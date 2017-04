Jackie Winters will run for re-election

by In the news

Jackie Winters for State Senate

Salem, OR – Senator Jackie Winters (R-Salem) announced Friday that she will seek re-election to Senate District 10. This would be Winters’ fourth term as State Senator from District 10. District 10 includes parts of Salem, and Monmouth, Independence, Turner and Aumsville.

“It is one of the great privileges of my life to represent Oregon citizens in the Willamette Valley,” said Winters. “I will continue to serve as their voice for a thriving economy, stronger schools and safer neighborhoods.”

Through 15 years of legislative service, Winters has become recognized as a leader in public safety and health care policy. She is also a seasoned veteran of the budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, where she routinely finds innovative ways to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Her ability to work across the aisle with members of all parties and chambers has made her an effective advocate in the capitol. Winters has also been a champion for families and services that reduce abuse and neglect, such as relief nurseries.

Her community leadership extends well beyond legislative matters. Whether it is fighting the meth epidemic, reducing childhood obesity and diabetes or creating economic opportunity, she can always be found where the need is greatest, working to forge agreement and find a solution.

Winters is a retired small business owner and has served in the state legislature since 1998, when she was elected to the House of Representatives. She was elected to the Senate in 2002.

Jackie has lived in Salem for 42 years.