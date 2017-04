Hamas Mickey Mouse Terrorist Killed on Kids TV

A few weeks we highlighted the story about the Militant Palestinian Mickey Mouse character being shown to kids on local children’s TV in the Middle East. Here is what finally happened to him = VIDEO HERE.

“GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – A Mickey Mouse lookalike who preached Islamic domination on a Hamas- affiliated children’s television program was beaten to death in the show’s final episode Friday. In the final skit, “Farfour” was killed by an actor posing as an Israeli official trying to buy Farfour’s land. At one point, the mouse called the Israeli a “terrorist.”

“Farfour was martyred while defending his land,” said Sara, the teen presenter. He was killed “by the killers of children,” she added. “