the next dominos fall? It’s hard to tell exactly, but the signs are there.
In April, Moody’s Investors Service, a bond rating agency, issued a report identifying 29 municipalities selected for review over concerns of credit-worthiness.
Their chief concern: Some municipalities are underreporting pension liabilities; the ways in which those large costs are reported can vary widely from place to place.
“The purpose of the adjustments is to provide greater transparency and comparability in pension liability measures for use in credit analysis,” said Timothy Blake, a Moody’s managing director.
Cities on the list for review aren’t necessarily facing imminent downgrade, though their mere presence on that list makes it more likely.
Moody’s, as we speak, is re-examining these nine largest cities:
ChicagoYes, one of the nation’s largest cities could soon be headed down the same black hole as Detroit. Moody’s downgraded The Windy City’s credit rating by three notches last week, as a result of $19 billion in unfunded pension debt.
But that’s only one of several dark clouds on the horizon.
Another ? How about mayor Rahm Emanuel, President Obama’s former chief of staff, telling city employees they should sign up for the federal health insurance exchanges. It’s almost as if he might have known the city was running out of money to fund employee health care.
Sure enough, Pew reports Chicago’s retiree health benefits are exactly 0 percent funded. As in, not a single dollar against a $1 billion liability.
And there doesn’t figure to be much help coming from the state level. Illinois is grappling with a $97 billion unfunded pension liability of its own.
Portland, Ore.One has to wonder if Portland might deliberately drive itself into bankruptcy as part of a larger plan to become the hipster capital of the world.
Regardless, the largest city in Oregon is well on its way to financial trouble. Moody’s is reviewing the city’s credit rating for its general obligation bonds, but also for Portland’s tax obligation bonds, housing bonds and redevelopment bonds. The city has more than $453 million in unfunded pension debt.
Pew notes Portland “had virtually no asset” to offset unfunded liabilities of $2.3 billion in fiscal 2009 for its pension and disability plan for police and firefighters. The city is essentially paying for the retirement costs of those uniformed employees on a pay-as-you-go basis, which any actuary can tell you is a terrible idea.
Omaha, Neb.Maybe city officials can call Warren Buffett for some advice on handling large sums of money. Buffett’s hometown has managed to ring up more than $1.4 billion in pension liabilities, and it has only enough cash saved to pay about 43 percent of those costs, according to Pew.
But Omaha is not on Moody’s list, so a downgrade in the immediate future seems unlikely.
Minneapolis
One half of the Twin Cities could be facing a credit downgrade from Moody’s. St. Paul, it seems, is in the clear, for now.
Minneapolis has piled up more than $700 million in unfunded pension liabilities, prompting the ratings agency to take another look at the city. Moody’s is examining the city’s general obligation debt.
CincinnatiMoody’s downgraded Cincinnati just last week, after it was placed on the list of possible downgrades in April.
The ratings agency cited — surprise, surprise — pension debt as the main reason for dropping the credit rating for Cincinnati’s bonds.
“The outlook on the city of Cincinnati is negative, reflecting our expectation that the city will continue to face budgetary pressure stemming from required pension contributions to the City Retirement System and potential long-term pressure from its exposure to statewide, multi-employer, cost-sharing pension plans,” Moody’s wrote.
The city’s unfunded pension liability tops $700 million.
Providence, R.I.
The capital of the nation’s smallest state is not facing additional scrutiny from Moody’s, but it makes our list for having one of the worst-funded pension systems of any major city in the U.S.
With a funding ratio — the percentage of pension debt versus current assets to pay — of 42 percent, Providence’s pension mess, per capita, is even worse than Chicago’s.
But Pew notes Providence has taken some steps in the right direction. The city suspended annual cost-of-living adjustments for retirees and now requires all former workers olden than 65 to switch to Medicare instead of receiving health benefits from the city. Ah, there’s nothing like being able to dump your aging population into a taxpayer-funding health-care system to save your own taxpayer-funded health care system.
Trenton, N.J.
Moody’s is reviewing general obligation bonds issued by Trenton’s public school system. A downgrade on those bonds would follow fast in the footsteps of a citywide downgrade in 2011.
Mercer County, which houses Trenton, was bumped down a notch by Moody’s earlier this year.
Santa Fe, N.M.In putting Santa Fe “on notice” a few months ago, Moody’s noted the severity of the city’s pension problems. Moody’s ranked the city of Santa Fe as the worst in the country, saying it has net pension liabilities equal to six times its operating revenue.
