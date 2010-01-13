Courthouse arsonist up for HB 3508 early release

Attempted Police Killer, Marion County Courthouse Arsonist Set for HB 3508 Early Release Hearing
By Crime Victims United,
House Bill 3508 Early Release Hearing for Christopher Lee Millis, Thurs., Jan. 14th 8:30 a.m. Lane County Courthouse, Judge Debra Vogt
It is suggested that you confirm this with Court Administration on Wednesday afternoon. The following case is receiving a hearing under HB 3508 passed by the 2009 Legislature to give an additional 10% “earned time” to the already 20% most convicted felons in Oregon receive. The federal government and most states using sentencing guidelines allow for a maximum 15% “earned time.” The primary architects of HB 3508, Senator Chip Shields D-Portland and Senator Floyd Prozanski D-Eugene have stated that the bill provided additional “earned time” for low level property and drug criminals only.
Christopher Lee Millis of Keizer crashed his pickup into the Marion County Courthouse on November 12, 2005 and set fires inside that would lead to the eventual total restoration of the county building originally built in the 1950’s. Millis was sentenced in the Lane County Circuit Court in Eugene where he received a 16-year sentence for numerous crimes including Attempted Murder, Burglary in the First Degree, seven counts of First Degree Arson, and four counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Millis was regarded as a problem, an angry neighbor, and a person who was clearly controlling of his wife and several children. Prior to damaging the courthouse, he fired a gun at a Keizer Police officer, lit fires to several cars in the police parking lot, and fired a gun at houses along the way to the courthouse.
He had parked his pickup truck near the courthouse in Salem and switched out of the passenger car after losing pursuing police, then used the truck to smash the front of the courthouse.
According to Oregon law Measure 11, Millis must serve every day of the first 7 1/2 years mandatory minimum sentence for Attempted Murder, before becoming eligible for “earned time” to reduce his remaining sentence of 8 1/2 years. The maximum “earned time” available to Millis was 20% until the 2009 Legislature increased it to 30%.
This was done ostensibly to save money, however the actual reason was to change the truth in sentencing policy that had passed into law in 1989 under the leadership of then chairman of the Oregon Criminal Justice Council, Hardy Myers. Myers, a Democrat, was also a former Speaker of the Oregon House and the Attorney General of Oregon. This policy served the Oregon Criminal Justice System and the Oregon Department of Corrections in a very satisfactory manner for 20 years.
“Make no mistake about it, despite the recession, this 50% increase in “earned time” for convicted Oregon felons was not about saving money. After all, the projected savings of six million dollars in a fifty-four billion dollar all funds budget is less than 1/100th of 1%. This was about a fundamental philosophical shift in Oregon Criminal Justice Policy,” stated Steve Doell, President of Crime Victims United, an advocacy group for crime victims and sound public safety policy. “Remember what a famous politician once said, ‘Never waste a good crisis,'” Doell concluded.
####
Pingback: Yahoo is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: antivirus()
Pingback: water purification systems()
Pingback: kangen water machine()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: mp4 mobile porn()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: more about the author()
Pingback: plumber charges in bangalore()
Pingback: water ionizer pay plan loans()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: n r bishop electrical()
Pingback: ionizer loans()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: pret ecograf()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: open sky inc()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: Leaflets()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: broker forex trading()
Pingback: self printing()
Pingback: llaveros para hotel()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: ebay deals in india()
Pingback: base layout for town hall 9 in clan war()
Pingback: bandar judi online()
Pingback: best restaurant birmingham()
Pingback: kate upton leaked app()
Pingback: GY6()
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Music()
Pingback: search engine marketing companies()
Pingback: meaning of abramo()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: brand()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: Medical Marijuana Renewal San Francisco()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: How to start an online business()
Pingback: Superior2009()
Pingback: cotomold()
Pingback: Gartenfahnen()
Pingback: graphic design in London()
Pingback: Arizer extreme()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer texturing tutorial()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: Skits()
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure()
Pingback: dating agencies()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: launch sticky notes windows 10()
Pingback: nose hair trimmer panasonic er-gn30()
Pingback: luli fama romper()
Pingback: DETALLES DE BODA()
Pingback: Sales Envy Review()
Pingback: car gap insurance()
Pingback: dryer vent box()
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita()
Pingback: Scottsdale Website Design()
Pingback: 12win casino()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/pFkg()
Pingback: best mattress 2016()
Pingback: fly swatter definition()
Pingback: furniture movers()
Pingback: Bernardina Kiger()
Pingback: anekahanduk.com()
Pingback: wedding halls Houston()
Pingback: Motivation()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: tannlege()
Pingback: technology news()
Pingback: Obama student loan forgiveness()
Pingback: budget hotel shah alam()
Pingback: The Most Popular most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: night sleep aid()
Pingback: dinosaur()
Pingback: betboobahissitesi()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: puppy sitter()
