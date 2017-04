Sec-State Rumor Part II: Brad Avakian?

by In the news

After reporting a rumor alert yesterday that State Senator Rick Metsger is seriously considering a run for the Secretary of State, we were notified that another lawmaker was close to announcing — State Senator Brad Avakian. Sources say that such announcement may be made before the end of summer. That could lead to a four way Democrat Primary mayhem. Although as more candidates enter it often leads to other candidates deciding to opt out. Even a three way spells a fundraising nightmare for the candidates.

As always, doing predictions and getting into the mind of a lawmaker is quite a puzzle. Please take such rumor alerts as they are — reports on rumors that are limited in certainty yet extremely helpful for future forecasting.