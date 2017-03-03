Big GOP Dorchester event starts today in Salem

by In the news

Dorchester March 3-4, Salem Oregon

Oregon’s longest running political conference begins tonight in Salem. Here are some of the speakers.

Keynote Speaker

PEGGY GRANDE

Author of The “President Will See You Now”, Keynote Speaker and Specialty Project Consultant, Executive Assistant to Ronald President Ronald Reagan

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Mayor Happy Valley

Shane Bemis

Mayor Gresham

Bud Pierce

(R) Gov Candidate

Dennis Richardson

Oregon Secretary of State

They will also be debating The Bundy Malhuer Refuge protest and the Oregon Death Penalty.