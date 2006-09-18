Exposing the jail “financial crisis” myth

This past week, The Oregonian reported, matter-of-factly, that the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was facing a financial crisis for housing criminals. The report went on to note that Multnomah County pays more per jail bed than comparable cities (Seattle) and surrounding counties (Washington/Beaverton and Clark/Vancouver). And the differential was not small. Multnomah County exceeded the jail bed costs in Seattle by thirty-five percent. It exceeded the costs of neighboring Washington County by seventy-five percent and Clark County across the Columbia by ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY-THREE PERCENT. All of this was based upon a report prepared by District Attorney Michael Schrunk that concluded that Multnomah County’s costs were the highest in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Trust me, if those costs exceeded Washington, you can be sure that Multnomah’s costs are the highest in the West, with the probable exception of California.
The story went on to suggest that the big problem was that Multnomah County was housing state and federal prisoners at a cost that exceeded the amount by which they were reimbursed. And that these losses were in large part responsible for the inability of Multnomah County to opens its brand new, never-been-used, Wapato jail that was built at the cost of several hundred million dollars but without thought to the funds necessary to operate. The report then concluded that Multnomah County taxpayers were subsidizing other jurisdictions for housing their prisoners.
Nice try but dead wrong.
The problem is that Multnomah County’s costs are too high and that the county officials steadfastly refuse to attack the real problem in controlling costs. That is not surprising since Multnomah County government is dominated by the public employee’s unions and the unions have imposed a cost structure on the county that is simply unrealistic – particularly as it relates to comparable and surrounding counties. And even though the report contains references to the real cause and effect, it simply turns its back on the real source of the problem or the real path to correction.
The Oregonian notes “The reasons the report cites include a high staff-to-inmate ratio, 3-1 compared with 4-1, “inordinately high use of sick time, comp time and overtime,” and the closures of cheaper jail facilities. The county’s health care costs are 40 to 50 percent higher per inmate than in other communities with accredited health care programs in jails.
There it is. You could list it by bullet points:
Â· Higher staff to prisoner ratio
Â· Inordinate use of “sick” time
Â· Inordinate use of “comp” time
Â· Inordinate use of overtime
Â· Inordinately high health care costs
This is a public employee union boss’ dream and an efficiency expert’s nightmare. Let’s understand this in its simplest form. Multnomah County employs twenty-five percent more people to supervise the same number of prisoners than do surrounding counties and states. Score a big one for the public employees union which has more people working at taxpayer expense and thereby exact more revenue for itself through the payroll checkoff system.
Multnomah County has more sick time, more comp time and more overtime than surrounding counties and states. This is generally the result of public employee union imposed work rules and lax management by a group of Democrats beholden to the public employees unions for their election and political support. A comparable review of the fire and police services in Portland (Multnomah County) revealed that there were excessive numbers of public employees out on sick leave and disability leave. The essence of such lax management is that you have to hire another person to do the job that you are already paying someone out on benefits to do. Score another big one for the public employee unions which use “work rules” (or in these cases “not work rules”) to force the county to hire more people to do the same amount of work.
And finally, Multnomah County incurs higher health care costs. No kidding!! That is a fact of life for virtually every segment of public employment in Portland/Multnomah County/Multnomah Public Schools. These health care costs are so high that they crowd the ability of public schools to hire additional teachers. It is not surprising that the health care costs per inmate are 40-50% higher than comparable counties. In this case you can’t tell the difference between the inmates and the jailers in terms of cost per capita.
In a year in which the singular issue in the gubernatorial election is whether the governor is going to run the state for the benefit of the public employees unions or the taxpayers, this type of problem defines the “cause and effect” of allowing the public employees unions to gain political control of government. Ted Kulongoski has already announced that he sides with the public employees unions and states that this race is “us (the unions) against them (the taxpayers).” Ron Saxton has said he will reduce the cost of government and impose efficiencies in the management of government services – in other words take back control of government for the taxpayers.
