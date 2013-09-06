Back to Home Page

Dave Dotterrer to run against state Sen. Alan Bates again

by In the news Friday, September 6. 2013

by NW Spotlight

The Medford Mail Tribune is reporting that Republican Dave Dotterrer plans to challenge Democrat Alan Bates of Medford for the state senate seat in District 3. Dotterrer only lost by 282 votes in the last race in 2010.

“Dotterrer told the Mail Tribune that he plans to make his official announcement on Sept. 12, the first day candidates can file with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office for the November 2014 general election.”

