Big Oregon races: Governor, Congress results, updates

by In the news

*** Page will be updated continually ****

Secretary of State updated as of 6:30AM –11/03/2010

John Kitzhaber (Democrat) 614,818 47.82%

Greg Kord (Constitution) 18,289 1.42%

Wes Wagner (Libertarian) 16,713 1.30%

Chris Dudley (Republican) 633,253 49.25%

Write-in Votes 2,656 0.21%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,285,729 100% Representative in Congress, 1st District

View results by county

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Chris Henry (Pacific Green) 2,455 0.95%

H Joe Tabor (Libertarian) 2,089 0.81%

Don LaMunyon (Constitution) 3,287 1.27%

David Wu (Democrat) 141,143 54.65%

Rob Cornilles (Republican) 109,023 42.21%

Write-in Votes 293 0.11%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 258,290 100%

Representative in Congress, 2nd District

View results by county

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Joyce B Segers (Democrat) 66,918 25.29%

Greg Walden (Republican) 197,126 74.49%

Write-in Votes 583 0.22%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 264,627 100%

Representative in Congress, 3rd District

View results by county

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Earl Blumenauer (Democrat) 143,800 68.76%

Delia Lopez (Republican) 54,564 26.09%

Jeff Lawrence (Libertarian) 6,341 3.03%

Michael Meo (Pacific Green) 4,139 1.98%

Write-in Votes 289 0.14%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 209,133 100%

Representative in Congress, 4th District

View results by county

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Mike Beilstein (Pacific Green) 4,638 1.75%

Art Robinson (Republican) 118,377 44.72%

Peter A DeFazio (Democrat) 141,221 53.35%

Write-in Votes 463 0.17%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 264,699 100%

Representative in Congress, 5th District

View results by county

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Kurt Schrader (Democrat) 137,556 51.07%

Scott Bruun (Republican) 124,382 46.18%

Chris Lugo (Pacific Green) 7,071 2.63%

Write-in Votes 341 0.13%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 269,350 100%

.

.

.

.

State Ballot Measure No. 70

View results by county

Amends Constitution: Expands availability of home ownership loans for Oregon veterans through Oregon War Veterans’ Fund.

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Yes Votes 1,045,706 84.32%

No Votes 194,458 15.68%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,240,164 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 71

View results by county

Amends Constitution: Requires legislature to meet annually; limits length of legislative sessions; provides exceptions.

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Yes Votes 807,627 67.20%

No Votes 394,115 32.80%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,201,742 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 72

View results by county

Amends Constitution: Authorizes exception to $50,000 state borrowing limit for state’s real and personal property projects

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Yes Votes 680,852 58.48%

No Votes 483,444 41.52%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,164,296 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 73

View results by county

Requires increased minimum sentences for certain repeated sex crimes, incarceration for repeated driving under influence

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Yes Votes 718,347 57.48%

No Votes 531,426 42.52%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,249,773 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 74

View results by county

Establishes medical marijuana supply system and assistance and research programs; allows limited selling of marijuana

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Yes Votes 536,830 42.77%

No Votes 718,435 57.23%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,255,265 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 75

View results by county

Authorizes Multnomah County casino; casino to contribute monthly revenue percentage to state for specified purposes

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Yes Votes 398,540 31.98%

No Votes 847,598 68.02%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,246,138 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 76

View results by county

Amends Constitution: Continues lottery funding for parks, beaches, wildlife habitat, watershed protection beyond 2014; modifies funding process

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Yes Votes 851,752 68.50%

No Votes 391,592 31.50%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,243,344 100%

.

.

.

Jim Huffman (Republican) 404,761 40.65%

Rick Staggenborg (Progressive) 8,995 0.90%

Ron Wyden (Democrat) 558,895 56.13%

Marc Delphine (Libertarian) 9,999 1.00%

Bruce Cronk (Working Families) 12,197 1.22%

Write-in Votes 867 0.09%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 995,714 100%

.

.

.

WASHINGTON US SENATE RACE

Party Candidate Votes Vote %

D Patty Murray 722396 50%

R Dino Rossi 708391 50%

.

.

State Treasurer

View results by county

Votes Percent

_________________ _________________

Walter F (Walt) Brown (Progressive) 32,614 2.63%

Chris Telfer (Republican) 522,780 42.10%

Ted Wheeler (Democrat) 657,749 52.97%

Michael Marsh (Constitution) 27,188 2.19%

Write-in Votes 1,366 0.11%

_________________ _________________

Totals: 1,241,697 100%

Metro

Bob Stacey 89698 54%

Tom Hughes 76790 46%