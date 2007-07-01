Lars Larson on Fairness Doctrine

by In the news

The so called “fairness” doctrine was abandoned more than 22 years ago by a government that finally figured out that having the government regulating free speech on the radio and television was simply not good policy. The so called “fairness” doctrine didn’t apply to legitimate news programs, which means that if you are worried about left-wing bias at ABC, NBC or CBS it won’t be fixed by bringing back the fairness doctrine.

No, the Fairness Doctrine is aimed at doing two things. Number one””kill conservative talk radio. And that is exactly what it would do. Telling a talk radio station that they’ve got to run an equal amount of left for every amount of right they run. And the second thing it would do is give a boost to the now, twice bankrupt Airhead Americans. They don’t need it. The market place does a good job of deciding what’s good and bad. Conservative talk radio dominates and Airhead America is nearly out of business.