Pingback: textyourexback.com,()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: Laptops()
Pingback: rodan and fields review()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: rancho cucamonga boot camp()
Pingback: Chaga()
Pingback: dr. oz raspberry ketones()
Pingback: Quotes and sayings()
Pingback: singing lessons phoenix()
Pingback: About ThumbsUp, a Guide to Colombo()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Boon Lay Shopping Centre Singapore()
Pingback: Air Conditioning repair North Richland hills()
Pingback: sarasota florida SEO professional()
Pingback: clash royale builder()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: house loops()
Pingback: Apply to Refinance your Mortgage()
Pingback: Bindi Irwin Weight()
Pingback: naples dog walkers()
Pingback: upvc windows in delhi()
Pingback: http://blogsedotwcsurabaya.tumblr.com/()
Pingback: marijuana()
Pingback: Swim Goggles()
Pingback: local listing()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: adultsexygames()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: business news in atlanta()
Pingback: best funny kids video()
Pingback: Visit()
Pingback: welcome furniture()
Pingback: horror()
Pingback: area rugs in Seattle()
Pingback: riparazione iphone()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: mass texting service()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: msr206 driverthejerm()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: Multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: VR authority site()
Pingback: Optake Industrial Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: Corbin Maxwell()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: meniscus pain()
Pingback: professional resume write()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Reacting to Weird Kid Musicallys()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: tao tai khoan ca do euro 2016()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: vip printing()
Pingback: printing()
Pingback: restaurants westfield london()
Pingback: pswonline()
Pingback: iv therapy miami beach()
Pingback: club flyer()
Pingback: lupus natural remedies()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: iv therapy miami beach()
Pingback: digital business()
Pingback: series streaming()
Pingback: LU LA ROE()
Pingback: spanish tapas london()
Pingback: Singapore Internet Marketing()
Pingback: horse racing tips()
Pingback: copper parts()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: chipmunks()
Pingback: GTE Login()
Pingback: LikeEJ V Plunge Bra()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: modrzew dlh()
Pingback: wireless routers compatible with comcast()
Pingback: women fashion()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: Limo MN()
Pingback: Hot Women in Sports()
Pingback: Indian Coffee()
Pingback: self-balancing()
Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading()
Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading()
Pingback: gymnastics gym design()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: forex()
Pingback: the tao of badass review()
Pingback: masha and the bear()
Pingback: angry birds()
Pingback: dewedding()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles()
Pingback: VoIP vonage()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: pest control()
Pingback: We know ikea better than Ikea!()
Pingback: comprar en usa por internet()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally()
Pingback: promo codes()
Pingback: Real estate listing()
Pingback: quadrinhos porno()
Pingback: Getting fit and healthy()
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier()
Pingback: microsoft office 2013 professional plus()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: bmi chart()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal New York City()
Pingback: Carmen Frasure()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: parallel bars in gymnastics()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: Seminar Room rental Singapore()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: Luxury sex toys()
Pingback: Craigslist Verizon 3G()
Pingback: Rotab Bam()
Pingback: chip and dale()
Pingback: vr1()
Pingback: ï»¿money()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف خزانات()
Pingback: Work from home ground-floor opportunities()
Pingback: Desert Safari Dubai()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Clear()
Pingback: doors and windows installation()
Pingback: ch?p?nhcu?iphimtru?ng()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds in Tulsa()
Pingback: NetLink Soultions()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: handmade()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Ameris Bank Login()
Pingback: Chandler locksmith()
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing()
Pingback: Gadget Magazine()
Pingback: Birthday Wishes()
Pingback: asuransi perjalanan murah()
Pingback: judi domino q kick()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code()
Pingback: Coloring pages()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: manahel thabet()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: live stream()
Pingback: morris county roofing contractor()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: Dietpillsin2016.com()
Pingback: diamond buyers scottsdale()
Pingback: paint set()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: araras eco lodge brazil()
Pingback: Fake Medicines()
Pingback: granadaisleta lodge()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: Gregorio()
Pingback: Nu()
Pingback: Affiliate Marketing()
Pingback: Spray Insulation Foam Tulsa()
Pingback: Luang Prabang()
Pingback: said shiripour()
Pingback: this URL()
Pingback: Fort Lauderdale Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: gym astoria new york()
Pingback: friv games()
Pingback: friv games()
Pingback: Etihad First Class()
Pingback: watches()
Pingback: Bigo Live Vietnam()
Pingback: Weddings on a Budget()
Pingback: 4 Keywords business database()
Pingback: translation services()
Pingback: vliesmaskers()
Pingback: End of Lease Cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-dosage-20mg-xr/()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa()
