Investigation expands for DeFazio challenger Sid Leiken

by In the news Tuesday, September 15. 2009


Latest campaign news from this morning…

The Eugene Register Guard reports, “Elections investigators widened their inquiry Tuesday into Springfield Mayor Sid Leiken’s campaign finance activities to determine whether his mother-turned-pollster actually conducted the public opinion survey for which Leiken claims he spent $2,000 in campaign cash.Previously, the Oregon Elections Division sought evidence such as a receipt or invoice to verify Leiken’s claim that a $2,000 cash withdrawal from his campaign committee was used to pay Glenda Leiken’s polling firm. But in a letter sent to Glenda Leiken, the state now is seeking evidence substantiating that the poll was conducted at all.”

