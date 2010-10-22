Measure 73: How prison saves tax dollars

THE RESULT OF MEASURE 73:SPEND A LITTLE – SAVE A LOT
Doug Harcleroad, Senior Policy Advisor
Oregon Anti-Crime Alliance
Ballot Measure 73 sets 25-year mandatory minimum sentences for very serious repeat sex offenders and 90-day mandatory minimum jail sentences for third-time-convicted intoxicated drivers. The third conviction is also designated a felony.
COST/BENEFIT OF THE REPEAT SEX OFFENDER PROVISION
According to the Estimate of Financial Impact in the Voters’ Pamphlet, the repeat sex offender provisions have no cost to the state for 7 years. After that, because the measure is narrowly targeted at very serious repeat sex offenders, only a few additional prison beds are needed for the estimated 13 qualifying offenders per year. In short, for virtually no cost, serious repeat sex offenders are incarcerated for long periods of time where they cannot hurt additional victims. And… According to Ted Miller, et al, in a U.S. Department of Justice publication titled, Victim Cost & Consequences: A New Look (1996), the cost per adult sexual assault is estimated to be $87,000 per episode of sexual violence. As high as this number is, it does not include any costs associated with childhood sexual abuse or costs incurred by businesses, the criminal justice system, or society at large. Not to mention it is in 1996 dollars and is not adjusted for inflation.
So, by locking up serious repeat sex offenders for 25 years, we actually STOP them from committing more crimes (zero recidivism) and save $87,000 per episode not committed. It’s a good deal for all law-abiding Oregonians!
COST/BENEFIT OF THE THIRD CONVICTION INTOXICATED DRIVER PROVISION
According to the Estimate of Financial Impact in the Voters’ Pamphlet:
“The measure will require additional state spending of $1.4 million in the first year, $11.4 million to $14.6 million in the second year, $13.9 million to $21.0 million in the third year, $16.7 million to $26.6 million in the fourth year, and $18.1 million to $29.1 million each year after that.
The measure does not require additional local government spending. The measure directly reduces expenditures for local government by $0.4 million in the first year and $3.2 million to $4.6 million each year after that, primarily by shifting costs to the state.“ (Emphasis added.)
So, what do Oregonians get for the costs estimated above? According to the Criminal Justice Commission, over the five-year period somewhere between 400 and 600 third-conviction intoxicated drivers will be incarcerated each year for about 16 months each. Oregonians get third-time-convicted intoxicated drivers “locked up.” So what? Well…
Almost everyone knows that intoxicated drivers, be it their first, second, third etc. time are dangerous drivers. Most people do not know that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drivers with one or more prior intoxicated driving convictions are 40% more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than those without a prior intoxicated driving conviction. Oregonians get safer highways and roads when the repeat drunken drivers are not on them. But that is not all Oregonians get – we also get big societal cost savings. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has had the economic cost of each drunken driving related fatality calculated, and it is a whopping $1,210,000! Aside from the agonizing heartache to family and friends, these costs include ambulance, paramedics, court costs, jail, law enforcement, medical, premature burial costs, lost wages, increased health insurance costs, and increased auto insurance costs.
In 2008, there were 233 alcohol, drug, or alcohol and drug related fatalities on Oregon highways. If we “lock up” repeat intoxicated drivers, we have a chance to reduce this annual death toll on our roads and, over time, save the economic cost of over $1,000,000 per fatality. Measure 73 is a “good buy” for Oregonians.
The material above demonstrates the wisdom and cost/benefit of Measure 73, but there is more evidence that Measure 73 will make us safer and be cost effective. In the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission’s 2007 Report to the Legislature, they stated, “Recent research indicates that incarceration significantly effects crime rates.” A 10% increase in a state’s incarceration rate leads to a two-to-four percent decline in the crime rate. And the report indicates that over $4.00 of benefit is generated for every $1.00 spent incarcerating a violent offender. Thus, Measure 73, by locking up repeat drunken drivers will generate cost savings using the Oregon Criminal Justice commission’s violent criminal analysis.
It is hard to put into words the agony caused by repeat sex offenders and repeat intoxicated drivers. The harm caused by these two classes of criminals is gigantic. As a long time (34 years) prosecutor, I have witnessed the agony and harm up close. Measure 73 is a part of reducing the agony and harm. Other preventive measures such as strengthening ignition interlock laws and beefing up effective alcohol and drug treatment are on the Oregon Anti-Crime Alliance agenda.