But Sante Fe’s finance director told New Mexico Watchdog he thinks Moody’s is way off base.
“Their calculation is skewed,” Marcos Tapia, noting the city is not a Moody’s client. “We’ve told Moody’s, we need you to retract this, you need to correct this.”
Moody’s is also reviewing two other cities in New Mexico and the credit rating for Santa Fe County.
Charleston, W.Va.Like Providence, Charleston is another state capital that makes our list despite not attracting direct scrutiny from Moody’s — right now. The reason? Charleston has the worst-funded pension system of any major city in the United States, with only 24 percent of the necessary funds to cover more than $337 million in pension debt.
Like Chicago, Charleston won’t be able to look to the state for help. West Virginia is dealing with its own pension crisis — only Illinois has a lower funded ratio of its state pension plans.
Digging out of the hole is made harder by the high levels of poverty and a declining population, a lesson Detroit learned the hard way.
Eric Boehm is a reporter for Watchdog.org . Contact him [email protected] him on Twitter @EricBoehm87
Watchdog and Northwest Watchdog are projects of the Franklin Center for Government & Public Integrity
UPDATE: Moody’s review finds Portland finances just fine: Portland City Hall Roundup (Sep 10, 2013)
Pingback: prediksi bola jitu()
Pingback: prediksi bola akurat()
Pingback: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFj84RERMLY()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: entertainment news, food facts, mainstream news()
Pingback: music reviews()
Pingback: watch movies online free()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: Sat TV()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: mp4 mobile porn()
Pingback: d&m locksmiths glasgow()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: Click()
Pingback: internet marketing()
Pingback: now()
Pingback: show()
Pingback: write()
Pingback: because()
Pingback: Fitness Tracker()
Pingback: stafford plumber()
Pingback: auto and home insurance quotes()
Pingback: App Empire 2.0()
Pingback: cheap car and house insurance()
Pingback: car and home insurance()
Pingback: home and auto()
Pingback: amica insurance florida()
Pingback: read()
Pingback: best happy holi messages()
Pingback: long()
Pingback: be()
Pingback: real estate attorney gettysburg pa()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia slim side effects()
Pingback: Mobile-universe handy- und pc-zubehï¿½rï¿½()
Pingback: blog seite besuchenï¿½()
Pingback: real estate attorney gettysburg pa()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia reviews from real people()
Pingback: Mobile-universe handy- und pc-zubehï¿½rï¿½()
Pingback: Dolby Digital Plus()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia reviews consumer reports()
Pingback: real estate attorney carlisle pa()
Pingback: medical lighting()
Pingback: testing()
Pingback: testing()
Pingback: employee drug testing()
Pingback: play frozen games()
Pingback: is()
Pingback: valentines ideas()
Pingback: browse()
Pingback: valentines day presents()
Pingback: there()
Pingback: http://hack.coc-hacktool.com/()
Pingback: ekonomi islam()
Pingback: chapter 13 union deposit()
Pingback: Visit()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2MzGk2qQcY()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gv3zoHkTkK8()
Pingback: propose day images download()
Pingback: non toxic nail polish remover()
Pingback: internet marketing()
Pingback: classic options()
Pingback: http://geiser-dach.eu/how-to-recover-from-mold-exposure-through-diet()
Pingback: http://roseclimbingclub.org/flood-damage-restoration/()
Pingback: aparcamiento en el aeropuerto alicante()
Pingback: Parking Aeropuerto Alicante()
Pingback: llamadas baratas al extranjero()
Pingback: tr?ng da()
Pingback: blogueiras mais famosas()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cFA_WXjZuo()
Pingback: Earbuds with case()
Pingback: adult video()
Pingback: http://blogs.chicagobooth.edu/profiles/jes?webtag=booth1profile&userId=2003187520&redirCnt=1&=()
Pingback: spartagen xt()
Pingback: online casino no deposit bonus()
Pingback: http://haneef.skyrock.com/3269219250-Is-The-Website-Mobile-Optimized-It-Must-Be.html()
Pingback: https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/95831685/()
Pingback: no deposit bonus casino online()
