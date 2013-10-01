Back to Home Page

Media tells America: Republicans to blame on shutdown

by In the news Tuesday, October 1. 2013

Brit Hume on Fox News yesterday: Media keep telling people Republicans are to blame. Who’s really responsible for shutdown?

Government’s status of government services during the shutdown

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 08:46 | Posted in Federal Budget, Federal Government, Government Overreach, Obamacare, President Obama | 363 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)