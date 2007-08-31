Back to Home Page

Eco-bumper sticker says it all

by Jason Williams Friday, August 31. 2007

Check out this bumper sticker I read this week; “Growing the Economy is shrinking the Eco-system“. This shows how many environmentalist see people as pollution and progress as regress. Are they actually advocating that we shrinjk our economy?