Pingback: car loans for bad credit()
Pingback: 3 credit scores free()
Pingback: free credit report gov()
Pingback: 3 credit scores()
Pingback: free credit report gov()
Pingback: Locksmith In DC()
Pingback: Bowflex 5.1 Bench Review()
Pingback: hungry shark evolu()
Pingback: DC Locksmith Services()
Pingback: iran fund()
Pingback: legalizaciones()
Pingback: baby cotton wipes by use with water()
Pingback: what is the venus factor system()
Pingback: 1.8m flyaway antenna()
Pingback: Black Cotton Socks()
Pingback: bankruptcy attorney lewisburg()
Pingback: eCom Subscription Pro()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney juniata county()
Pingback: ï¿½kkilï¿½hdï¿½t Joensuu()
Pingback: Baby Best Buys - Suzy Mikrofaser Hypoallergen-Matratze 89 x 38 4 cm dick (Platz Corners): Umwï¿½lzklimaanlage online bestellen()
Pingback: http://www.matratzen2016-kaufen.com/matratze-2-schichten-14-cm-3-cm-memory-schaum-170x195cm-silver-safe-kissen-bestellen/()
Pingback: Pre Diabetes Diet Plan()
Pingback: exonesports()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Type-2-Diabetes-Diet-826513257459308/()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: blog()
Pingback: https://profiletree.com/water-damage()
Pingback: find out()
Pingback: Sean Agnew()
Pingback: spray foam calgary()
Pingback: more about the author()
Pingback: skyrock.com()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpf_OWVNQJE {Vid Pro Review|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpf_OWVNQJE|VidPro Review|VidPro Bonus|VidPro|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpf_OWVNQJE|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpf_OWVNQJE|https://www.youtube.com/watch()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC9-OmzMNK8 {https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC9-OmzMNK8|Sync Leads Review|SyncLeads Review|SyncLeads Bonus|SyncLeads|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC9-OmzMNK8|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC9-OmzMNK8|https://www.youtu()
Pingback: Uebergangsjacken guenstig kaufen()
Pingback: schermi per portatili()
Pingback: 5tlg. Gartengarnitur Aluminium Glastisch 150x90cm + Stapelstï¿½hle mit 2x1 Textilenbespannung Sitzgarnitur Sitzgruppe Gartenmï¿½bel Balkonmï¿½bel Terrassenmï¿½bel gï¿½nstig kaufen()
Pingback: read here()
Pingback: https://healthdiettipsblog.wordpress.com/2016/02/13/all-natural-plant-established-fertilizer-tips/()
Pingback: read here()
Pingback: Foods to Avoid with Diabetes()
Pingback: more details()
Pingback: iPro Academy scam()
Pingback: VO Genesis Review()
Pingback: grab()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xS2RvCrYXU4()
Pingback: great rates for unwanted garments()
Pingback: termite control phoenix customer reviews()
Pingback: http://www.caringbridge.org/profile/32140499()
Pingback: recycle shoes and garments()
Pingback: termite control phoenix pest control()
Pingback: http://dandkheating.deviantart.com/()
Pingback: fundraising idea for schools: get to recycling()
Pingback: geniux()
Pingback: paris super shuttle()
Pingback: miracle bust()
Pingback: Alcester wedding photographer()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney franklin county()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/DK-Heating-Cooling-947392231992201/()
Pingback: bibit buah()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRleAd0LfDQ()
Pingback: pagar brc()
Pingback: Movers in Calgary()
Pingback: ageless male()
Pingback: carpal tunnel()
Pingback: Video Titan 2.0 Bonus()
Pingback: and()
Pingback: cheap hotel booking()
Pingback: socialmediafame.com()
Pingback: socialmediafame.com/vm/facebook-comments()
Pingback: bali weekend vacation()
Pingback: read more here()
Pingback: muslce rev xtreme free trial review()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Video-Titan-2-Review-894175674013333/()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: locksmith services()
Pingback: Constant Profits Club bonus()
Pingback: Audience Explosion 2.0 Review()
Pingback: locksmith in alabaster()
Pingback: P1 Video Magnet Software Suite()
Pingback: forskolin dosage()
Pingback: forskolin benefits()
Pingback: Holi Powder()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/WP-Fan-Machine-2-Review-979543202081034/()
Pingback: Kolkata Knight Riders()
Pingback: www.indexnuke.com()
