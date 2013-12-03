Back to Home Page

Executive Club tackles the Columbia River Crossing Bridge

by In the news Tuesday, December 3. 2013

cortright-joeGuest Speaker: Joe Cortright
Executive Club Meeting
7:00 pm • Wednesday Dec 3rd •
Portland Airport Shilo Inn
( Note the corrected start time! )

Meet Joe Cortright, economist and author, Chair of the Oregon Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors.
He’s going to talk about that turkey of a bridge called the Columbia River Crossing (CRC), and what we can expect out of Salem in the upcoming session.

The CRC bridge continues to make Oregon & Washington headlines for being routinely killed and revived with each new billion dollar plan more daring and legally outlandish than the first.