It’s your choice. Make a decision and understand the cause and effect.
Pingback: prediksi bola malam ini()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: you could check here()
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych()
Pingback: please click the following web site()
Pingback: Lawyer Robert Zaparniuk()
Pingback: instagram free followers website()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Maynard Siemek()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: bikiniluxe()
Pingback: seo consultant minneapolis()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Cher()
Pingback: check over here()
Pingback: social media status()
Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: hand water pump for bottle()
Pingback: facebook()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: more info()
Pingback: nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: Caitlin()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: disco light bulb amazon()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: forex ea()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: in home dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: naples pet sitter()
Pingback: clash of royale()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: Josefina()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: germany proxies list()
Pingback: best reviews()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: psychic source reviews()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: http://pusatrombongblog.blogspot.co.id/()
Pingback: allaboutcookies.easywomen.date()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf den haag()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: best portable air purifier()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: 完美点券充值()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: wristbands for gymnastics grips()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: gymnastics balance()
Pingback: a escorts()
Pingback: what helps hair grow()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Piper()
Pingback: binary options live trading()
Pingback: Pamela Kitanik()
Pingback: Top in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Lawyer()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: slimming program()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: technology review()
Pingback: proofreading()
Pingback: how to make money on fiverr()
Pingback: FLOOR &TABLE()
Pingback: Doreatha()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: how to get free pokecoins()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: iphone 6 cases online australia()
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE()
Pingback: goods-/news/archive/()
Pingback: more info here()
Pingback: zipcode()
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston()
Pingback: esthetician jobs tampa fl()
Pingback: selling sites()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: iphone repair dallas()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: www.google.com()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: best shower faucet online()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services North Lauderdale()
Pingback: criminal law firms toronto()
Pingback: Download 640-878-SPNGN2 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: how to get your boyfriend back()
Pingback: where can i order Adipex online()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services North Lauderdale()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: fossil replicas()
Pingback: Custom essay writing service()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Crisler()
Pingback: Moneymailme()
Pingback: ski dubai()
Pingback: Swinger()
Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()
Pingback: Shatter weed()
Pingback: FEAR()
Pingback: WI&G Radio()
Pingback: Free Internet Radio()
Pingback: Helene Elizabeth Wellness Center()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: yelp()
Pingback: XXX()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Premier Popcorn Gourmet Popcorn Store()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: żeglarskie()
Pingback: MOM Lesbian MILFHaving Orgasms()
Pingback: Cómo reconocer los signos de un coma diabetico()
Pingback: sprzedam samochï¿½d()
Pingback: quick money()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: braemar heating()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: Educación física()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage 2018()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Journal()
Pingback: recipe for curry goat()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: ΑΠΟΦΡΑΞΗ ΒΟΥΛΙΑΓΜΕΝΗ()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: ducted heater()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: nipples()
Pingback: homepage()
Pingback: find a will scotland()
Pingback: gas ducted heater()
Pingback: Instamate 2.0 Review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Led koplampen()
Pingback: bluetooth motorcycle helmet review()
Pingback: photos of tenerife()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: rental mobil di surabaya()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: bem vindo facebook()
Pingback: Riverside DUI Lawyer()
Pingback: compare man with van()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: se mere her()
Pingback: healthprose rx Cialis()
Pingback: heating Melbourne()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: Medigap insurance 2018()
Pingback: https://www.scribd.com/user/354474137/soleorewalosrodek()
Pingback: Website Design Bury St Edmunds()
Pingback: ducted gas heating()
Pingback: air conditioner()
Pingback: hosting company india()
Pingback: walmart one login()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: http://buyusedmonitors.com()
Pingback: jabbong coupon()
Pingback: Best meal prep()
Pingback: must see Japan()
Pingback: access()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: Engagement rings The Woodlands()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings under $500()
Pingback: live sex()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Mobile Tire Repair()
Pingback: denecke ts c()