Pingback: cdgtaxi()
Pingback: selfies without faces()
Pingback: technology consultant()
Pingback: personal injury lawyer()
Pingback: attract happiness()
Pingback: solicitor in harrow()
Pingback: ??????????()
Pingback: https://arun619.wordpress.com/2016/02/27/make-money-with-fb-twitter-cash-machine/()
Pingback: so()
Pingback: Mbam()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5texlFofOc()
Pingback: facebook()
Pingback: KERALA polls()
Pingback: TAMIL NADU election date()
Pingback: blog()
Pingback: tamil nadu scholarship()
Pingback: transferencia de vehiculos()
Pingback: blog()
Pingback: best dui attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: build your brand()
Pingback: iphone wallets()
Pingback: http://erosdivas.com/index.php?a=profile&u=taylashoema()
Pingback: atlanta fashion()
Pingback: gucci galaxy s6 cases()
Pingback: Constant Profits Club Bonus()
Pingback: polyhexamethylene biguanide for nail fungus()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/IPro-Academy-Review-1735698446716353/()
Pingback: leads for insurance agents()
Pingback: polyhexamethylene biguanide ophthalmic()
Pingback: cute selfie()
Pingback: beer()
Pingback: http://www.happysql.com()
Pingback: ถ่ายรูปรับปริญญา()
Pingback: ถ่ายรูปแต่งงาน โรงแรม()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Sales-Envy-Review-955839957803754/()
Pingback: website design cyprus()
Pingback: website design malta()
Pingback: hosting()
Pingback: jersey shop uk()
Pingback: nba jerseys shop()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: it()
Pingback: for()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: cheap soccer jerseys()
Pingback: Hotstar for PC()
Pingback: Powerline Folding Bench()
Pingback: paris city to orly airport()
Pingback: http://kissen.gartenmoebel2016-sale.com/zum-18-geburtstag-geschenkidee-kissen-frauen-gleich-geschaffen-98er-generation-polster-zum-18-geburtstag-fuer-18-jaehirge-dekokissen-bestellen/()
Pingback: http://dessous-sets.unterwaesche2016-sale.com/strand-shirt-von-luxury-good-dessous-jetzt-bestellen/()
Pingback: iphoto for PC()
Pingback: Biotrust BellyTrim XP Coupon()
Pingback: imessage for PC()
Pingback: Intimax Yolanda durchsichtiges Nachthemd und Tanga Set in Weiï¿½ R74292 online kaufen()
Pingback: Best Diet for Diabetes()
Pingback: Facebook.com()
Pingback: ช่างภาพ()
Pingback: Kit Elliott Instant Money()
Pingback: multi state cooperative society()
Pingback: Social dining()
Pingback: Pop-up restaurants()
Pingback: buy trees online()
Pingback: internet marketing strategy()
Pingback: travelling from charles de gaulle airport to paris()
Pingback: professional seo service()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Bowflex-SelectTech-Dumbbell-Stand-Review-601968776616951/()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Garmin-Fenix-3-Review-1658653471026230/()
Pingback: it()
Pingback: WWE Wrestlemania 32 live free()
Pingback: bedspreads()
Pingback: cozychamber()
Pingback: Shipping Pets()
Pingback: cheap wedding toasts()
Pingback: is()
Pingback: wedding affairs()
Pingback: lesbians()
Pingback: diet pills that work over the counter()
Pingback: camping illinois()
Pingback: probioslim side effects()
Pingback: skinny fiber ingredients()
Pingback: ประวัติเพลงชาติไทย()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjXOPWML6Yw()
Pingback: memory pills()
Pingback: Velocity Exercise CHB-R2101 Magnetic Recumbent Bike Review()
Pingback: Email Spike Bonus()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: hcg diet recipes phase 1()
Pingback: divorce property settlement()
Pingback: best management colleges in Nepal()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: youtube()
Pingback: IDM()
Pingback: DealerSocket Login()
Pingback: http://www.gemresidences-com.sg/()
Pingback: GreenDot Login()
Pingback: infertility()
Pingback: LPL Financial Login()
Pingback: Gem Residences Toa Payoh()
Pingback: comparer telephone()
Pingback: supra vaider australia()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: free credit reports from all 3 bureaus()
Pingback: free annual credit report and score()
Pingback: free credit report gov()
Pingback: PGE Login()
Pingback: ADP Employee Login()
Pingback: FiOS Login()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia walmart does it work()
Pingback: pure garcinia cambogia extract side effects()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia hca max scam()
