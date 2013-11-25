AP: Cover Oregon Is ObamaCare’s “Biggest Failure”

More than seven weeks after launch, Oregon’s online health insurance exchange Cover Oregon still hasn’t enrolled one person, surprising out-of-state onlookers who would have voted Oregon “most likely to succeed.” An Associated Press story puts it this way:
“With all the problems facing the rollout of President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, nowhere is the situation worse or more surprising than in Oregon, a progressive state that has enthusiastically embraced the federal law but has so far failed to enroll a single person in coverage through the state’s insurance exchange.”
The Oregonian has reported on numerous reasons for the delays, including last-minute federal rulemaking that set back Oregon’s website programming. Even so, Oregon received $245 million in federal money to build its online exchange, only to be processing 18,000 paper applications by hand three weeks into November.
It’s safe to say that dysfunction on this level would not be tolerated anywhere outside government: Imagine if your financial institutions were offline and nonresponsive for two months. The stunning failures of Cover Oregon and the federal website Healthcare.gov illustrate graphically how handing government vast control over important aspects of our personal and family lives results in even more loss of personal freedom than was foreseen when the Affordable Care Act was passed. Incompetence without accountability will have real consequences for those who, through no fault of their own, may find themselves without insurance on January 1.
Kathryn Hickok is Publications Director at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: Yahoo is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: Yahoo is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: bandar berita()
Pingback: google.co.uk is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: alkaline()
Pingback: Cara Detox Diet Herbalife Indonesia Batam Yellow | Herbal Diet()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: orlando - french chairs()
Pingback: kagen water()
Pingback: get satellite tv()
Pingback: lan penge nu sms()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: water ionizer machines()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: electrician pouch for sale()
Pingback: 24 hour locksmith denver co()
Pingback: click for source()
Pingback: scottish plumber dancing()
Pingback: water ionizer pay plan loans()
Pingback: Yahoo is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: google.com is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: my link()
Pingback: seek electricians w.a()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: pay plan()
Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: Click In this article()
Pingback: google.co.uk is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: 1000 Instagram Likes Instant for $1()
Pingback: rural internet()
Pingback: Automotive Locksmith Frankston In 80210 | Locksmith Services Denver()
Pingback: Locksmith Pretoria 24 Hours In 80211 | Locksmith Services Denver()
Pingback: 80 Dofollow High PR Backlinks()
Pingback: Locksmith Frankston | locksmith - top lock smith()
Pingback: Locksmith Frankston | sizes -super gun safe()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: cheap car insurance for students()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: papa johns specials for 2015 and 2016()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: Frankston Locksmith | news - 24hour lock smith()
Pingback: http://doloeropnut.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://orlandocopwatch.com()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: chapter 7 attorney carlisle()
Pingback: Computer Science Education()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: Iona()
Pingback: goodwill drop off locations()
Pingback: search engine optimization minneapolis()
Pingback: Joseph Garant()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution trucchi()
Pingback: event management singapore()
Pingback: vehicle()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: children's clothesline and pegs()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia overdose()
Pingback: Ways to make money from home()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: dart boards cape cod()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: free xbox live redeem codes 2013()
Pingback: Curatorships Robert Creely()
Pingback: free java training in pune()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: Share Videos With Family()
Pingback: SuperGaminator()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Kathlyn()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: startups News()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: naples cat care()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: http://www.queryonline.it/()
Pingback: reviews on forskolin fit pro()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: clash royale android()
Pingback: Willena()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: free casino bonusï¿½()
Pingback: mexican jokes()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Fancub Den Haag()
Pingback: psychic source()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: click on this link()
Pingback: enforcement directorate()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: assexad.easywomen.date()
Pingback: discount seo deals()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: google hack()
Pingback: google hack()
Pingback: puno bus()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: skrotabil.acreen.top()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: find brazzers account and password()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: tapas bluewater()
Pingback: garden designer()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: tapas bar london()
Pingback: avast premier serial key()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: samsung unlocking()
Pingback: http://cafarelliconcepts.info/story/64366()
Pingback: blat drewniany()
Pingback: Get Traffic in USA()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: Storage Gloucester,()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: https://notehub.org/xtg93()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: where can i buy gymnastics grips()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: ego cialis()
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador()
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar()
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz()
Pingback: Viagra opinie cena()
Pingback: escort toronto()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Naughty America Porn()
Pingback: Ma()
Pingback: Flower Nail Art Water Transfer Decal Sticker()
Pingback: ï»¿Fetish()
Pingback: Buy Electrastim sex toys online now()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Justin()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Dorcas Bernhagen()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: مكافحة حشرات بجدة()
Pingback: ï»¿money()
Pingback: vr1()
Pingback: ï»¿money()
Pingback: batman v superman full movie free download()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Abrir empresa nos EUA()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: KITCHEN FAUCET()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: moviestarplanet hack()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: escorts in nottingham()
Pingback: Vinnie()
Pingback: Annemarie()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-trial-coupon/()
Pingback: battery doctor()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: voucher codes()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan()
Pingback: cheap viagra online()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: photos for sale()
Pingback: turnkey home business()
Pingback: Guillermina()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: penis enhancements()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: pan ceramic marble induction cookware()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Dania Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderhill()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: women's shoes()
Pingback: Almengor()
Pingback: rent a dome()
Pingback: chat login()
Pingback: Tarif Taxi Roissy Paris()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Vlogs()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: MOM Lesbian MILFHaving Orgasms()
Pingback: samochody()
Pingback: entreprise de batiment()
Pingback: bitch()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: sea world cheap tickets()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: visit my web site()
Pingback: Landscape Designer Omaha()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: videosexy()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/TenerifeForums()
Pingback: comocriarfacebook.com()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: entrar no facebook()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()