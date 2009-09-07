The Oregonian Newspaper is changing

Guest Opinion,
The Oregonian, with daily circulation of over 700,000, now has an advertising sleeve that takes up half the front page. Even when you visit the Oregonian online you will sometimes see the new type of ads. This follows on the heels of the paper raising their newsstand price from $.75 to $1.00.
These appear to be smart moves for the Oregonian as they try to beat the times. The latest numbers show that nationwide the average newspaper circulation is down 7%, Sunday newspapers are down 5.3% and newspaper ad revenue is down an incredible 29.5%.
Watching the Oregonian make these changes is watching them at their most aggressive salesmanship. This will pay off in the end, but not before this recession and internet have fully run their media-changing course.
The Oregonian seems to think this is the future of print advertising. Here are two probable difficulties with this belief:
1. It’s annoying. Seriously, who wants to pull of an insert to see the full front page?
2. It’s eye-catching, for now. One year from now it will be just as old as regular newspaper ads.
Their promotion piece for the new advertising venue declares;
Available 7 days a week, this innovative new package gives a one-two punch that will jump-start customer demand regardless of what business you’re in. Spadea combines impossible-to-miss, front-page positioning with full-page merchandising.
What’s your thought, is this the future of print news advertising?
Pingback: bandar berita()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: DIRECTV()
Pingback: penge lan nu()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: laan penge nu uden sikkerhed()
Pingback: mobile porn()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: locksmith in houston texas()
Pingback: plumbers crack t shirt()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: great post to read()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: very very cheap car insurance()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: click resources()
Pingback: a cool way to improve()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: webcam girl worden()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: buy t-shirt()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: Rory Whittinghill()
Pingback: website link()
Pingback: explanation()
Pingback: Gaylene()
Pingback: Ecograf()
Pingback: womens fashion()
Pingback: Seo()
Pingback: Anika()
Pingback: Sell SMTP()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: Shea()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: cocland()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: sourcecode()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: quilt with children's clothes()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 60% hca no calcium()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: 49ers car accessories()
Pingback: punta cana paquetes()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: Startups In Delhi()
Pingback: HIFU()
Pingback: exitus recruitment()
Pingback: Rendering()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Fort Wayne production studio()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: Security Cameras()
Pingback: Juan()
Pingback: clash royale hack()
Pingback: getresponse autoresponder()
Pingback: epic soccer training matt smith()
Pingback: learnfromjon.com()
Pingback: ENGINEERS AUSTRALIA SKILL ASSESSMENT()
Pingback: Airport Transportation()
Pingback: Web Site()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: weblink()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: small business telephone systems()
Pingback: Phenq()
Pingback: Voetbal den haag()
Pingback: weight stripping supplements()
Pingback: get gold clash royale()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: psychic source customer reviews()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: dog walker()
Pingback: SEO Trondheim()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.weebly.com()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: spankbang()
Pingback: Emergency walk-in()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: best hair brush straightener()
Pingback: Binary options()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: bedava casino oyna()
Pingback: London Intellectual Property lawyers()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: irrigation systems Tulsa()
Pingback: jewelry stores tulsa()
Pingback: Bail Bonds Tulsa()
Pingback: cat care()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: useful product details()
Pingback: best air cleaners for pets()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: nuskin reviews()
Pingback: Banner Printing()
Pingback: interior design houston()
Pingback: global test market()
Pingback: internet millionaire()
Pingback: cusco puno bus()
Pingback: psychologist cedarhurst()
Pingback: How About BestPromotionGifts.com()
Pingback: solventless()
Pingback: westlake sewer repair()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: Kool Daddy Motorcicles()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: corporate entertainment planning()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: CARS Ford GT Exotic super car compilation sounds start Specifications()
Pingback: how to market online()
Pingback: translation equipment()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: Entretien ménager Montréal()
Pingback: Employee Scheduling and Payroll()
Pingback: High Risk Processing()
