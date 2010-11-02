Back to Home Page

Big Oregon races: Governor, Congress results, updates

by In the news Tuesday, November 2. 2010

Secretary of State updated as of 6:30AM –11/03/2010

John Kitzhaber (Democrat) 614,818 47.82%
Greg Kord (Constitution) 18,289 1.42%
Wes Wagner (Libertarian) 16,713 1.30%
Chris Dudley (Republican) 633,253 49.25%
Write-in Votes 2,656 0.21%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,285,729 100% Representative in Congress, 1st District
View results by county

Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Chris Henry (Pacific Green) 2,455 0.95%
H Joe Tabor (Libertarian) 2,089 0.81%
Don LaMunyon (Constitution) 3,287 1.27%
David Wu (Democrat) 141,143 54.65%
Rob Cornilles (Republican) 109,023 42.21%
Write-in Votes 293 0.11%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 258,290 100%

Representative in Congress, 2nd District
View results by county

Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Joyce B Segers (Democrat) 66,918 25.29%
Greg Walden (Republican) 197,126 74.49%
Write-in Votes 583 0.22%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 264,627 100%

Representative in Congress, 3rd District
View results by county

Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Earl Blumenauer (Democrat) 143,800 68.76%
Delia Lopez (Republican) 54,564 26.09%
Jeff Lawrence (Libertarian) 6,341 3.03%
Michael Meo (Pacific Green) 4,139 1.98%
Write-in Votes 289 0.14%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 209,133 100%

Representative in Congress, 4th District
View results by county

Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Mike Beilstein (Pacific Green) 4,638 1.75%
Art Robinson (Republican) 118,377 44.72%
Peter A DeFazio (Democrat) 141,221 53.35%
Write-in Votes 463 0.17%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 264,699 100%

Representative in Congress, 5th District
View results by county

Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Kurt Schrader (Democrat) 137,556 51.07%
Scott Bruun (Republican) 124,382 46.18%
Chris Lugo (Pacific Green) 7,071 2.63%
Write-in Votes 341 0.13%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 269,350 100%
State Ballot Measure No. 70
View results by county

Amends Constitution: Expands availability of home ownership loans for Oregon veterans through Oregon War Veterans’ Fund.
Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Yes Votes 1,045,706 84.32%
No Votes 194,458 15.68%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,240,164 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 71
View results by county

Amends Constitution: Requires legislature to meet annually; limits length of legislative sessions; provides exceptions.
Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Yes Votes 807,627 67.20%
No Votes 394,115 32.80%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,201,742 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 72
View results by county

Amends Constitution: Authorizes exception to $50,000 state borrowing limit for state’s real and personal property projects
Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Yes Votes 680,852 58.48%
No Votes 483,444 41.52%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,164,296 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 73
View results by county

Requires increased minimum sentences for certain repeated sex crimes, incarceration for repeated driving under influence
Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Yes Votes 718,347 57.48%
No Votes 531,426 42.52%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,249,773 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 74
View results by county

Establishes medical marijuana supply system and assistance and research programs; allows limited selling of marijuana
Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Yes Votes 536,830 42.77%
No Votes 718,435 57.23%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,255,265 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 75
View results by county

Authorizes Multnomah County casino; casino to contribute monthly revenue percentage to state for specified purposes
Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Yes Votes 398,540 31.98%
No Votes 847,598 68.02%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,246,138 100%

State Ballot Measure No. 76
View results by county

Amends Constitution: Continues lottery funding for parks, beaches, wildlife habitat, watershed protection beyond 2014; modifies funding process
Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Yes Votes 851,752 68.50%
No Votes 391,592 31.50%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,243,344 100%

Jim Huffman (Republican) 404,761 40.65%
Rick Staggenborg (Progressive) 8,995 0.90%
Ron Wyden (Democrat) 558,895 56.13%
Marc Delphine (Libertarian) 9,999 1.00%
Bruce Cronk (Working Families) 12,197 1.22%
Write-in Votes 867 0.09%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 995,714 100%
WASHINGTON US SENATE RACE

Party Candidate Votes Vote %
D Patty Murray 722396 50%
R Dino Rossi 708391 50%
State Treasurer
View results by county

Votes Percent
_________________ _________________
Walter F (Walt) Brown (Progressive) 32,614 2.63%
Chris Telfer (Republican) 522,780 42.10%
Ted Wheeler (Democrat) 657,749 52.97%
Michael Marsh (Constitution) 27,188 2.19%
Write-in Votes 1,366 0.11%
_________________ _________________
Totals: 1,241,697 100%

Metro
Bob Stacey 89698 54%
Tom Hughes 76790 46%