Pingback: design ideas()
Pingback: Reviews of Dentox()
Pingback: Dentox Reviewed()
Pingback: bedroom()
Pingback: living room()
Pingback: go()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: forskolin product()
Pingback: memory pills()
Pingback: http://drforskolin.net/()
Pingback: click here to read more now()
Pingback: aparcamiento en el aeropuerto alicante()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: aparcamiento en el aeropuerto alicante()
Pingback: aparcamiento en el aeropuerto alicante()
Pingback: Chase MasterCard Login()
Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks()
Pingback: electronic top cigarettes()
Pingback: Sexy lingerie()
Pingback: top bitcoin casinos()
Pingback: lv samsung galaxy note 4 cases()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: louis vuitton iphone 6s wallet()
Pingback: cell phone cases for samsung galaxy s6()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Nimbus-Review-147731638955015/()
Pingback: help me write my essay()
Pingback: comparer forfait mobile()
Pingback: go()
Pingback: tool()
Pingback: Shenzhen Massage()
Pingback: Hangzhou Massage()
Pingback: Faucet()
Pingback: Foshan Massage()
Pingback: fat reduction supplements()
Pingback: make money()
Pingback: Kaplan University Online Login()
Pingback: web()
Pingback: bass fishing()
Pingback: Cheap massage London()
Pingback: canon eos rebel t5 digital camera()
Pingback: Parc Life()
Pingback: Nike Plus Login()
Pingback: Gem Residences()
Pingback: United Intranet Login()
Pingback: https://agroberkah.com/jual-bibit-sengon/()
Pingback: you can try this out()
Pingback: Kickstarter alternatives()
Pingback: Design You Own T Shirt()
Pingback: https://agroberkah.com/category/bibit-tanaman-hias/()
Pingback: Natural Home remedies()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/100K-Factory-Ultra-Edition-Review-1560556540909201/()
Pingback: jual bibit jati()
Pingback: dealer honda surabaya()
Pingback: discover this info here()
Pingback: read this article()
Pingback: Myspace Login()
Pingback: NYU Login()
Pingback: Akiter()
Pingback: inbox blueprint bonus()
Pingback: Forex Moving Average Strategy()
Pingback: Moving Average Trading strategy()
Pingback: instagram followers bot website()
Pingback: twerk Legendz()
Pingback: old school new body()
Pingback: reformas en alicante()
Pingback: lesbian couple vlog()
Pingback: floristerias alicante()
Pingback: electricista elche()
Pingback: TeamSnap Login()
Pingback: SAlajeet()
Pingback: PBUSE Login()
Pingback: about mihran kalaydjian()
Pingback: Push Button Profits Eric Bechtold()
Pingback: official site()
Pingback: berlin()
Pingback: Debt Consolidation()
Pingback: http://www.laviagraes.com/()
Pingback: full lace wigs()
Pingback: clip in hair()
Pingback: ev tadilat()
Pingback: control de plagas en alicante()
Pingback: free quality backlinks()
Pingback: SMAR7 Bundle Review()
Pingback: grannys best natural remedies for alopecia areata()
Pingback: have a peek at this website()
Pingback: here are the findings()
Pingback: mountain style house()
Pingback: Binary Options Spot()
Pingback: filter air()
Pingback: Pratik ï¿½orbalar()
Pingback: birthday wishes()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy miami()
Pingback: iv therapy day logo()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl build()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton()
Pingback: rooms in arugam bay()
Pingback: expert dentists in my area()
Pingback: http://gartenmoebel-sets.aktuellegartenmoebel2016.com/diamond-garden-digacompact-xl-tischplatte-fuer-tischgestell-neapel-schalbrett-beton-guenstig-online-kaufen/()
Pingback: CLP handgefertigter runder Klapptisch MINTO, Durchmesser 80 cm, in romantischem Design, aus galvanisiertem Eisen und hochwertigem Teak schwarz jetzt bestellen()
Pingback: Gartenbank Bank EUKALYPTUS Hartholz Parkbank Sitzbank Gartenmï¿½bel online kaufen()
Pingback: http://gartenmoebel-sets.guenstigegartenmoebel2016.com/3-er-gartenbank-martinique-aus-polyrattan-online-bestellen/()
Pingback: youtube()
Pingback: http://sofas-couches.exklusivedesignermoebel2016.com/wohnlandschaft-laviva-kunstlederwebstoff-longchair-davorstehend-rechts-ottomane-links-weiss-hellgrau-roomscape-guenstig-bestellen/()
Pingback: neo2 software()
Pingback: anything()
Pingback: رفع الصور()
Pingback: is()
