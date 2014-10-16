Rep. Vicki Berger files ethics complaint about Cylvia Hayes

by Rep. Vicki Berger
Yesterday I filed a complaint with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission as a result of reports from the Willamette Week newspaper concerning possible ethics violation by Cylvia Hayes.
My legislative career included participation in a 2008 Oregon Law Commission workgroup which substantially reviewed and updated Oregon’s ethics statutes. Because of that work, I believe that the proper and appropriate agency to investigate the issues which have been raised is the Oregon Government Ethics Commission.
The Governor has asked the Commission for an advisory opinion only. I am asking for a full investigation of the possible misuse of state resources by Ms. Hayes. The first step in the Ethics Commission investigative process is the filing of an official complaint.
Oregonians deserve transparency in all government activities. Special deals are prohibited by our ethics statutes. This standard applies at all levels, from the highest elected officials to the thousands of volunteers who serve on state and local public boards and commissions. I hope that a thorough investigation will provide confidence to Oregon citizens that our ethics statutes are being fairly and equally applied.
