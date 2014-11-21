Back to Home Page

Oregon state agencies support sex ed conference that promotes meth use

NW Spotlight_thbby NW Spotlight

KOIN TV in Portland ran a rather astonishing story Tuesday night. The story was about a sex education conference held each year in Seaside, OR – the Adolescent Sexuality Conference. KOIN reported that children as young as 11 attend.

One of the more astonishing revelations in the KOIN news story was that in one of the pamphlets handed out at the conference it promotes the use of meth. Here’s an excerpt on the discussion of meth “Meth is widely used for a million reasons…desire to have lots of sex with lots of partners for long periods.”

The pamphlet goes on to list ways of reducing the risk of using meth: “don’t overdo it…watch your intake, don’t share works [needles. tuters.], eat. drink water, sleep, allow your body to recover, don’t hesitate to get help, listen to what your body is telling you.”

This at a conference for adolescents.

KOIN reported the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) helps to fund the conference. School districts from around the state send students to attend the conference.

Three state agencies are on the Adolescent Sexuality Conference Steering Committee: the Oregon Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Task Force, the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority.

Ironically, the Meth Project tries to warn people that meth can lead to unwanted sex, and yet here in Oregon the Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Task Force helps put on a conference that promotes meth use.

The conference for adolescents discusses sexting, visiting adult porn sites, cyber and phone sex, masturbating via Skype, pleasuring someone over the internet and it has pamphlets that suggest ways to explore sexuality: “shave each other”, “look at porn”, “lap dance”, “stiptease”, “dry hump” and “take photos of each other’s favorite body parts + features.” A pamphlet handed out at the conference for 6th graders has a section titled “How do people express their sexual feelings?” that discusses anal sex, oral sex and sexual fantasy.

KOIN reported that the same group that puts on the conference, WISE in Oregon, also provides the sex ed curriculum to 16 Oregon school districts: Gervais, Woodburn, Salem-Keizer, Sherwood, Sheridan, Willamina, Bethel, Paisley, Pleasant Hill, Cascade, Corvallis, Clatskanie, St. Helens, Sisters, Warrenton-Hammond and Tigard-Tualatin.

  • Dave

    Remember, they will learn all this on the streets if we don’t educate them first about it the proper way. Nuff said.

  • Jack Lord God

    You know, when sex ed started the whole purpose of it was to cut down on the teen and out of wedlock birth rate. The exact opposite happened. Maybe time to stop listening to these idiots? Maybe time to just start referring to them as idiots?

    Look – the next time you are out with the chums and someone makes the asinine comment that schools need more money – just right there make them feel like an idiot.

    They don’t know what they are talking about, are just repeating a rote phrase because they think its safe to say, and frankly this kind of mind numbed going along with the status quo in education is what got us to this place. Our schools are crap, the people running them are fools, and we pay a pretty penny for the entire mess. They have absolutely no idea what they are doing, no idea how to educate anyone, and it’s about time to just start saying that.

  • wfecht

    a show of hands. How many out there learned the how to and all other sex related issues in school and applied them in real life.
    This is thr type of thing we can expect more of in the next 4 years. More government sponsored education about everything. if the government doesn’t teach it it cannot be taught.
    Get you children out of the prison system er public schools.

  • Myke

    One would have to wonder why the Feds are not involved in investigating this child pornography ring.

  • Bluebaer22

    The letter is written by someone thatr is definitely not one of the counselors. This note or whatever was most likely written by one of the students. The truth is that meth is super addictive! If you use any crystal meth you can become hooked on it, and depependent. The best thing anyone can do is stay away from meth as far as you can!

    • guest

  • teacherTominTigard

    Un-flippin believable!!!!!! The stupidity of the media (KOIN 6) and the moronic Lars knows no bounds. The conference, which I have actually attended, was so misdrepresented and sensationalized I now understand the phrase “lame stream” media. Just one example from both Lars Larson and KOIN- “the superintendents of the participating districts didn’t know the content of the conference”-well of course they didn’t. Only a numbskull would think (for example) the TTSD super would know exactly what conferences the over 1000 teachers are attending. The Principals should know where and what their teachers are doing but supers have more important things to do.
    Next, the conference is meant to cover a wide variety of needs. Anything from the 6th grade teacher who teaches proper nutrition along with properly naming reproductive body parts to the health care worker who works with teen mothers and homeless drug addicted youths. Two differnt ends of the spectrum, this conference covers it all.
    The idiot sherrif on the Larson show who said the attendees of the conference “where only there to learn how to groom 11 and 12 years old” can kiss my rear. Like every other uneducated, uninformed knuckelhead he looked at one piece of material (which was actually written by students) and made the leap to moronville.
    Why is it conservative (yes, the losser lars show is conservative) can’t understand or give credit to the fact that teachers and health care professionals are intelligent enough to use the information from the conference at he appropriate age level?

      • Guest

        You are a m o r o o o o n