Pingback: wedding photographer surrey()
Pingback: 支付宝充值()
Pingback: pillow that stops snoring()
Pingback: The Virtual CEO()
Pingback: pillows for snoring and sleep apnea()
Pingback: best ways to make money()
Pingback: wedding gown cleaning()
Pingback: Windows 7 Auto Login()
Pingback: attorney barbier()
Pingback: zobacz()
Pingback: Macklemore()
Pingback: Oral care()
Pingback: push connect notify bonus()
Pingback: Cole Swindell Photos()
Pingback: public porn()
Pingback: public porn()
Pingback: monitors for porn watching()
Pingback: Bree Olson XXX()
Pingback: homemade xxx()
Pingback: DNA Wealth Blueprint review()
Pingback: Kingsford Hillview Peak()
Pingback: The Amore Discount()
Pingback: zte axon elite()
Pingback: Crest Condo()
Pingback: because()
Pingback: Affiliate Titan Review()
Pingback: 点卡充值()
Pingback: Thomaston commercial painting contractor()
Pingback: pagar brc()
Pingback: Infoasistencia Web()
Pingback: PLR E books()
Pingback: clubs()
Pingback: Women's Jackets()
Pingback: Ebony XXX()
Pingback: detroit red wings hats()
Pingback: china tour()
Pingback: Mot Reading()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: SchoolDude Login()
Pingback: Dylan Larkin Jersey()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: grab()
Pingback: shuttle bus()
Pingback: http://www.guenstigebettenkaufen.com/impressum/()
Pingback: www.freebetcastle.com()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Youth Jersey()
Pingback: tao of badass website()
Pingback: where to buy cogniflex pills()
Pingback: Netzero Email Login()
Pingback: Mercedes Servicing Reading()
Pingback: luxury rental car()
Pingback: buy upc codes()
Pingback: steamers food()
Pingback: Rolls Royce Hire Reading()
Pingback: Airport Transfers London Gatwick()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: Car phone mount()
Pingback: dr oz garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: link bulding()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia dr oz()
Pingback: free backlinks list()
Pingback: Steve Yzerman Jersey()
Pingback: ceramic knife()
Pingback: what is geniux()
Pingback: my link()
Pingback: aneka resep kue kering lebaran tanpa oven()
Pingback: http://footdetox.org/()
Pingback: GZ Damen Bikinis / Tankinis - Einfarbig Drahtlos / Gepolsterte BHs Polyester Bandeau gï¿½nstig()
Pingback: http://pleciona.pl/pl/i/Kolowrotki/47()
Pingback: agelessmalesupplement.com()
Pingback: uv protection umbrella()
Pingback: Video Course Cash Kit Review()
Pingback: WPVideo Ace Review()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/WP-Video-Ace-Review-Bonus-1224829737536228/()
Pingback: Tech()
Pingback: superman t shirt()
Pingback: http://www.seodentalmarketing.com/san-diego/safe-removal-of-mercury-fillings-by-holistic-dentists/()
Pingback: http://4secat.net/publications/()
Pingback: Baseball Hats()
Pingback: Silver Dollar Rings()
Pingback: hotelkamer rotterdam()
Pingback: limpieza de colon()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: cure herpes soon()
Pingback: how to cure herpes()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/The-Low-Hanging-System-Review-1402988696674502/()
Pingback: grab()
Pingback: how to cure herpes()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: http://horseservices.ca/tips-for-drying-out-a-water-damaged-building/()
Pingback: superhero t shirts online()
Pingback: game of thrones t-shirts online india()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/ToonVidio-Review-And-Bonus-1065891963446748/()
Pingback: Detroit SEO()
Pingback: Marriage Halls in Mumbai()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: before and after pictures of genital wart removal()
Pingback: pictures of genital warts inside the labia()
Pingback: Promotional USB()
Pingback: OWL Login()
Pingback: สินเชื่อ SME()
Pingback: AAA Login()
Pingback: ansigtsmaling()
Pingback: Sims Urban Oasis()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: take()
Pingback: Treasure Crest()
Pingback: how to reduce cellulite()
Pingback: http://jacken.allesfuerscamping.com/schoeffel-damen-jacke-alliston-guenstig-kaufen/()
Pingback: tudespedidadesolteramadrid.com()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: slimming diet()
Pingback: Pinterest de Frisones Verbo()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: jual meja sekolah besi()
Pingback: ccna training institute in pune()