Doug Harcleroad
Senior Policy Advisor
Pingback: 3mxc85n54ew7xmtn4v378tfbt5()
Pingback: xk4zwgsxyerjydfkj4e4xd7ytw()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: groupon phoenix()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: Prostate support supplement()
Pingback: ecograf ieftin()
Pingback: Leaflet()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: Shekhanzai()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: forfancyhair.com()
Pingback: Social Media Marketing()
Pingback: injury attorney()
Pingback: humorous video game comedy()
Pingback: Laverna Dufford()
Pingback: namecards()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private()
Pingback: critical appraisal course()
Pingback: llaveros originales()
Pingback: Improve life()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: We Buy Houses Fast San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: Web Site()
Pingback: seepstakes forum()
Pingback: auto detailing()
Pingback: latest virtual reality gaming()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: http://massagesway.com/()
Pingback: Japan Food()
Pingback: wereview()
Pingback: List()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Angelic()
Pingback: Promo Code()
Pingback: event acoustic guitarist()
Pingback: 1z0-051 Questions()
Pingback: plus size lingerie()
Pingback: boom beach hack download()
Pingback: sheep showmanship()
Pingback: Descargar Musica()
Pingback: cheat hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: kpop()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: ac repair in pittsburgh()
Pingback: Scrapbooking()
Pingback: regarder les derniers films francais()
Pingback: better job()
Pingback: social media management tips()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: high traffic academy()
Pingback: Click here if you want to find out more()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: Quickbooks support()
Pingback: twitch profile design()
Pingback: Best Revshare()
Pingback: Toys for Toddlers()
Pingback: 12 Days Of Christmas Lyrics()
Pingback: bandar bola euro 2016()
Pingback: Mobile Apps()
Pingback: job board nashville()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: iPhone 6 reparation()
Pingback: Daily Vlog()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: framed eyewear()
Pingback: scraperite()
Pingback: detective()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: emotionalconsciousness()
Pingback: clothing()
Pingback: Optimizepress()
Pingback: Hawaii luau()
Pingback: night club seen life()
Pingback: SalesEnvy()
Pingback: best binary options trading strategy()
Pingback: gap insurance providers()
Pingback: http://addiction3.com()
Pingback: Dianabol for Sale()
Pingback: Susanne()
Pingback: emergency plumber in Austin()
Pingback: cerrajeros elche 24 horas()
Pingback: web designer()
Pingback: SalesEnvy Review()
Pingback: download tv series torrents()
Pingback: Crawler Dozers For Sale()
Pingback: Franklin()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: long distance movers()
Pingback: roasting pan blue enamel()
Pingback: jump manual workout chart()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: website design agency Guernsey()
Pingback: start a blog in 2016()
Pingback: banquet halls Houston()
Pingback: sydney carpet cleaning()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: Wire treat lines()
Pingback: Green Coffee Bean untuk Menurunkan Berat Badan()
Pingback: java courses in aundh pune()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: Cedar park orthodontics()
Pingback: hard drive destruction()
Pingback: launch()
Pingback: free music()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: networkmarketing()
Pingback: fun()
Pingback: marine engine parts()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein()
Pingback: onlineruletoyna()
Pingback: Share Video()
Pingback: get more()
Pingback: eSports()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING apartment cleaners()
Pingback: dog walker in naples()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: aaronbowell()
Pingback: na online meetings()
Pingback: PromycomWebinar()
Pingback: commuting safety()
Pingback: Counter()
Pingback: Makeup()
Pingback: Tierklinik Mannheim()
Pingback: Singorama 2.0()
Pingback: Commission Express Complaints()
Pingback: putlocker()
Pingback: john persons()
Pingback: Security Cameras()
Pingback: selbstverteidigung für frauen()
Pingback: formation anglais dif paris()
Pingback: Social Networking Site()
Pingback: lose weight()
Pingback: How to send bulk messages in whatsapp()
Pingback: The Notebook Quotes by Nicholas Sparks()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR MECHANICAL ENGINEER()
Pingback: casino no deposit bonus codesï¿½()
Pingback: Secondhand clothes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: house loops()
Pingback: cheap linux hosting()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: Highly recommended Web-site()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Phenq()
Pingback: Business law()
Pingback: Top Denver Dentist()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California()
Pingback: quotes and sayings images()
Pingback: bitcoin mining()
Pingback: CT Wedding DJ()
Pingback: Car Rentals()
Pingback: compress png images()
Pingback: shinlone.com()
Pingback: Black Line Transporte()
Pingback: Yeast infection treatment()
Pingback: quotes and sayings()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: fear of god()
Pingback: business coach london()
Pingback: Sabrina()
Pingback: Washington-DC-PhotographyPortrait-Photographer-Washington-DC()
Pingback: City Dentists()
Pingback: learn to play piano()
Pingback: Instant Hair Straightener()
Pingback: ndfeb magnet manila()
Pingback: android game cheat engine()
Pingback: Türkçe canli casino siteleri()
Pingback: gengviral()
Pingback: sportsbook()
Pingback: Superior singing method()
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag()
Pingback: carpiste()
Pingback: Toys & Games()
Pingback: Office Machines()
Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: peintre en décors()
Pingback: home decor blogs()
Pingback: chat gratuit()
Pingback: limo hire bromley()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: SEO ekspert()
