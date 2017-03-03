Big GOP Dorchester event starts today in Salem

Dorchester March 3-4, Salem Oregon
Oregon’s longest running political conference begins tonight in Salem. Here are some of the speakers.
Keynote Speaker
PEGGY GRANDE
Author of The “President Will See You Now”, Keynote Speaker and Specialty Project Consultant, Executive Assistant to Ronald President Ronald Reagan
Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Mayor Happy Valley
Shane Bemis
Mayor Gresham
Bud Pierce
(R) Gov Candidate
Dennis Richardson
Oregon Secretary of State
They will also be debating The Bundy Malhuer Refuge protest and the Oregon Death Penalty.