Pingback: wandervale()
Pingback: best china hardware()
Pingback: Jawatan Kosong()
Pingback: avere iphone gratis()
Pingback: Lead Funnel Bonus()
Pingback: Parc Riviera()
Pingback: www.cheap-china-goods.com()
Pingback: www.china-hardware-online.com()
Pingback: mesothelioma lawyer()
Pingback: promo code()
Pingback: Walmart Application Login()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: 1хбет букмекерская()
Pingback: SNHU Student Login()
Pingback: 1хбет сайт()
Pingback: facebook()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: เครื่องชงกาแฟสด()
Pingback: Web Site()
Pingback: Discover More()
Pingback: mini militia mod root()
Pingback: Buy UPC Bar Codes Online()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Smart-Video-Metrics-Review-1767527336866698/()
Pingback: Best Deals Makeup Concealer Palette()
Pingback: 1xbet()
Pingback: Mangahigh Login()
Pingback: popular sunglasses()
Pingback: find more information()
Pingback: agence de communication de crise()
Pingback: wine cooler reviews()
Pingback: ChatResponse Review()
Pingback: kalaydjian()
Pingback: 1xbet §Ù§Ö§â§Ü§Ñ§Ý§à §ã§Ñ§Û§ä§Ñ()
Pingback: mihran kalaydjian()
Pingback: tractari bucuresti pret()
Pingback: best weight loss pills in stores()
Pingback: cogniflex()
Pingback: tractari auto bucuresti()
Pingback: mihran kalaydjian()
Pingback: Limpieza de cristales en Torrevieja()
Pingback: transport marfa()
Pingback: TenderWet 24 Active()
Pingback: tractari auto()
Pingback: limuzina nunta bucuresti()
Pingback: siguranta automata()
Pingback: 1xbet официальный сайт()
Pingback: makeup school tampa()
Pingback: Food market()
Pingback: connected beauty()
Pingback: radiance medspa()
Pingback: malls in tampa fl()
Pingback: xbox live codes()
Pingback: have a peek at this web-site()
Pingback: Holiday DJs Lancaster()
Pingback: view website()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-retail-cost/()
Pingback: 21 sextury()
Pingback: seo plan and pricing()
Pingback: Computer recycling()
Pingback: it disposal()
Pingback: PC Disposal()
Pingback: recycling computers()
Pingback: Electric Lock()
Pingback: seo for small business packages()
Pingback: basketball shoes melbourne()
Pingback: ac service repair()
Pingback: personalized carry on bag()
Pingback: instagram followers cheat()
Pingback: seo package services()
Pingback: gain followers on instagram website()
Pingback: free followers without follow back()
Pingback: personalized plastic keychains()
Pingback: stephen curry shoes()
Pingback: buy iphone designer 6 cases()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: facebook.com()
Pingback: http://www.morriscountypawnshops.com/()
Pingback: http://morriscountypawnshops.com/()
Pingback: buy best product()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia reviews()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia dr oz()
Pingback: http://morriscountypawnshops.com()
Pingback: http://www.morriscountypawnshops.com()
Pingback: 1хбет()
Pingback: http:[email protected]()
Pingback: flower shop salem or()
Pingback: hormonal growth()
Pingback: 1xbet()
Pingback: Medical Equipment Consulting in San Marcos California()
Pingback: Biomedical Equipment Service Contracts in Nashville Davidson()
Pingback: Biomedical Equipment Repair in Daily City California()
Pingback: PayPal Credit Login()
Pingback: binary options portal()
Pingback: bulgarian detective service intellectual property()
Pingback: transfers from paris beauvais to disneyland()
Pingback: paris cdg airport to disneyland()
Pingback: http://community.babycentre.co.uk/journal/iblogs01/1724459/should_you_have_botox_when_youre_pregnantax()
Pingback: Barclays Credit Card Login()
Pingback: spartagen xt()
Pingback: Management Square()
Pingback: adderinpill.wordpress.com()
Pingback: spartagen xt()
Pingback: new year pictures()
Pingback: new year desktop wallpapers()
Pingback: VidCurator FX()
Pingback: anritsu site master()
Pingback: vpn 中国()
Pingback: http://www.babyzimmer-welt.com()
Pingback: charles de gaulle airport to disneyland()
Pingback: Medical Equipment and Supplies in South Africa()
Pingback: tampa international plaza()
Pingback: international mall tampa()
Pingback: Medical Equipment Field Service in Japan()
Pingback: how to make money on your youtube channel()
Pingback: fake id cards()
Pingback: Homeowners insurance quotes()
Pingback: Auto insurance quotes()
