Silverton Mayor Rick Lewis Appointed As New State Representative

by In the news

By Reagan Knopp

Commissioners from Marion and Clackamas Counties have made their decision, choosing Silverton Mayor Rick Lewis as the next State Representative from House District 18. He succeeds Vic Gilliam who resigned on February 1st. Lewis was sworn in today in Salem.

In an interesting quirk of Oregon law, Lewis is allowed to keep his position as Mayor of Silverton. He announced his intention to do so in a statement to The Oregonian:

“Oregon law prohibits an elected official from holding two “lucrative” offices, meaning two offices where a salary or stipend is received,” Lewis wrote. “As mayor, I receive no salary and no stipend, so I can continue to hold that office.”

Update: In a Press Release from House Republicans, Lewis announced he would not continue to serve as Mayor of Silverton, citing a possible legal challenge: