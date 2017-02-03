Legislators Should Treat Constituents With Respect

by In the news

By Reagan Knopp

Earlier this week, the Statesman Journal reported that a man named Jim Maguire wrote letters to Senate President Peter Courtney and Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli requesting the censure of his State Senator, Brian Boquist, for sending several disrespectful replies after Maguire had requested Boquist introduce a piece of legislation on his behalf.

After reading the enhance (shown below) I think it’s quite clear that Senator Boquist made a mistake. Being a legislator can sometimes be a thankless job, but it’s also a voluntary one. Constituents are going to complain about their elected officials whether they performed their duties to the fullest or not.

That being said, that is not an excuse for an elected official like Boquist to behave has he did. The most offensive part of this to me is Boquist (who is a veteran) questioned the military service of this gentleman. Regardless of whether he was a constituent, this is irresponsible behavior.

I urge Senator Boquist to apologize to Mr. Maguire privately. Let this be a lesson to all for us, but especially our elected officials, to treat everyone with respect.

Note: Below is the exchange between Senator Boquist and Jim Maguire as reported by the Statesman Journal. You can also read the exchange verbatim in the documents Maguire submitted to Senators Courtney and Ferrioli.