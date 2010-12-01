Rep. Thatcher: New Oregon Education Standards

New Education Standards Adopted for Oregon Students
By State Representative Kim Thatcher,
Coming to a school near you – new Common Core Standards. This fall the Oregon Board of Education adopted some new national standards to define the knowledge and skills our students need at each grade level to succeed in college or the workforce. Most of the standards won’t take effect until 2014 but the new math achievement standards start right away.
As a member of the House Education Committee, I am cautiously optimistic about these new benchmarks. I am hopeful that teachers are trained sufficiently and that the textbooks and testing we currently have will support the new requirements without putting additional strain on the budget. In the long run, using the national standards enacted by nearly 40 other states might save money because we can share ideas across state lines.
I will be monitoring how setting the bar higher will affect test scores. I hope we can successfully take these new standards from paper to practice in the classroom. Once they are implemented we will be able to see how our students measure up to those across the country.
Click here for more information about the Common Core State Standards
Pingback: prediksi bola()
Pingback: iPad pillow()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: counter strike merchandise()
Pingback: watch tv show episodes()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: kangen water machine()
Pingback: TV options for restaurants()
Pingback: get satellite tv()
Pingback: lan penge nu uden renter()
Pingback: 3gp mobile porn()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: laane penge()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: electrician c()
Pingback: electrician tool bag made in usa()
Pingback: greenlee master electrician tool kit()
Pingback: code 3 locksmith()
Pingback: weinstein plumbing supply()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrician knife()
Pingback: why not look here()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: electrician salary mn()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: electricity()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: http://webkingz.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: silk blouse()
Pingback: try this out()
Pingback: whores()
Pingback: Angol tanfolyam()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: ecografe ieftine()
Pingback: additional info()
Pingback: ecograf ieftin()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: weight watchers recipe swap community()
Pingback: lesbian hypnosis()
Pingback: girls out west development()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Vanda()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Bryan Dienhart()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack no survey no password()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: leadership training singapore()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: u of h classifieds()
Pingback: get traffic()
Pingback: affiliate()
Pingback: tv antennas outdoor()
Pingback: car accessories window shades()
Pingback: bathroom scales amazon()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: العاب()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: packing and unpacking()
Pingback: free xbox live codes online no surveys()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: gap insurance pay monthly()
Pingback: java training jobs in pune()
Pingback: evitar()
Pingback: share video()
Pingback: naples best pet care()
Pingback: InstallShield()
Pingback: how to get ex back quotes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: hentai manga()
Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: working proxies()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: click homepage()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: dog walking()
Pingback: chlamydia()
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: financial institutions()
Pingback: best sms app()
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: cheap seo organic service()
Pingback: jessierogers()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: casual club opiniones mexico()
Pingback: more traffic()
Pingback: go to website()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Greg()
Pingback: Adrianna()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: social escort wikipedia()
Pingback: Pioneer Cellular usa()
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Glennis()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Womens Cotton Capri Leggings()
Pingback: best cellulite cream()
Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Garland TX Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Law Firm()
Pingback: Download()
Pingback: Muslim dating()
Pingback: Clik Here()
Pingback: شركة نقل اثاث بالدمام()
Pingback: Bitcoin Ethereum Best ideas for retirement investingDigital currency crypto()
Pingback: stunt insurance()
Pingback: train lourney()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: happy birthday meme()
Pingback: Managed ITService()
Pingback: star wars()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: worldventures.com()
Pingback: owner financed commercial property()