Pingback: christian dance music()
Pingback: Diet Pills for womens()
Pingback: swingers()
Pingback: Fashion()
Pingback: chatten()
Pingback: Presitial election 2016 philippines()
Pingback: epic fantasy()
Pingback: ITWorks()
Pingback: check my blog()
Pingback: niking roshe()
Pingback: Sony Reparatur()
Pingback: Hongkong Y-ou International Trade Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: Deep Fryers()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: child custody in utah()
Pingback: marketing ideas()
Pingback: northern virginia real estate()
Pingback: pflugerville modern dentistry()
Pingback: neo2 software()
Pingback: Esquire()
Pingback: Birmingham()
Pingback: rugby()
Pingback: Adult Toys()
Pingback: aloe vera drinks()
Pingback: judi sbobet terbesar()
Pingback: Recipes()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: transmission parts online()
Pingback: club flyers facebook by ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: Last Mile Delivery Service()
Pingback: eames lounge chair replica()
Pingback: eb-5 attorney los angeles()
Pingback: Best way to make money online()
Pingback: beach()
Pingback: stretches for sciatica()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: best product reviews()
Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: iv therapy day spa()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: Anything()
Pingback: ironman()
Pingback: five little monkeys()
Pingback: Austin stained concrete()
Pingback: smoking cessation()
Pingback: Sell My House Fast NJ()
Pingback: local SEO consultant()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: fantasy()
Pingback: rock music()
Pingback: hacks mentais()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh()
Pingback: Vlog()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: Web Design Galway()
Pingback: mickey mouse animation for kids()
Pingback: Wendy Williams breast surgery()
Pingback: bookkeeping Austin TX()
Pingback: Spray Foam InsulationTulsa()
Pingback: San Antonio roofing company()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: Mendoza Car Rental()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: Fear of Flying()
Pingback: coloring()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Minneapolis car service()
Pingback: plr()
Pingback: buy pakistani suits online in india()
Pingback: 5 little monkeys jumping on the bed()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: driving range netting()
Pingback: roof repair austin()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: coloring()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Katzenklo()
Pingback: http://www.embrase.net/()
Pingback: bargeld gutschein kabel deutschland()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: drohnen()
Pingback: driving range nets()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: agen casino sbobet()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Hookah Reviews()
Pingback: police car()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: properties for sale in dubai()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: http://www.blingstation.com/jewelry/fashion?type=cuffs()
Pingback: how to grow hair back()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: developer news()
Pingback: MetroPCS usa()
Pingback: male sex toy()
Pingback: tao of badass website()
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis()
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: Real Estate Logo Design()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: iCharge()
Pingback: Jeunesse Türkiye()
Pingback: tooth whitening products online()
Pingback: Bedroom Design()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: hasil bola()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: 10 most()
Pingback: vehicles for children()
Pingback: du an opal garden()
Pingback: pest control for ants()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: LinkedIn Training Course()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Growing Business Credit()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: executive coaching nz()
Pingback: Cialis()
Pingback: Jami()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Detroit SEO()
Pingback: Levitra cena()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: fast loans()
Pingback: Best classified website uae()
Pingback: Paul Okade()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Insulation()
Pingback: Star Wars()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: báo giá trần nhôm()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: arkadas()
Pingback: bangkok desserts()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras()
Pingback: spiritual life coach canada()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Malta()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: Drumright Massage()
Pingback: trần nhôm()
Pingback: Delma Dion()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: female fitness motivation models()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Premium weebly themes()
Pingback: Legalised Divorce Certificate()
Pingback: medical clinic()
Pingback: Agen judi()
Pingback: Tks industrial thermal oxidizers()
Pingback: Agen Judi Online()
Pingback: Tinder Tips()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: plumbers Austin TX()
Pingback: Os 10()
Pingback: locksmith mesa az()
Pingback: Poker online indonesia()
Pingback: locksmith mesa()
Pingback: locksmith mesa az()
Pingback: listing()
Pingback: Japanese Food()
Pingback: Hip-hop()
Pingback: Muslim dating()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: What is The Best G Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Happy birthday message()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة()
Pingback: owner financed realestate()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco()
Pingback: Tseries()
Pingback: O que seria()
Pingback: Kumpulan kata-kata()
Pingback: Fast Hair growth stop hair loss()
Pingback: cheap vibrators()
Pingback: Aurora Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: Child Proofing()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: Visto EB5EUA()
Pingback: top10()
