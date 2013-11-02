Should hydropower be considered renewable?

by Shawn Lindsay
Do you think hydropower is a renewable energy source? Are you amazed that Oregon legislators decided in 2007 that hydro was not a qualified renewable energy source under Oregon’s renewable portfolio standards, which force our state’s utilities to meet 25 percent of their demand with renewables by 2025?
Are you tired of paying higher and higher electric rates to pay for a policy that defies common sense? If so, please go to www.hydropetition.com to download and sign an initiative petition that will change this nonsense policy.
Initiative Petition 3, the “Hydro as Renewable Energy” Act is an initiative that would recognize all hydro-electric power as a renewable energy source. Signatures are now being gathered to put this initiative on the November 2014 ballot. Please, make yours one of them.
It’s important to do all we can to keep Oregon’s power rates low and to promote sustainable, renewable energy sources. Initiative Petition 3 does this without resorting to public subsidies and tax giveaways. Go to www.hydropetition.com today and sign the petition to put this common sense initiative on the November 2014 ballot.
Shawn Lindsay is a former state representative and is the Chair of the The Oregon Leadership Initiative