Pingback: driving lessons barnet()
Pingback: adam and eve coupon codes()
Pingback: blue gypsy sauvage swimwear()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: live stream()
Pingback: phen375 reviews()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: RKN Global()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: Leroy()
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Companies()
Pingback: power washing()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: this URL()
Pingback: landscape design company nyc()
Pingback: какво е домоуправител()
Pingback: Herbalife Hydration()
Pingback: silver exchange fort worth()
Pingback: aspire tanks()
Pingback: western food in kl()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: casino reviews()
Pingback: pokemon go plus()
Pingback: permi annule()
Pingback: Malaysia Promotion()
Pingback: tony moly nederland()
Pingback: Persian wedding officiant()
Pingback: บาคาร่า()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: seo package()
Pingback: affordable seo packages india()
Pingback: Radio telescopes()
Pingback: Prefab Homes()
Pingback: Y8 Games()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: balance bike()
Pingback: SkinComplexRX trial()
Pingback: useful source()
Pingback: Oppameet()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: Tulsa Sprinkler Systems()
Pingback: attic insulation()
Pingback: Malaysia online casino()
Pingback: Travel Blog()
Pingback: Facebook and Instagram WOM Marketing()
Pingback: elo boosting()
Pingback: Profit Accumulator()
Pingback: Bird Feeders()
Pingback: fullfilmizle()
Pingback: Buy Oxycontin without a prescription()
Pingback: fast loan()
Pingback: inflatable tent()
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games, play best of free games friv kizi()
Pingback: honest forex broker()
Pingback: Friv games kizi The great war game play free online kizi games()
Pingback: Kizi 1 kizi()
Pingback: cheap viagra online()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: awesomedia social media services()
Pingback: residual income opportunities()
Pingback: Kris()
Pingback: Generic viagra online()
Pingback: test preparation Huntington beach()
Pingback: Kenya breaking news()
Pingback: college consultants fountain valley()
Pingback: protein()
Pingback: tampa bay dermatology()
Pingback: villa marbella suites()
Pingback: Shira()
Pingback: filing cabinet kayu()
Pingback: parqueterie()
Pingback: camera()
Pingback: kelinburg homes()
Pingback: Toko sex toys()
Pingback: gold IRA review()
Pingback: domiciliation entreprise maroc()
Pingback: Haley()
Pingback: Houston jewelry store()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: recover windows 7 password()
Pingback: GameStop()
Pingback: Yahoo Customer Service()
Pingback: energy demand response()
Pingback: how to create video()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: INEXTO is Codentify()
Pingback: buy ig likes()
Pingback: pet grooming sg()
Pingback: Frontistiria Thessaloniki kentro()
Pingback: dairy free cheese()
Pingback: adam and eve coupon codes()
Pingback: Catch LA()
Pingback: vintage clothing()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: escort postings()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Miramar()
Pingback: Kids dinosaur party supplies()
Pingback: payday loans for bad credit()
Pingback: coats()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: notary in nursing home()
Pingback: dome rental()
Pingback: back posture brace()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: business line of credit()
Pingback: Spanish Translation Services()
Pingback: local help()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Asphyxiation()
Pingback: Best Laptop Bags()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Tulsa Windows by Scelta Windows()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: ppchelpers()
Pingback: scavenger hunt clues()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: window cleaning in Houston()
Pingback: liverpool gossip()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: triton e cig kit()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: DUI attorney Scottsdale()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: jamaican curry goat caribbean recipe()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings under $500()
Pingback: bond back cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: Lamborghini Hire()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Buy Adipex Online()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: gas ducted heater()
Pingback: dick()
Pingback: find a will online()
Pingback: Landscaping()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Brivis()
Pingback: Melbourne heating and cooling()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Agen Permainan Judi Online Terlengkap()
Pingback: video()
Pingback: Attorney in Gadsden, AL()
Pingback: Gift ideas for men()
Pingback: rental mobil murah di surabaya()
Pingback: login facebook()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: nonton indo anime()
Pingback: ducted heater()
Pingback: Scarborough()
Pingback: Medigap 2018()
Pingback: ducted heating Melbourne()
Pingback: i want to give money to charity()
Pingback: wedding flowers tulsa()
Pingback: central heater()
Pingback: ดูบอลสด()
Pingback: xanaina parodia()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: rigtig hundemad()