Pingback: Men's Grooming()
Pingback: Motivational Posters()
Pingback: gpsshk()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonuses()
Pingback: Adult Toys()
Pingback: Online()
Pingback: garden designers()
Pingback: Men's magazine()
Pingback: celebrity custom wedding dress events heroes()
Pingback: Rechnungsprogramm()
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: Lake Travis Roofing Company()
Pingback: copier service Austin()
Pingback: play doh()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: cosmetic dentist Cedar Park TX()
Pingback: 一卡通充值()
Pingback: motor club of america review()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: unlock samusng()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: purificadoras()
Pingback: Chilbolton()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: We Buy Houses NJ()
Pingback: javascript async tutorial()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: 24 hour locksmith miami()
Pingback: stickers()
Pingback: 144hz monitor()
Pingback: garden design london()
Pingback: Solo Ads in USA()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: Roll up banner stands()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: Storage Gloucester,()
Pingback: halitosis()
Pingback: party()
Pingback: how to send bulk whatsapp()
Pingback: Quartz vanity tops()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: wireless router for charter()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1NvmSnj()
Pingback: Foundation repair Round Rock()
Pingback: modrzew()
Pingback: Jay young()
Pingback: Make women want you review()
Pingback: Nhac Viet()
Pingback: Georgetown dentist()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: derhandykauf.de()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: Business opportunity()
Pingback: nursery lyrics()
Pingback: Peshtemal()
Pingback: pregnancy massage Leamington Spa()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: water damage Lakeway()
Pingback: Tierfreunde()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: story for children()
Pingback: electric water heater()
Pingback: Troubleshooting boiler Brussels()
Pingback: Lilumia()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: DRUM SAMPLES PACK()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: hanford salon()
Pingback: Khalil Mamoon()
Pingback: if dont then ufms()
Pingback: day spa austin()
Pingback: ready-made logos()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: cyclesimplex()
Pingback: free bootstrap themes()
Pingback: search()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: 5 aside kits()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: inspiration quotes()
Pingback: cool live game()
Pingback: Songwriter()
Pingback: android emulator for pc()
Pingback: minecraft animals()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn()
Pingback: Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: pest control()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: ï»¿instagram porn()
Pingback: Comedy()
Pingback: management()
Pingback: Paul Okade()
Pingback: discount codes()
Pingback: Spiderman()
Pingback: הכרויות חינם()
Pingback: atlanta promotional companies()
Pingback: Tammie()
Pingback: Scandal()
Pingback: water damage sales leads()
Pingback: printing club flyers cheap()
Pingback: simone simmons()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Articulos de novedad()
Pingback: Contact manager()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Texas Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Law Location()
Pingback: Leaflet Printing Wales()
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation()
Pingback: Bridal Gown rental singapore()
Pingback: coloring book()
Pingback: Tulsa Online Marketing()
Pingback: gymnastic chalk block()
Pingback: escortbayan()
Pingback: car alarms Austin()
Pingback: copiers Austin()
Pingback: tantric massage london()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Best Vibrator()
Pingback: rushlights()
Pingback: Malaysia MLM Softwae System Program()
Pingback: Pat and Jen()
Pingback: mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: fishing charters Stuart()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: top10()
Pingback: สมัครงาน()
Pingback: color led signsc()
Pingback: LOCKSMITH MESA AZ()
Pingback: moucetrap()
Pingback: small business entrepreneurs()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Dano de agua Kendall()
Pingback: dog grooming Austin TX()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: gopro extended battery()
Pingback: business owners()
Pingback: sauvage bikini()
Pingback: FastComet Coupons()
Pingback: Clit vibrator()
Pingback: top10()
Pingback: Big Ass()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: LED table lamp()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: monster truck collection()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: paint()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: Internet marketing()
Pingback: Video Marketing()
Pingback: Getting Viagra with Allure Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: Kathlyn()
Pingback: Drive website traffic()
Pingback: Florida Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: free wireless internet()
Pingback: 10 mais()
Pingback: Bigo Live Thailand()
Pingback: veterans day message()
Pingback: http://www.journalhome.com/peppapig2q/1774940/peppa-pig-video-games-and-toys-for-pre-school-kids-they-love-them.html()
Pingback: discount codes()
Pingback: Jacob()
Pingback: porno sex()
Pingback: balloon sculpting services singapore()
