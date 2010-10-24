Back to Home Page

Oregonian Poll: Measure 73,74,75,76,Dudley-Kitzhaber Governor

by In the news Sunday, October 24. 2010

Oregonian Poll by pollster Stuart Elway.
See poll here, and here

Oregon Governor race
Kitzhaber 45%
Dudley 44%
Other 5%
Don’t Know: 5%
Measure

Measure 73: Crime sentencing measure
Yes 69%
Measure 74: Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Measure
Yes 40%

Measure 75: casino Measure
Yes 33%

Measure 76: Lottery for parks measure
Yes 60%

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 12:05 | Posted in Measure 37, Uncategorized | 499 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)