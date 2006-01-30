Potter’s Trojan Horse – Establishing An Income Tax

Portland’s Mayor Tom Potter recently spoke about his intentions to provide a very generous gift of a tax to the Portland Public Schools. (Potter’s Outline here and FAQ if your curious where the news outlets are reporting from).
Check out the coverage and then look at the press release from the city.
The Tribune discusses it:
School tax: The fight begins
The Oregonian waxes on:
A no-win tax in Portland
Portland’s stand on taxes isn’t tilting to the left
Can ‘temporary,’ ‘tax’ coexist?
KGW news site:
Potter seeks income, biz tax hikes for school
But all these sources overlooked what this gift to the Portland Public Schools really is – a trojan horse. Reforming Portland’s City Charter has been something Potter has been talking about since on his campaign soap box. But this reform is seeming to pop up hidden behind the hostage of schools (very SEIU of him).
“Portland isn’t turning its back on Portland’s children,” the mayor told an enthusiastic crowd. “Tonight, we begin to keep our promise to our children to give them the kind of quality education they deserve – and they will need in order to have the future we want for them.”
A few paragraphs down the Mayor then discusses the route he will take:
The City Council must pass a resolution authorizing a vote to change the city charter to allow the tax on February 22nd.
A friend of mine attended and mentioned that Potter was obviously very careful in his speaking avoiding many specifics about his plan for schools. What he did discuss was the need for the City of Portland to be more free to raise monies when necessary for community services. I’ve looked everywhere to find evidence of what exactly Tom Potter said but I’ve found nothing on PortlandOnline or the general media outlets.
What is this Charter Change that will be required? My guess is that Portland is about to permanently empower itself to levy an income tax under the guise of a temporary Public Schools tax.
Get ready, something tells me Portland may be about to stitch up its plan to deal with unfunded pention benefits and guess what? It’s your pay check.
I’m jumping to a conclusion but fortunately its a safe one given Portland’s histroy. “The City that Works” supposedly needs more leeway in it’s ability to nickle and dime the public and this is their open passage.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: webcam girl worden()
Pingback: uslugi agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: slickdeals()
Pingback: Jimmie Kmet()
Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement()
Pingback: Kimberely()
Pingback: Leaflet()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: Forfancyhair()
Pingback: short movie()
Pingback: Social Media Marketing()
Pingback: funny let's play gameplay()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: namecards()
Pingback: critical appraisal course()
Pingback: golf ball barrier nets()
Pingback: local seo minneapolis()
Pingback: apple shooter games()
Pingback: Final Cut Pro X()
Pingback: How To Sell My House Without a Realtor San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: What is a Short Sale San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: android file recovery()
Pingback: war base for th9()
Pingback: frankies bikini pink()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: wedding ring denver()
Pingback: Accountant Lead Generation()
Pingback: Buy Adipex()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Parkinsons()
Pingback: Online Retail Arbitrage Software()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Free()
Pingback: reviews()
Pingback: List()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: shopify drop shipping()
Pingback: Candis()
Pingback: Promo Code()
Pingback: boom beach cheats no survey()
Pingback: hungry shark hack apk()
Pingback: pest control cibolo tx()
Pingback: pest control converse tx()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: GAINESVILLE FORD()
Pingback: Gold Toe Socks()
Pingback: Kaffeevollautomat Test()
Pingback: Pittsburgh Plumbing()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Roller banners Cheap()
Pingback: Scrapbooking()
Pingback: Port Severn()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Download Zombie Killer for Free()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: sepatu pesta wanita()
Pingback: cara daftar bola ibcbet()
Pingback: dog walker in naples()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Surabaya()
Pingback: Aquarium CO2()
Pingback: Law Of Devotion Review()
Pingback: twitch stream help()
Pingback: small injection moulding machine()
Pingback: Best Revshare()
Pingback: pet loss grief()
Pingback: tulsa online marketing()
Pingback: start up business loans()
Pingback: php penny auction()
Pingback: online marketing houston()
Pingback: Laga iPhone 6()
Pingback: buy youtube channel views()
Pingback: virgin mary()
Pingback: Build Your Own Vape()
Pingback: fort lauderdale homes for sale()
Pingback: plastic razor blade()
Pingback: case noi sibiu()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: upc barcode generator()
Pingback: Wordpress Tutorials()
Pingback: Heart supplement()
Pingback: Ronda Rousey Nude()
Pingback: parties in New York specially at Club Amadeus()
Pingback: External door()
Pingback: Commercial energy metering()
Pingback: roofing louisville()
Pingback: fundraising website()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: makeup tutorial()
Pingback: 12win download()
Pingback: Clotilde()
Pingback: Purtier Placenta Singapore()
