Lars Larson on Kate Brown

If Senator Kate Brown wants to become Secretary of State, she better learn something about the subject.
Late last week, I heard an amazing piece of audio on my flagship radio station radio KXL. Senator Kate Brown who is now running for Secretary of State made some amazing statements. She was asked straight out, “Should people have to prove that they are citizens to be able to vote in Oregon?”
The Secretary of State is the number one voting official in Oregon, guaranteed or at least supposed to try and guard, the voting system. What did she answer? Yes or No? Of course not. She said, “Well, my stepson is going down to get registered to vote and he’ll have to prove that he’s a citizen.”
Number one, that is factually incorrect. You don’t have to prove you’re a citizen in Oregon, even though you should have to prove that you’re a citizen. So, either Kate Brown is woefully misinformed about the office she’s running for, or she knows that what she said was untrue and said it anyway to avoid a serious question on a serious issue. Either way, she doesn’t deserve to be Secretary of State if she doesn’t know the facts about the office she’s running for.
Pingback: c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: state farm s()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: browse around this site()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: Nï¿½met tanfolyam()
Pingback: instagram followers generator free()
Pingback: http://dopretbaz.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://orlandocopwatch.com()
Pingback: best products()
Pingback: greenwriting()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg()
Pingback: super ketone plus scam()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: Barbra Mcneel()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: curso de detetive()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: group orgy()
Pingback: petite teens app()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: live auctions()
Pingback: chinese history and meaning of()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: Kurtis Sosnowski()
Pingback: popular boy names()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: nose hair trimmer reviews/ratings()
Pingback: Christie()
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv()
Pingback: horse sitter()
Pingback: top flight moving helpers()
Pingback: expert advisor mt4()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: www.raspberry-ketones.org/()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: http://surabaya-pagarbrc.blogspot.co.id/()
Pingback: getadobe.easywomen.date()
Pingback: blog()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf den haag()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: dailymotion bot()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: find brazzers videos()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: استمتع بالعاب فلاش()
Pingback: free club flyer backgrounds()
Pingback: iv therapy coral springs()
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: como comprar desde colombia en estados unidos()
Pingback: http://jonesandhale.info/story/36134()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: love image quotes()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirt()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Replica Jersey()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: new york escort agency()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Ver peliculas online cine Español gratis()
Pingback: KT Tech south korea()
Pingback: managed()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: como comprar en estados unidos()
Pingback: find brazzers accounts easily()
Pingback: fast loans()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally()
Pingback: Levitra tanio()
Pingback: adult modeling()
Pingback: the marketing company United states()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: Christian Shirts()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie download free()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: international plaza mall tampa()
Pingback: Good Tips On How To Live With Back Pain()
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016()
Pingback: products-W()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: ship arrest tunisian law firm()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: market maker method training forex()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract efsa()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: face tampa()
Pingback: Echo()
Pingback: Margart()
Pingback: iphone service center dallas()
Pingback: penis enlargement supplements()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Oakland Park()
Pingback: leggings()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: Free Internet Radio()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: locate us()
Pingback: Dolcett()
Pingback: ï»¿limo()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Life of Jr()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: michael nguyen()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: ppchelp()
Pingback: entreprise de batiment()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: view web page()
Pingback: Landscape Designer()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: trampolin tilbud()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: should i give all my money to the church()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: hundemadx()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: marmuriniai stalvirsiai()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: http://www.softcity.com/citizen/QN0AzN1AzM/view/ferestal-lorrias()