Congressional District 1 Debate

At the CD-1 debate, Moderator Sen. Bruce Star’s introductions were interrupted by someone calling for the inclusion of the candidate, Doug Keller, who was not invited to debate with John Kuzmanich and Rob Cornilles. He spent the time “tweeting” his own answers to the questions put to the candidates on the stage.
Both candidates seemed to agree philosophically. The only disagreements between candidates were on style. Cornilles focused on answering the issues while Kuzmanich split his time between discussing the issues and making personal attacks. Whether this approach will pay off is anybody’s guess.
