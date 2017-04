by Tim Lyman

As I write this the Oregon Humane Society is holding its annual telethon. Please give generously to this worthy charity. The Oregon Humane Society receives NO state or federal funds and depends entirely on your donations.

I want to point out that the Oregon Humane Society is in NO WAY affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States. The HSUS, whose slick, heart-wrenching commercials blanket the airwaves, is an organization that does virtually nothing to help companion animals. Less than 5% of the money it collects goes toward animal rescue. Worse, it siphons away funds that might otherwise go to local shelters.

Please, give to the Oregon Humane Society. Call them at 800-346-9256 or go to their website at www.oregonhumane.org