Oregonian Poll: Measure 73,74,75,76,Dudley-Kitzhaber Governor

Oregonian Poll by pollster Stuart Elway.
See poll here, and here
Oregon Governor race
Kitzhaber 45%
Dudley 44%
Other 5%
Don’t Know: 5%
Measure
Measure 73: Crime sentencing measure
Yes 69%
Measure 74: Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Measure
Yes 40%
Measure 75: casino Measure
Yes 33%
Measure 76: Lottery for parks measure
Yes 60%