Pingback: dog allergies()
Pingback: dog itching solution()
Pingback: Earphones with microphone()
Pingback: soccer jerseys cheap()
Pingback: oakley sunglasses nz()
Pingback: IT analysis()
Pingback: Passport Wallet()
Pingback: pharmaceutical jobs()
Pingback: Cartier Replica Watches()
Pingback: miracle bust pill review()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Graphitii-Review-391483117896714/()
Pingback: youtube()
Pingback: Cartier Ballon Blue Replica()
Pingback: InstaMate 2.0()
Pingback: Cartier Louis Replica()
Pingback: bad credit auto loans()
Pingback: Swarovski Replica()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: 38 park avenue studios()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Weston()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Flights from New York City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: Flights from India()
Pingback: chanel outlet australia()
Pingback: louboutin shoes melbourne()
Pingback: Dca taxi()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Study English in Cork()
Pingback: Chopard Replica()
Pingback: free credit scores from all 3 bureaus()
Pingback: replica bell & ross watches()
Pingback: Omega Noob Factory()
Pingback: credit report gov()
Pingback: Panerai Noob Factory()
Pingback: search and optimization()
Pingback: mihran()
Pingback: kalaydjian()
Pingback: lg 23mp68vq review()
Pingback: Date A Geek()
Pingback: aoc e2752she review()
Pingback: essay writing service()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Kamagra 100mg()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: eCommerce hosting()
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: SuccessLive Blog()
Pingback: Jordan 11 Space Jam()
Pingback: because()
Pingback: facebook fanpage domination()
Pingback: http://www.warriorforum.com/warrior-forum-classified-ads/1263709-uncut-wp-profit-builder-2-0-review-bonus-fast-profit-strategies.html()
Pingback: fanpage domination review()
Pingback: WP Profit Builder 2 Review()
Pingback: affiliate()
Pingback: Individual tax return()
Pingback: Employment Tax Melbourne()
Pingback: Aadhar card application()
Pingback: All About Aadhar Card()
Pingback: click through the next page()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: site de rencontre coquine()
Pingback: http://www.GayDating.top()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: http://www.warriorforum.com/warrior-forum-classified-ads/1265180-uncut-commissionology-review-bonus-fast-profit-strategies.html()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3s0SMfe8lI()
Pingback: cheap MLB JERSEYS()
Pingback: cheap women jersey()
Pingback: CUSTOMIZED NBA JERSEY wholesale()
Pingback: perfect soccer()
Pingback: shin guards()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: despedidas de soltera madrid()
Pingback: free mp3 music()
Pingback: despedidas de soltera madrid()
Pingback: despedidas de soltera madrid()
Pingback: hamptonbaylightinghd.com()
Pingback: click the following webpage()
Pingback: mexico caps. mexico snapbacks()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames.com()
Pingback: f1 racing car caps()
Pingback: cheap mlb hats()
Pingback: Viagra dzialanie()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: WarriorForum()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: cheap fake oakley sunglasses()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: pills that help memory genbrain()
Pingback: find out this here()
Pingback: new era caps au()
Pingback: wedding flowers albuquerque()
Pingback: find out this here()
Pingback: fin de semana extremo()
Pingback: academias en Toledo()
Pingback: Visit URL()
Pingback: online betting casino()
Pingback: Visit URL()
Pingback: Vaillant kombi servisi()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: #1 Instant Cash Advance company()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: licensed loan sharks online()
Pingback: Visit The Following Website()
Pingback: Despedidas de soltera()
Pingback: beats dr dre australia()
Pingback: credit check monitoring()
Pingback: best credit monitoring service()
Pingback: compare credit monitoring services()
Pingback: online credit monitoring()
Pingback: compare credit monitoring services()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH0GXfp0-Cw()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: charmkinggame.com()