Pingback: Authentic Italian Food()
Pingback: natural ruby rings()
Pingback: MASHA AND DORA()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: fractals()
Pingback: Join Carl Kruse on National Geographic online()
Pingback: italian wine()
Pingback: zipcode()
Pingback: porn movie()
Pingback: circle lenses()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: argos voucher()
Pingback: captain america()
Pingback: worldstores vouchers()
Pingback: electronic()
Pingback: Facebook and Instagram WOM Marketing()
Pingback: Kilimanjaro climbing()
Pingback: weight loss()
Pingback: Tecnicas Black Hat SEO()
Pingback: Friv games kizi - minecraft kizi games()
Pingback: Masha and Dora()
Pingback: sex discount()
Pingback: wordpress cms tutorial()
Pingback: forest wood()
Pingback: make an android app()
Pingback: pokecoins cheat()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: Situs poker()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com()
Pingback: Miami Lamborghini rentals()
Pingback: domino qq online()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: Cristopher()
Pingback: boho tapestry()
Pingback: agen bola online()
Pingback: test preparation Huntington beach()
Pingback: San Diego Best Rates()
Pingback: City Car Driving Crack()
Pingback: viagra for sale()
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston()
Pingback: iphone imei checker()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: get redirected here()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: wordpress dating plugin()
Pingback: villa marbella suites()
Pingback: patio furniture sets()
Pingback: Thajsko()
Pingback: iamthe ceo()
Pingback: home decor tumblr blog()
Pingback: Delta Logistics & Transportation()
Pingback: Erin()
Pingback: origin vape coupon()
Pingback: software development company()
Pingback: Stoicism Happiness()
Pingback: Vaughan Real Estate()
Pingback: Faux Tan()
Pingback: buy rapidgator.net premium account()
Pingback: gold IRA review()
Pingback: Daftar poker online()
Pingback: Legal Moneylender Jurong West()
Pingback: nba jerseys australia()
Pingback: Houston jewelry store()
Pingback: fire alarms()
Pingback: STIMATA()
Pingback: landscape gardener essex()
Pingback: cheap engagement rings()
Pingback: desain ruang keluarga()
Pingback: curved stairlift()
Pingback: ESPN()
Pingback: Melanotan 2()
Pingback: how to contact yahoo customer support()
Pingback: energy demand response()
Pingback: social media accountant cpa campaigns()
Pingback: check that()
Pingback: Preventivo infissi pvc()
Pingback: how to make money at home()
Pingback: CDL practice test()
Pingback: charlotte seo services()
Pingback: enlarged penis()
Pingback: Ebay Outlet()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: Olliella()
Pingback: where can i buy instagram likes()
Pingback: black granite pet memorial()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: Download 1Z0-497 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: top 10 affiliate programs()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Weston()
Pingback: poker online ios()
Pingback: curso espanhol online()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderhill()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: bad credit payday loans()
Pingback: seminyak villa()
Pingback: masturbation techniques()
Pingback: XXX()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: Realistic Double Dildo()
Pingback: Autographed Barry Sanders Jersey()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Immigration DNA testing()
Pingback: oceanofgames()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Vlogs()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Replacement Windows in Tulsa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: military tactical backpack()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: personal massager()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: skutery wodne()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: BG/SBLC()
Pingback: Busty Lesbian MILF Takes Advantage Of Shy Girl And Licks Her Wet Pussy()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: CADR Ratings()
Pingback: auto body repair near me()
Pingback: Excel Macro()
Pingback: hop over to this site()
Pingback: exploratorium()
Pingback: protection from chlorine()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: edible mushroom()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: song lyrics()
Pingback: Grow()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Excursions()
Pingback: Dog Harness()
Pingback: recipe for curry goat()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free logo()
Pingback: incontri occasionali()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: agen poker qq10()
Pingback: situs judi bola legal()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: agen bola 25 ribu()
Pingback: Lamborghini Hire()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: agen judi bola deposit termurah()
Pingback: obat pembesar penis()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: 10 Best Synthetic Engine Oil()
Pingback: harvoni price with insurance()
Pingback: New York patent lawyer()
Pingback: peepshow()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: that site()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: steroids fails/()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: bluetooth motorcycle helmet review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Small Dog Rescue()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: cleaning services()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: datingvideo()
Pingback: Novelty gifts for her()
Pingback: courses in Dubai()
Pingback: Houston Homes()
Pingback: teak wood dining set()
Pingback: quadcopter()
Pingback: upland hunting vest()
Pingback: katte sygdom()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: photo lab los angeles()
Pingback: turkey hunting vest()
Pingback: mestrado profissional a distancia()
Pingback: Brandi Love()
Pingback: Best Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: webdesign seligenstadt()
Pingback: counseling, therapy, Silver Spring,Maryland()
Pingback: Das perfekte online Business()
Pingback: new castle()
Pingback: Anovite Scam()