Pingback: Singapore memory training course()
Pingback: mold inspection()
Pingback: Tablet making ingredients()
Pingback: Masha and Dora()
Pingback: click for more info()
Pingback: Pest control dubai()
Pingback: commercial video production()
Pingback: IT Services in Tulsa()
Pingback: Opa()
Pingback: worldstores vouchers()
Pingback: Boxing fitness certification course Personal Training()
Pingback: iPhone 7 Plus 64 GB price()
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers()
Pingback: ï»¿creapure()
Pingback: Liverpool Wedding Photographer Lancashire Cheshire()
Pingback: đá xuyên sáng()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off()
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle()
Pingback: CenRob - As Melhores Informaï¿½ï¿½es da Internet!()
Pingback: shared office space()
Pingback: Oxycontin mail order without prescription Mexican()
Pingback: taxi free()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: Led Bulbs()
Pingback: agen judi online()
Pingback: golf books()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: carb blocker kaufen()
Pingback: pokemon go hacks()
Pingback: cheap viagra ohio()
Pingback: شركة نقل اثاث بالدمام()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: for sale house and lot in the philippines()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: best vine compilations()
Pingback: Rinjani Trekking()
Pingback: Kenya news today()
Pingback: Ilda()
Pingback: sell products online()
Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture()
Pingback: mt baker vapor coupon()
Pingback: david sammon colorado()
Pingback: Marcela()
Pingback: e cig perth()
Pingback: recording studio near me()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: machu picchu tours()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: laptop rental Anaheim()
Pingback: youtube video downloader()
Pingback: ed sheeran galway girl()
Pingback: musician accountant london()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: rvsm aircraft()
Pingback: www.google.com()
Pingback: warming eyes mask()
Pingback: clickbank passive income()
Pingback: Memes()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Liewood Denmark()
Pingback: domino qq online()
Pingback: INEXTO is Codentify()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Frontistiria Thessaloniki()
Pingback: Oceans school assembly()
Pingback: ifaye sanitary faucets Montreal()
Pingback: best criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: villa in seminyak()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Used Cars Check and Auctions()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: How to Cure Trypophobia()
Pingback: Labor and Delivery Vlog()
Pingback: chakra & fossil jewelry()
Pingback: Dubai Night Life()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: sanur hotel()
Pingback: Ferrini()
Pingback: scoliosis treatment()
Pingback: Bronx personal injury attorney()
Pingback: emergency notary()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: verin()
Pingback: embed video chat()
Pingback: Advertise Online()
Pingback: JavaScript Stock Chart()
Pingback: westcoast hip-hop()
Pingback: read reviews()
Pingback: Gangbang()
Pingback: Wank()
Pingback: limousine()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Replacement Windows from Scelta Windows()
Pingback: 7x50 Binoculars()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: Kids From The Other Side()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: download apk()
Pingback: Spanish Translation Services()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: boss indicator v4 free download()
Pingback: it works Scam()
Pingback: braemar heating()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: split system()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: Relógio Calvin Klein Clássico Preto()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: song lyrics()
Pingback: evaporative cooling()
Pingback: australia zoo discount tickets()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: io games()
Pingback: jamaican mutton curry recipe()
Pingback: epson l210 red light blinking()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: online bandarqiu()
Pingback: médecin esthétique()
Pingback: bond back cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: orchids care()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: game judi slot online()
Pingback: RF SITE SURVEY SOFTWARE()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: metallzäune aus polen()
Pingback: earn money by sharing links()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: Landscape Omaha()
Pingback: how to obtain a copy of a will()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioner()
Pingback: Judi Casino Online()
Pingback: carpet cleaning services()
Pingback: Gift ideas for men()
Pingback: teak wood patio set()
Pingback: the four percent group()
Pingback: buy house austin tx()
Pingback: upland hunting vest()
Pingback: criar um facebook()
Pingback: amazing selling machine()
Pingback: The official bathmate Hydromax USA()
Pingback: Navigationssystem()
Pingback: heating()
Pingback: Công ty d?ch thu?t()
Pingback: Immigration law()
Pingback: ducted heating()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: www.gaff.cc/2009/01/01/no-more/()
Pingback: wholesale wedding flowers perth()
Pingback: test de adsl()
Pingback: Quran()
Pingback: Payday loans UK()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements()
Pingback: parodia xanaina()
Pingback: Sportsbook Software()
Pingback: buy beats()
Pingback: Speed Feeder()
Pingback: 원피스 위블 오즈()
Pingback: mental health()