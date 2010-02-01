Back to Home Page

Congrats on Senator Larry George’s new baby daughter

by In the news Monday, February 1. 2010

Abigail Catherine George, daughter of State Senator Larry George and Jessica George, was born 10:07 pm Thursday night. 7lb. 10oz. / 20.5 inches.