Pingback: download tv series torrents()
Pingback: Motor Grader For Sale()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: Recommended Reading()
Pingback: party light electric burner()
Pingback: PSD Templates()
Pingback: Columbia()
Pingback: starcom()
Pingback: managing stress with NLP()
Pingback: regarder series en streaming()
Pingback: Cable recycler()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: Preventive dentistry cedar Park()
Pingback: Wealthy affiliate make money online()
Pingback: Tummy Tuck Plano()
Pingback: bike()
Pingback: fun()
Pingback: Big Red Apparel()
Pingback: kid toys channel()
Pingback: college graduate()
Pingback: poslovni prostor()
Pingback: Wearable()
Pingback: hollywood gossip()
Pingback: vacuuming()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: business view()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Letter of Indemnity()
Pingback: try our free test lesson()
Pingback: Obituaries()
Pingback: web hosting pensacola()
Pingback: driver safety()
Pingback: Happy()
Pingback: best pet care in naples()
Pingback: limo()
Pingback: neurocell anderson cooper()
Pingback: singorama.com()
Pingback: vegan cooking()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: watch movies free()
Pingback: selbstverteidigung für frauen()
Pingback: Robert Augustus Masters()
Pingback: Spa packages()
Pingback: beauty()
Pingback: Famous Love Quotes From Movies The Notebook()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: singing lessons phoenix()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: rocket portuguese()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: ssd shared hosting()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: the best fat loss pills()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: Vacation Rentals()
Pingback: love()
Pingback: chlamydia()
Pingback: pintupartisilipat.edublogs.org()
Pingback: stampd()
Pingback: psychic reading for free()
Pingback: personal development london()
Pingback: Isagenix Retail()
Pingback: online casino usa()
Pingback: Ottawa Naturopathic()
Pingback: Let's Play()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: animales en peligro de extinción()
Pingback: seo keyword services()
Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: Potomac John()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: Energy Healer Los Angeles()
Pingback: Golden Way Media()
Pingback: trouver artisan avec avis pour devis travaux()
Pingback: black hat social bots()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: jakarta wallpaper()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Handy Reparatur()
Pingback: neo2 scam()
Pingback: love()
Pingback: How many views you need to make M0ney with YouTube()
Pingback: Watch Rugby Online()
Pingback: Porsche 911 for sale()
Pingback: Free Article Spinner()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: bath bombs to relax()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: digital product reviews()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: fantasy()
Pingback: Whatsapp channels automatic()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: Melamine Dinnerware()
Pingback: Kamalmusica()
Pingback: check this link right here now()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1ZVY7l8()
Pingback: the marketing consulting group()
Pingback: design t shirt store()
Pingback: Fleet management software()
Pingback: peggy()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: 10 animals()
Pingback: Como imprimir CPF()
Pingback: Foreign Exchange()
Pingback: what is empowr()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: through my eyes()
Pingback: spam scam()
Pingback: casino malaysia online()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: high intensity interval training()
Pingback: mobimesh italy()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Jeunesse Türkiye()
Pingback: 10 Most Amazing Vehicles()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal California()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: car charger()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: LinkedIn Training()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: executive coaching nz()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: poker online Indonesia()
Pingback: microsoft office 365 support()
Pingback: life coach west vancouver bc()
Pingback: vivir del trading()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: weebly premium themes and templates()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Douglas Sunde()
Pingback: judi online()
Pingback: natural herbal remedies and treatments()
Pingback: toys()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: Top 10()
Pingback: go to this web-site()
Pingback: female()
Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: 81 sticker()
Pingback: watch batman vs superman full movie online free()
Pingback: Weight Loss()
Pingback: Binary options()
Pingback: St. Petersburg Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: Baby Care()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: Garage()
Pingback: Forex()
Pingback: gopro bacpac()
Pingback: sauvage 2015 collection()
Pingback: christian event()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: IT Recycling()
Pingback: no 2 pencils()
Pingback: weightloss tips()
Pingback: cloud backups()
Pingback: cloud n9ne syrup()
Pingback: veterans day facts()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-manila-uk/()
Pingback: Wilson()
Pingback: newsletter design Singapore()
Pingback: Tablet Binder()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: check this site out()
