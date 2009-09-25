Supreme Court rules against Measure 11 mandatory sentencing

From Statesman Journal, “The Oregon mandatory sentencing law approved by voters in 1994 has been ruled too harsh in some cases, opening the door to additional challenges.In a divided opinion, the Oregon Supreme Court said the law, known as Measure 11, went too far when a young woman was sentenced to more than six years in prison after her breasts rubbed against a 13-year-old boy.The ruling Thursday also applied to the case of a man given the same 75-month mandatory sentence for briefly touching the buttocks of a 13-year-old girl. In a majority opinion by Justice Thomas Balmer, the court said six years in prison for Veronica Rodriguez and Darryl Buck under Measure 11 violated the Oregon constitutional requirement that “all penalties shall be proportioned to the offense.”
Areas to comment: Does this ruling threaten Measure 11 as a whole? Should minor crimes be penalized the same as major ones? Does Measure 11 need fixing? What next?
Pingback: Women Nike Roshe Peoria | woman()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: how to get rid of bed bugs()
Pingback: restaurant halal()
Pingback: www.bloomberg.com/jeanpaulgut()
Pingback: jean paul gut()
Pingback: restaurant halal()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: cheap insurance auto()
Pingback: security()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: geld verdienen met seks()
Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live()
Pingback: http://kakan13.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://psyconoclasm.com()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: groupon goods()
Pingback: greenwriting()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: i was reading this()
Pingback: go to this site()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: Shila()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: baby names()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: local seo mn()
Pingback: th8 war base 2015 anti dragon()
Pingback: boom beach diamond hack()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: sales training singapore()
Pingback: daily()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: car accessories distributors()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: party light jay sean lyrics()
Pingback: roasting pan vs cookie sheet()
Pingback: dog care in naples()
Pingback: best forex ea()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: Startups Events()
Pingback: forskolin diet pills()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: free proxies()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: highest rated dog walker in naples florida()
Pingback: http://pusatrombongblog.blogspot.co.id/()
Pingback: free psychic reading online()
Pingback: fryzjerstwo()
Pingback: Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Wind Inverter()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: bionaire air purifier()
Pingback: exgirlfriendmarket()
Pingback: click site()
Pingback: porn account and password()
Pingback: best ways to make money()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: top rated counter top air purifiers()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: painter in Stratford()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: courrier internacional()
Pingback: Email Blast in USA()
Pingback: c date opiniones()
Pingback: http://wallinside.com/post-56042247-samsonite-carry-on-bags-helps-you-take-the-office-ontheroad.html()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: the best marketing and seo company in canada()
Pingback: niking rosherun()
Pingback: ladies t shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Blog()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store()
Pingback: tao system of badass()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Eliz()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: club flyer printing company()
Pingback: affordable moving services north vancouver bc()
Pingback: Best Deals Home Goods()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Handschellen()
Pingback: online sport betting()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: http://www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html()
Pingback: Free Credit Report()
Pingback: Dark()
Pingback: hairbond()
Pingback: star wars epic()
Pingback: Best PC builder()
Pingback: Top Realtor()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: Landscapers Atlanta()
Pingback: New Year Wishes 2017()
Pingback: PHONES & ACCESSORIES()
Pingback: ดูบอลสดlive soccer()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: live soccer()
Pingback: roofing companies nj()
Pingback: mozilla firefox 64 bit()
Pingback: Best Diet Pills()
Pingback: proofreading()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: french bulldog mug()
Pingback: RKN Global()
Pingback: T-SHIRTS()
Pingback: stone cleaning()
Pingback: Entrepreneur()
Pingback: Fiberglass Insulation()
Pingback: xanex()
Pingback: roulette gewinntaktik()
Pingback: Earrings()
Pingback: kizi()
Pingback: kizi()
Pingback: http://www.kiziplay.info/()
Pingback: cash for gold fort worth()
Pingback: peppa pig english episodes()
Pingback: Koreaanse cosmetica()
Pingback: online casino()
Pingback: Iranian wedding officiant()
Pingback: walkthroughs()
Pingback: trang trÃ phÃ²ng khÃ¡ch()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-uk-buy-viagra/()
Pingback: Riley()
Pingback: Harper()
Pingback: memory training in Singapore()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: Play beneficial classic and contemporary friv games()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: zipcode()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: spray foam insulation()
Pingback: upratovacie služby()
Pingback: List your black owned business()
Pingback: rent rolls Royce miami()
Pingback: Best Drone()
Pingback: algeriangirl()
Pingback: no hdd()
Pingback: Investment Analysis and Tax Legal Services()
Pingback: frivplay.us()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: arabgames.biz()
Pingback: Friv games kizi, crossy road kizi online games()
Pingback: Why should you prefer the kizi 2()
Pingback: custom thumb drives()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: situs poker indonesia()
Pingback: app builder()
Pingback: cheap generic viagra()
Pingback: Receita de Nigiri()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Website Design()
Pingback: Boston Taxi Boston()
Pingback: steve rahseparian()
Pingback: best mens watches under 1000()
Pingback: iphone imei check service()
Pingback: villa marbella suites()
Pingback: amazon seller()
Pingback: david michael sammon()
Pingback: luxury cars()
Pingback: bluetooth()
Pingback: best agent kleinburg()
Pingback: Carma()
Pingback: Engagement rings The Woodlands()
Pingback: Sapphire promise wedding engagement halo ring()
Pingback: Teknik()
Pingback: 420()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings under $500()
Pingback: yahoo customer support number()
Pingback: how to contact yahoo by phone()
Pingback: energy intelligence software()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: penis enlargement that works()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: New Orleans uniforms()
Pingback: event management companies in KSA()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Google Play Reviews to Slack()
Pingback: vegan cheese()
Pingback: buy faucet online Canada()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderhill()
Pingback: buy twitter followers()
Pingback: criminal law firms toronto()
Pingback: teleteria casino review()
Pingback: Car Shield reviews()
Pingback: moccasins()
Pingback: spinal disks decompression()
Pingback: 24 hour notary()
Pingback: fajas()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: blog()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Virgin Islands Colon Hydrotherapy()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: UEL()
Pingback: mens accessories()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: podlogi24()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: split system air conditioner()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Feng Shui Living Room()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()
Pingback: edible wild mushrooms()
Pingback: Secrets()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine Online()
Pingback: Number 1 accessories()
Pingback: tea()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: Nigeria ads()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air con()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Samsung air conditioner()
Pingback: Fujitsu aircon; Fujitsu()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: forums()
Pingback: Gift ideas for men()
Pingback: what is the 4 percent group()
Pingback: sewa mobil murah di surabaya()
Pingback: production service fulfillment()
Pingback: buy facebook views()
Pingback: Full Peliculas HD()
Pingback: enter here()
Pingback: Brandi Love()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: Panasonic air con()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Charlotte immigration lawyer()
Pingback: central heater()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: should i give all my money to the church()
Pingback: central heater()
Pingback: locksmith mesa az()
Pingback: domain check india()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plan F()
Pingback: walmart one()
Pingback: Medicare Supplemental Insurance 2018()
Pingback: o xanaina()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()