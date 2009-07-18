Oregon could be tax capitol of the world

From the Wall Street journal
Sadly, this WSJ compilation is completely true. The U.S. is rapidly making itself uncompetitive in the world with its high taxes, among other things. You can see it in the decline of American corporations, in the waning American lead in technology. Most people don’t have a clue about what is happening. And the proposed changes are radical changes that will completely change the U.S. and its position in the world.
Its ironic. The left constantly rails about the rich and corporations needing to pay their fair share. Yet when they get what is fair to them in return, the rich investing elsewhere, business shipping jobs overseas, they rail against that.
The penultimate arrogance is to expect to steal from someone and complain when they react in a logical manner. The ultimate arrogance is to insist they also view the process as done with the “best of intentions”.
Poor Oregon. We are always in 2nd place. Let’s talk to the Legislature about this. We can be #1 after the February “emergency” session.
Assuming the data is correct, its only about the top income tax rate, not all taxes. Oregon is in the middle of all states on total taxes and ranks way below most or all western European nations. The top income tax rate affects very few people, most of whom voted for Obama. THose in the top 1% in the US have a far higher share of national income than at any time since the 1920s. In other words, not much to squack about.
Put another way, we can lower taxes on the richest among us and then either raise them on everyone else to make up the difference, or cut back on services to the poor and middle class. Those are the choices.
>Put another way, we can lower taxes on the richest among us and then either raise them on everyone else to make up the difference, or cut back on services to the poor and middle class. Those are the choices.
Those are the choices if one has absolutely no knowledge of the history of federal taxes over the last several decades as that history totally contradicts your statement.
For those of us who do have some grasp of history, thanks for the giggle.
Not the choices at all. Raising tax rates on the rich and the “rich” will probably cut revenue, almost certainly in the medium to long term. Watch what happens in Oregon carefully if the state income tax increases on the rich stand. It’s all about marginal tax rates, which are a catastrophe for Oregon and getting worse.
It’s true that the U.S. does not have a value added tax but that will be coming with Obama’s disastrous spending explosion.
We may not end up with bigger government than France, Sweden etc. but it will be bad enough if we end up where they are.
Of course the world especially the parasitic Euros will still want Uncle Sam to carry the security burden, so we may end up even worse off than they.
*or cut back on services to the poor and middle class. Those are the choices.*
*JK:* Why not cut out welfare to rich developers in the form or smart growth.
–Cut out corporate welfare in the form of light rail.
–Cut out waste of land by allowing development outside of the Porltland wall.
–Cut out waste of money promoting non-viable renewable energy like the solar farm at I5/I205 that gives us power at TEN times the going rate.
–Shut down numerous commissions, starting with the global warming commission.
–(ten thousand more go here)
Thanks
JK
I would advocate a constitutional amendment precluding any individual from paying more than 50% of their wages and earnings in government taxes and fees. Once an individual pays more than 50% they would be proportionately refunded the excess taxation from the tax jurisdictions who levied the taxes.
This would be a new bill-of-rights amendment, keeping with the true spirit of the Tea-parties. This right would trump anything like healthcare.
Maybe the 50% is a little rich, and should be more like 33.3%.
Get real. Taxing the rich ALWAYS hurts the poor more than it does the wealthy. Anyone remember the luxury tax on boats? That worked well, didn’t it??
Remember something – poor people don’t employ anyone, they don’t buy much, and the don’t pay any taxes. However, the rich take the major load on taxes and without them the economy would be worse than it is now.
Force the rich out and they will move and they will take their money.
Check out New York right now if you don’t believe me.
These high tax advocates make me sick with their inane and moronic musings. They sure do display their ignorace, though, if full glory.
Actually, there are lots of ways to cut spending without necessarily affecting any particular social class.
The Defense Department is the most obvious place to do this. Ending the mistaken wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, closing hundreds of unnecessary military bases overseas and at home, pulling our troops out of Europe and let it defend itself; the list could go on, especially if we started talking about some of our military hardware.
Stopping the bailouts and government takeover of bankrupt companies would be another great way to save money.
If we stopped our enormous agricultural subsidies to large farmers, the small and organic farm industries would benefit from not having their competitors subsidized by the government.
Your implied statement that only the poor and middle class are served by government programs is grossly mistaken. The rich certainly get their share too. We should be looking to cut everyone’s subsidies.
“We should be looking to cut everyone’s subsidies”
Good luck with that. We have this body called the Senate, 2 from each state regardless of population. Add up the farm subsidy Senators and see if you can break a filibuster. Add up the military base and manufacturing states and see what you get.
From Eagle: “Not the choices at all.”
What are they then? Supply side economics, as Rupert advocates? Bigger deficits? What?
I think you are conceding that that there is plenty to be cut without affecting essential government services. It is only a futile effort if no one speaks up for it. Are you willing to support the cuts I suggested?
Yep. I would cut non needed weapons programs, close at least half of our overseas bases, and eliminate subsidies on commodoties among other things. But if elected, I could not get those cuts through the Senate.
On company takeovers, if you mean the 50 banks we have closed and taken over this year, AIG, and 2 auto companies, I disagree with you. The costs of not taking them over would be greater than the cost of taking them over, reorganizing them, and selling them off later on.
Oregon has no sales tax.Work that into the analysis and see where the states rank.
It doesn’t matter. Oregon’s taxes are still high.
Plus, the sales tax hits the rich harder because they buy a lot more.
Face it, we are screwed.
I saw a couple on July 4th I had not seen for a while. They are very well to do. Turns out they moved to Nevada. Just up and moved. Told me they only visit Oregon, and make sure they stay no longer than the time it would take to make them tax-liable. So all that Oregon ‘revenue’ is gone, probably forever.
We may be headed into a socialist dictatorship. But until we do people can escape places like Oregon. Leaving those of us remaining to either stand against this tyranny, or find our own way out.
The sales tax is what really makes California the place not-to-be. California has an 8.25% state sales tax rate on top of the income-related tax rate above. This is one of the key reasons California’s are fleeing to Oregon and other states.
