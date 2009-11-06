Back to Home Page

Time Magazine covers showcase how out of touch they are

by In the news Friday, November 6. 2009

Time Inc. will lay off roughly 540 employees this month. Just look at the covers. This week it is CEO bashing, last week was praising California as the hope of the future. California? Most articles on California are using the state as a test case for their business exodus and their government as a bankruptcy horror story. Then a few weeks prior we had Glenn Beck as a mad man?

