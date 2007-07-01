Back to Home Page

Lars Larson on Fairness Doctrine

by In the news Sunday, July 1. 2007

The so called “fairness” doctrine was abandoned more than 22 years ago by a government that finally figured out that having the government regulating free speech on the radio and television was simply not good policy. The so called “fairness” doctrine didn’t apply to legitimate news programs, which means that if you are worried about left-wing bias at ABC, NBC or CBS it won’t be fixed by bringing back the fairness doctrine.
No, the Fairness Doctrine is aimed at doing two things. Number one””kill conservative talk radio. And that is exactly what it would do. Telling a talk radio station that they’ve got to run an equal amount of left for every amount of right they run. And the second thing it would do is give a boost to the now, twice bankrupt Airhead Americans. They don’t need it. The market place does a good job of deciding what’s good and bad. Conservative talk radio dominates and Airhead America is nearly out of business.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

No related posts.

Posted by at 09:00 | Posted in Measure 37 | 17 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Jerry

    The “fairness” doctrine proponents are simply afraid of the truth. They are weak and scared. They are pathetic.

  • responsibility

    For now, it is too early to predict the ultimate impact of the “fairness” doctrine. There is no mistaking the rightward march in radio has caused a public backlash because of mean spirited talking points designed to further divide and inflame listeners. 6 1/2 years with Bush and 16 years of the Oregon Republican controlled legislature have pushed Independent voters to the left. Complaining here isn’t going to change it.

    • Anonymous

      I notice Rightward radio is only bad, but left leaning radio tells the truth. If you plan to make those comments, you must be responsible and be fair. Are you upset with ‘Rightward Radio’ because you know it’s wrong or because you don’t want to face the truth. Instead of throwing around inuendoes. Why don’t you try verbalizing the truth. If the left would do that, we might be surprised, maybe they do have some good ideas. On the other hand if they did verbalize the truth, they might be surprised at how hollow so many of those ideas are. You do need to be aware that accusations are not truth, I don’t care who throws them around. By the way, please verbalize exactly what ‘mean spirited is’. Is that only the right, or is the left involved in that too. Be honest, if not with us, at least with yourself

  • responsibility

    Scatchin’ my head.
    Fired by MSNBC for insulting a Vietnam Vet.
    Column dropped by National Review.
    Since 6/27/07 8 more newspapers dropped columns.
    Advertising pulled.
    Rush in a miniskirt, Ann Coulter.

    Didn’t hear any reporting about the Republicans blocking a bill that would permit the federal government to negotiate lower drug prices for Medicare beneficiaries. I guess having seniors on fixed incomes paying lower prices for their prescription drugs is a tough pill to swallow.

    Guess life is much easier when you have no shame.

    • anon

      gee, the only example you can come up with is Ann Coulter, and she doesn’t even have a talk radio show.

      lame.

  • Jerry

    The reason you did not hear any reporting about the Repubs blocking the bill is that the bill was a piece of garbage and should have been blocked. If it was such a great bill, you would have heard about it.

    Plus, Americans are way, way too overmedicated, so just like tobacco, we need to raise the prices as much as possbile on medicine so fewer people can afford it, thus reducing their overdependence on it.

    Remember this, as well, shame is only for the weak.

    • Captain_Anon

      it may be true that American’s are generally over medicated. However, i’m not sure i’d say that the majority of seniors are. due to us living longer, we have so many more ailments at the later stages of our lives that do require many medications. and it is EXPENSIVE. My parents spend more on thier medicines each month than they do on thier mortgage. SCARY!

      anyway, i don’t think we need the fairness doctrine. however, it would make life easier if insensitive punks such as ann coultaire. she is really obnoxious and gives conservatives a REALLY bad name. Michael savage isn’t much better. while they stir up the fire of the old faithful, they do little to change the mind of those on the fence, and in fact push them to the other side by their completely inappropriate remarks. much like the al frankens and jennie garifalo’s of air america do along with rosie o’donnell. the market will weed out the flame throwers. if not by people no longer listening, then hopefully by advertisers pulling thier money. informed and intellectual discussion on issues is always a good thing, even if it leans one way or another. however, fire and brimstone and insults won’t get you far. and shouldnt.

  • Jerry

    The thing about Ann, though, is the same as Rush. If you actually LISTEN to what she says it is never as bad as the media makes it out to be. If you read her column you will see. You don’t like her because through her satire and wit she points out the folly of the left. Much like Jonathon Swift’s Modest Proposal. If you said someone was proposing we cook children you could make the case for them being bad, but if you read the whole essay, in context, you see that is was simply good, pointed satire.
    Anyone who purports to be a true American would not want Ann anymore silenced than they would a fool like Al Franken.
    It scares me that some of you are so out of touch…

  • Jack

    I was Looking for something like Rush Limbaugh , Lars Larson, Victoria Taft, Michael Reagan, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Michael Savage, Drudge Report, Etc. to counter the MARXIST SOCIALIST LIBERAL COMMUNIST VIEWS of ABC,NBC,CBS,Clinton News Network, MSDNC, PBS, NPR,
    THE OREGONIAN,CORVALLIS GAZETTE MARXIST TIMES and every (FISH WRAP) of newspapers in every URBAN city in AMERICA, back in 1992 to the present. Now the _ _ _ _ _ _ Dems want to take away my sources of news and to tell me what to think again prior to 1987 or 1992. Sorry DEMOMARXISTS it will never happen.

    Ps Fred Thompson 2008

  • Pingback: Beats Solo HD()

  • Pingback: agen togel()

  • Pingback: casino online()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

  • Pingback: Super Vibrator()

  • Pingback: Slim couture review()

  • Pingback: Slim couture()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)