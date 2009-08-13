Bill Post: Willamette Valley Vineyards caught up in Bus Project fiasco

by In the news

Willamette Valley Vineyards, which has a history of being a strong supporter many free market and Republicans candidates in Oregon was found being the bus sponsor for the extreme liberal hyper-partisan Bus Project. It came as a shock to Salem Radio Host Bill Post who received pictures of the sponsorship on the bus itself. Since Bill Post’s radio show, many of the Willamette Valley Vineyard’s connection to the Bus Project has been pulled. Has the legendary local winery decided to side with a the far-left?

— From Bill’s Blog 8/12:

The show was supposed to be our usual “Wednesday Whine” which is an open line day for any topic. So, thinking in that direction, we had one little follow up story that just blew up into a Huge story. We were told by a listener that there was a bus at the McMinnville David Wu Town Hall meeting Monday night that was, as the listener described, “filled with Obama Health Care supporters with ACORN connections and the bus was sponsored by Willamette Valley Vineyards”. We carefully asked for the caller to prove that in some way. Well, just minutes before we went on the air, he emailed pictures of the bus and boy did that start a firestorm.

“THE BUS” is part of an offshoot of ACORN called: The Bus Project and Politicorps which are extreme left wing groups which on their own website say: “to elect Progressives to the offices in swing areas”. As the show continued the CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyards called in to us. He was on vacation and apparently his employees called him to let him know what was going on.

In short, he defended his purchase of the bus and donation of the bus to “a group of young people who are getting out the vote”. You can hear the whole interview and all of the show at: www.thebillpostradioshow.com click on the “Listen to Latest Show” button. We started getting more and more calls and emails after his call and so we had to go an extra hour. We found out that he was not quite as innocent as we at first suspected.

Here are some of the evidences:

1: Bus project photo pulled off from Willamette Valley Vineyards website after radio show: On their web blog at and underneath the two pictures of the bus with Jim Bernau proudly standing next to it is this sentence: “To learn more about The Bus Project visit their website http://busproject.org/.” This post was pulled off their website before our show was over!

2 – Facebook support: He is a supporter of the Bus Project on his own Facebook page: (The support list may have been taken down).

3 – Jim Bernau’s choice of donations: He is a huge Democrat supporter in his giving: This link shows that he gave 100% to Democrat campaigns just last year. If he was involved with Republicans at one time, he doesn’t appear to be any more. Just be honest about it, Jim, that’s all we ask.

4 – Twitter Post: During the show Jim posted http://twitter.com/WillametteVV/statuses/3271845348″>Twittered the following post “Why can’t we all just get along?”

I need to tell you a little more about this “Bus Project” but I think a video that they did will explain better.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-WfhSm8Ulw&eurl=http%3A%2F%2Fbusproject.org%2F&feature=player_embedded

At the top of the page are the pictures of the Bus including pics with Jim Bernau, the CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyard proudly standing by the Bus. Click on them for full size and you decide, radical left or just “young people out to get the vote?”