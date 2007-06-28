Roads Get Last Place Again

The Oregon Legislature has managed to thumb their noses at simple, obvious needs of the people. They are spending $254 million on a new light rail line to Milwaukie (which also needs $500 mil from the Feds–not us either?) and almost nothing on the roads most people use.
Another $102 million of transportation money does go to public transit, and better connecting roads to airports, port facilities and rail.
We need roads not rail that insignificant numbers of people use. That $254 to $750 million spent on rail would have done wonders spent on our roads.
