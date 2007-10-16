Lars Larson requests State Bar investigation into Kulongoski

As reported by KGW, Lars Larson (a local and national radio host) issued a letter to the Oregon State Bar.

Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski delivers his State of the State Address at the Portland City Club. On Monday, radio talk show host Lars Larson sent a letter to the Oregon State Bar, requesting an investigation into whether Kulongoski, who is a lawyer, lied about having knowledge of Goldschmidt’s conduct and, if so, whether his Oregon Bar license should be revoked.

Below is copy of the letter.

HERE IS LARS LARSON’S LETTER:

What did or didn’t the Governor know about Neil Goldschmidt

October 15, 2007

To Whom It May Concern,

Governor Neil Goldschmidt has acknowledged he has sex with a 14 year old girl. In Oregon this is at least sexual abuse and at most a rape. However, the statute of limitations has passed on that crime.

We have reason to believe based on public interviews with former Goldschmidt aide Fred Leonhardt and a nine-page affidavit Leonhardt created that Governor Kulongoski knew about the abuse of the girl by Governor Goldschmidt.

However, Governor Kulongoski has publicly denied any such knowledge. Since Kulongoski is a lawyer, we are requesting that the Oregon State Bar investigate whether Kulongoski has lied about this matter and whether his bar license should be suspended or revoked. As the Oregonian’s Steve Duin pointed out in a column on Sunday October 14th,”The bar guidelines that were in place during the period in question, for example, note that it is “professional misconduct” for a lawyer to “engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.”

Petitioner believes that it is important for the people of Oregon to know whether the Governor has misrepresented his knowledge in this matter.

Lars Larson

Newsradio 750 KXL