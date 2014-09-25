Back to Home Page

Millionaire Gelser turns to California billionaire to try to buy election

by In the news Thursday, September 25. 2014

Oregon Senate Republicans

Salem, OR – Only one day after Sara Gelser disingenuously complained about outside money trying to “distort” her record (she notably failed to identify a single distortion), it was revealed that Sara Gelser will receive massive in-kind contributions from billionaire California hedge fund manager, Tom Steyer, to help push their extreme anti-middle class agenda.

“It comes as no surprise that Gelser, a millionaire who built her fortune on gambling addiction, big banking, and big oil profits would turn to another member of the 1% club,” said Senator Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day). “This is a desperate gambit to hide her record of raising taxes on average Oregonians while voting for special interest tax loopholes for corporations and the wealthy.” In fact, Gelser has already received significant contributions from Nevada gambling tycoons and wealthy Oregon trial lawyers.

Millionaire Gelser and billionaire Steyer actually have much in common. Both hypocritically claim allegiance to extreme environmental positions despite personally profiting from major investments in fossil fuels–Gelser in big oil like Exxon Mobile and Steyer in big coal. Both brazenly advocate for tax loopholes that allegedly “help” the environment but actually benefit companies they have invested in, while diverting money from public schools. Further, both have advocated for a new “carbon tax” that will significantly raise the cost of basic utilities, consumer goods, and transportation, which will disproportionally hurt middle-class families and fixed-income seniors. Gelser has profited from stock in big Wall Street banks that profited from taxpayer bailouts, like AIG, Bank of America, JP Morgan, American Express and Wells Fargo.

“Millionaire Gelser and billionaire Steyer, while pandering to the 99%, are in fact the 1%,” said Ferrioli. “There ‘do what I say, not as I do’ approach to government allows them to profit from extremist policies that hurt the middle class. Don’t let them buy this election.”

  • Guest

    So it was Sara Gelser that built her fortune on casino games, banking and big oil? Was this before or after she became a substitute teacher or maybe when she was regional coordinator for the Oregon Parent Training and Information Center? I can’t seem to find any references to this would you be so kind as to show me such records. Here is the information I have seen about her http://ballotpedia.org/Sara_Gelser

  • Ryan

    So it was Sara Gelser that built her fortune on casino games, banking and big oil? Was this before or after she became a substitute teacher or maybe when she was regional coordinator for the Oregon Parent Training and Information Center? I can’t seem to find any references to this would you be so kind as to show me such records. Here is the information I have seen about her: http://ballotpedia.org/Sara_Gelser

    • HBguy

      Going into education in Oregon is a gamble…

      • guest

        Preamble for OEA and organized CONstituents, t’wit, members lodged in the Odd Fallows klub of the SEIU, AFSCME, PACland teach’s bland a Goshen affiliation, udder substance succoring pubic employees illicit collective bargaining orgasmization.

  • Guest

    Way to go OC! Way to completely lie about someone’s past. But who cares about the truth? Next you’ll slam her dad as it was he who has made money in gaming. Be careful though. He got into gaming while working a second job because he didn’t make enough while in the military. And a conservative always praises anyone in the military.

  • Nathan S.

    I won’t be voting for Gelser no matter how much I like her as a person, but this “article” is atrocious and tries far too hard to be believed.

    • guest

      Follow the odor, Gelser is gamboling with smoke from a distant attire. Nathan probably likes Kitzhaber as a person, but the crux of the blather – neither suitable for public employment tenure.

      • Nathan S.

        Assumptions tend to make asses out of people.

        Would it help clarify your understanding if I amended my statement to say that I liked her as the person I knew two summers ago?

        I do have to completely agree with your statement about their suitability for public employment.

        • guest

          Amen!

