Senator Ferrioli is Right

The House Republicans and Democrats reached a new dealer to (1) cancel business kicker for only larger businesses for reserve fund (2) raise business filing fee and (3) reduce estate taxes. Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferioli said it best “The devil’s in the details. . . . Now we all need to take a deep breath and look carefully at the substance.”

The biggest consideration is does this package ultimately raise taxes, cut taxes, or is revenue neutral? If it raises taxes in the big picture, it will only hurt businesses and start Session’s first major issue by going backwards.