Pingback: zip()
Pingback: Donald Duck()
Pingback: useful reference()
Pingback: Hayter mowers midlands dealers()
Pingback: Spiderman()
Pingback: Turvi TV()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: event planner singapore()
Pingback: second mortgages()
Pingback: Trackr bravo()
Pingback: Runescape()
Pingback: Wells Fargo Online Banking Account Login()
Pingback: orthodontist()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: situs judi online()
Pingback: Miami Lakes Real Estate()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: borrow()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: online seller()
Pingback: Clothing & Accessories()
Pingback: Honeymoon Villas in umalas()
Pingback: iam the ceo()
Pingback: Trinity()
Pingback: Read more here()
Pingback: jualam tilam murah()
Pingback: download indicators()
Pingback: Followers()
Pingback: how to jailbreak ios 10.2.1()
Pingback: alternatives to dropbox()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم های جدید و برتر()
Pingback: social media sports nutrition campaigns()
Pingback: hasil bola()
Pingback: Remove Evil Eye Spell()
Pingback: penis enlargement that works()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: how to make money on youtube()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Android Reviews to Slack()
Pingback: For Honor Knights()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Discount faucet online()
Pingback: Download C_HANATEC_12 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: how to get your ex boyfriend back()
Pingback: phentermine online()
Pingback: escort postings()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderhill()
Pingback: mobdro download()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderhill()
Pingback: User guide Visual video for cellphone()
Pingback: Labor and Delivery Story()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Miramar()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: mineral specimens()
Pingback: bici elettrica bergamo()
Pingback: Essay writing tips()
Pingback: situs casino()
Pingback: dresses and cardigans()
Pingback: hondrocream()
Pingback: seminyak villa()
Pingback: Corum()
Pingback: SOCIAL()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: SEO Service()
Pingback: quail recipes()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: sbobet mobile casino()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Dominatrix()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Best Laptop Bags()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: unique antiques()
Pingback: Wholesale Review()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: escort eskisehir()
Pingback: window cleaning in Houston()
Pingback: Luxury Yacht Charter()
Pingback: exprimidor de naranjas automatico para casa()
Pingback: voirfilms the walking dead()
Pingback: Arrosticini abruzzesi()
Pingback: Click here()
Pingback: mortgage broker Kelowna()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: pron()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: panic at the disco()
Pingback: browse this site()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: wedding speech()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: wet n' wild()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: SCIENCE()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: web design professional()
Pingback: poker qq10()
Pingback: bioskop keren()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: bond back cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: agen judi qq()
Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: Getting Viagra with Viva Paradise Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: house bond cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: obat kuat()
Pingback: Rijschool Rotterdam()
Pingback: grafisk design()
Pingback: 13 Best car wax for black car()
Pingback: harvoni cost in mexico()
Pingback: Patent attorney in New York()
Pingback: Landscape Designer Omaha()
Pingback: they said()
Pingback: health information()
Pingback: köpa billiga sminkborstar online()
Pingback: compagnie de nettoyage()
Pingback: Rekvalifikace()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: most effective()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: Find A Pet()
Pingback: forums()
Pingback: tenancy cleaning()
Pingback: Novelty gifts()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: teak wood bench()
Pingback: sewa mobil surabaya()
Pingback: Health articles()
Pingback: Atlanta business brokers()
Pingback: Custom Jewelry()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: mestrado profissional a distancia()
Pingback: blonde lace wigs()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: trampolin()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: Panasonic()
Pingback: Assistive Touch()
Pingback: Pickering()
Pingback: Carpet cleaning companies near me()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: Weed Control Tusla()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: Email Processing Home Business()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: computer science()
Pingback: http://()
Pingback: air conditioning installation()
Pingback: Activated Charcoal for dogs()
Pingback: 24 hour roadside assistance in Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: webinar()
Pingback: manchester rain()
Pingback: logitech gaming mouse()
Pingback: plots for sale kisumu()
Pingback: dehydrated pet foods()
Pingback: wandelvakantie single()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plan F()
Pingback: video for kids()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()