Pingback: Garage()
Pingback: Forex Broker()
Pingback: Asuransi mobil terbaik()
Pingback: Situs poker online()
Pingback: you can find out more()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Engineers Australia skills assessment()
Pingback: can ho opal garden thu duc()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: iPhone 6 skärm()
Pingback: kill la kill cosplay()
Pingback: simplify your life()
Pingback: school supplies()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: Fist()
Pingback: to do list()
Pingback: Ampoule()
Pingback: products-U()
Pingback: Yon()
Pingback: sofort Geld verdienen()
Pingback: cloud n9ne syrup()
Pingback: clixsense()
Pingback: weight loss tips()
Pingback: tamil video songs()
Pingback: PRP Atlanta()
Pingback: apartment for rent in saigon()
Pingback: tampa acupuncture()
Pingback: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s552/sh/d6e9d793-bc4c-4978-9e3d-ddeb279025ab/2214384f604ee525b685e2fc9ee852aa()
Pingback: PatMazines - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!()
Pingback: Pheromones()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/order-levitra/()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners()
Pingback: Ottawa construction company()
Pingback: Ottawa general contractors()
Pingback: Ottawa commercial fit-ups()
Pingback: gta v online money()
Pingback: Easy and simple programming examples()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: affordable seo packages()
Pingback: display banner()
Pingback: emf protection()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: lunch talks Singapore()
Pingback: tension()
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE()
Pingback: Superhero()
Pingback: Fairchild group reviews()
Pingback: accountants in glasgow()
Pingback: private lenders()
Pingback: private lenders()
Pingback: how to trade Nadex()
Pingback: Hemp CBD()
Pingback: MLM Tips()
Pingback: Riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: Runescape()
Pingback: Lodging on lake fork()
Pingback: Motorbikes parts & accessories()
Pingback: Web Design()
Pingback: situs judi casino()
Pingback: mindfulness()
Pingback: pokemon go hack()
Pingback: chess()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: sexo caseiro()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort()
Pingback: wholesale viagra()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: agen bola online()
Pingback: sbobet asia()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: poker terpercaya()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: signs of diabetes in women()
Pingback: Super Mario Run Game Coin Download()
Pingback: how to start flipping houses()
Pingback: Cronaca()
Pingback: Raphael Daligheto Scam 2016()
Pingback: dermatologist in brandon fl()
Pingback: my link()
Pingback: how to sell on amazon()
Pingback: Honeymoon Villas in uluwatu()
Pingback: double jogging stroller()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding()
Pingback: anal beads review()
Pingback: how to track your kids phone()
Pingback: event management companies in dubai()
Pingback: DNA Paternity Testing Grand Island NE()
Pingback: Chlorella()
Pingback: dallas iphone repair()
Pingback: Airmax()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: penis enlargement that works()
Pingback: how to make money fast 2017()
Pingback: dentists melbourne fl()
Pingback: list domino online()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: For Honor Montage()
Pingback: jimbaran hotel()
Pingback: Download 9A0-319 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: article rewriter()
Pingback: mobdro()
Pingback: mobdro()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: funny gaming videos()
Pingback: agen taruhan casino()
Pingback: Dicesare()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Kuta Hotel()
Pingback: BUILDING()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: Faith()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: url()
Pingback: chinese snuff bottles()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Bubble Level Mount()
Pingback: sex webcam()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: eskort eskisehir()
Pingback: Black Nitrile Gloves()
Pingback: patente inpi()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: hedging scalper m5-h4 wallstreets ru()
Pingback: Human Relations Indie()
Pingback: cameltoe()
Pingback: bombfell()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: vegas online casinos()
Pingback: DUI lawyer glenddale()
Pingback: PORTES ASFALEIAS()
Pingback: kung fu for beginners()
Pingback: foreign earned income exclusion()
Pingback: Follow me()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Snowman plumbers()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: phentermine 37.5 mg()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: smartphone cases and protectors()
Pingback: Award Winning Feature Film()
Pingback: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo()
Pingback: köpa billiga smink set online()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Kinesio taping for pregnancy()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: Health articles()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: Palettenhubwagen()
Pingback: como entrar no facebook agora()
Pingback: Julia Ann Loves A Big Dick()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: ways to give money to the poor()
Pingback: wedding flowers 2017 trends()
Pingback: Zäune aus Polen()
Pingback: Activated Charcoal for dogs()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements 2018()
Pingback: Medicare Supplemental insurance 2018()
Pingback: make your own sign()
Pingback: Panama Paper Leaked information and impact on Pakistan()
Pingback: mineração de bitcoin online()
Pingback: bulldog ingles bebe()
Pingback: Learn Colors with Play Doh()
Pingback: clothes()
Pingback: Motion Effects()
Pingback: hop over to this site()
Pingback: I would like more potential wholesale buyers()
Pingback: Düzce Eskort()
Pingback: high pressure pump()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: Escort Bayanlar()
Pingback: BetRobot SCAM()
Pingback: adult cams()
Pingback: Tucked Trunks()
Pingback: Firstfiguren()