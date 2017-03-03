Back to Home Page

Big GOP Dorchester event starts today in Salem

by In the news Friday, March 3. 2017

 Dorchester March 3-4, Salem Oregon

Oregon’s longest running political conference begins tonight in Salem.  Here are some of the speakers.

Keynote Speaker
PEGGY GRANDE
Author of The “President Will See You Now”, Keynote Speaker and Specialty Project Consultant, Executive Assistant to Ronald President Ronald Reagan

Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Mayor Happy Valley

Shane Bemis
Mayor Gresham

Bud Pierce
(R) Gov Candidate

Dennis Richardson
Oregon Secretary of State

They will also be debating The Bundy Malhuer Refuge protest and the Oregon Death Penalty.

