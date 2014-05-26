The Last Communist City: Havana or Portland?

by Cascade Policy Institute

By Steve Buckstein

It’s clearly a stretch to describe Portland as a communist city, but there is an eerie similarity between Portland and the real communist city of Havana.

Portland-based independent journalist Michael J. Totten recently traveled to Cuba to see for himself the Havana that most tourists never see. He published his fascinating account in a long column he titled “The Last Communist City.”

He explains what happens when “…one of the world’s richest countries…rather than rais[ing] the poor up…shoved the rich and the middle class down. The result was collapse.”

Among his many insights are these:

“In the United States, we have a minimum wage; Cuba has a maximum wage—$20 a month for almost every job in the country.”

“As for the free health care, patients have to bring their own medicine, their own bedsheets, and even their own iodine to the hospital.”

“Leftists often talk about ‘food deserts’ in Western cities, where the poor supposedly lack options to buy affordable and nutritious food. If they want to see a real food desert, they should come to Havana.”

Coincidently, The Oregonian recently published an editorial critical of Portland’s almost fanatical (my word, not theirs) anti-Walmart policies.

I couldn’t help thinking that Totten’s insights about Havana should stand as a warning to those who support so-called social-investment and related policies in “progressive” Portland.

Read Totten’s column and then ask yourself whether Havana residents wouldn’t be much better off with a Walmart, or any similar store, in their midst.

Steve Buckstein is founder and Senior Policy Analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.

Learn more at cascadepolicy.org.