Lars Larson requests State Bar investigation into Kulongoski

As reported by KGW, Lars Larson (a local and national radio host) issued a letter to the Oregon State Bar.
Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski delivers his State of the State Address at the Portland City Club. On Monday, radio talk show host Lars Larson sent a letter to the Oregon State Bar, requesting an investigation into whether Kulongoski, who is a lawyer, lied about having knowledge of Goldschmidt’s conduct and, if so, whether his Oregon Bar license should be revoked.
Below is copy of the letter.
What did or didn’t the Governor know about Neil Goldschmidt
October 15, 2007
To Whom It May Concern,
Governor Neil Goldschmidt has acknowledged he has sex with a 14 year old girl. In Oregon this is at least sexual abuse and at most a rape. However, the statute of limitations has passed on that crime.
We have reason to believe based on public interviews with former Goldschmidt aide Fred Leonhardt and a nine-page affidavit Leonhardt created that Governor Kulongoski knew about the abuse of the girl by Governor Goldschmidt.
However, Governor Kulongoski has publicly denied any such knowledge. Since Kulongoski is a lawyer, we are requesting that the Oregon State Bar investigate whether Kulongoski has lied about this matter and whether his bar license should be suspended or revoked. As the Oregonian’s Steve Duin pointed out in a column on Sunday October 14th,”The bar guidelines that were in place during the period in question, for example, note that it is “professional misconduct” for a lawyer to “engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.”
Petitioner believes that it is important for the people of Oregon to know whether the Governor has misrepresented his knowledge in this matter.
Lars Larson
Newsradio 750 KXL
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt()
Pingback: silk pyjamas()
Pingback: in-home pet sitter naples()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: related resource site()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: Section 6(2)()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: car Rental Iceland()
Pingback: how to get free followers fast()
Pingback: vape pen for weed()
Pingback: webcammen()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: groupon()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Prostate support supplement()
Pingback: ecograf Doppler()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: playpen for dogs()
Pingback: Autumn()
Pingback: ebay coupons for electronics()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: are eyelash extensions safe()
Pingback: Raguel()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: naples cat slumber paty()
Pingback: Ways to earn money()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: car accessories in fayetteville nc()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: punta cana y bavaro()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: roasting pan canadian tire()
Pingback: pet care()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: Body FatCaliper()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: free video app()
Pingback: Certificate()
Pingback: Glass Beads()
Pingback: k rend()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: VAPE PEN()
Pingback: Engagement-photographer-Washington-DC()
Pingback: Synergy spanish()
Pingback: krimwakdoyok()
Pingback: http://www.queryonline.it/()
Pingback: hire business consultants()
Pingback: Bonnie()
Pingback: raspberry ketone weight loss()
Pingback: getresponse()
Pingback: Limo Service Los Angeles()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: this article()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: Marketing Company()
Pingback: Superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: instant hair straightening at home()
Pingback: clubnikkinova()
Pingback: Llavero personalizado()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: seo cheap deals()
Pingback: Umziehen()
Pingback: Translation services()
Pingback: internet millionaire()
Pingback: RichKids()
Pingback: manson()
Pingback: Tableau Consultant()
Pingback: Best Promotion Gifts reviews()
Pingback: foodieontherocks()
Pingback: Penetration Testing()
Pingback: work from home()
Pingback: Automatic bottle capper()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: passwords for brazzers()
Pingback: landscaping austin()
Pingback: plastic injection company()
Pingback: Shenzhen Miliya Trade Company Limited()
Pingback: po trainieren()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: northern virginia real estate()
Pingback: interpreting devices()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: No way()
Pingback: Men's Luxury()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: gpsshk()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: book on finding a job()
Pingback: Perseverance Quotes()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: top rated air purifiers guide()
Pingback: forex trading()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: best psychic reader uk()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: arco lamp replica()
Pingback: smashfund opportunity()
Pingback: How to make money from Home()
Pingback: motor club of america scam()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: rum-cream()
Pingback: downline app()
Pingback: permanent makeup studio Austin()
Pingback: based on pet insurance reviews()
Pingback: Orris market city()
Pingback: Online branding()
Pingback: vinyl decals()
Pingback: auto locksmith miami()
Pingback: Marketing articles()
Pingback: Pull up Banners()
Pingback: halitosis()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: V BRA()
Pingback: Staircase Installation Renovation Durham NC()
Pingback: http://stoneylands.com()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: surprise eggs()
Pingback: lollipop()
Pingback: wireless routers compatible with comcast()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: Foundation repair Round Rock()
Pingback: bookkeeping Austin TX()
Pingback: Toys video for kids()
Pingback: 游戏点卡充值平台()
Pingback: actor()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Christian daycare()
Pingback: kids videos()
Pingback: ambulance()
Pingback: ZeeZee baby boutique()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirt()
Pingback: full design t shirts()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: roofing companies austin()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Hookah Reviews()
Pingback: roof repair company()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: peo california()
Pingback: regrow my lost hair()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: mysweetpeek()
Pingback: Real Estate Logo Design()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: cars()
Pingback: Mid north coast accommodation()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Seven Seater Car Hire()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Cooker Repair And Sales()
Pingback: brazilian virgin hair()
Pingback: Electrical contractor Kansas City()
Pingback: children songs()
Pingback: regis sbobet()
Pingback: school kits()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Buy musically followers today()
Pingback: Men's Skincare()
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison()
Pingback: legal malpractice chicago()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: imagens de sexo()
Pingback: avocat paris()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Golf Balls()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: casillero en miami para colombia()
Pingback: drone cairns()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on legs()
Pingback: Paul Okade()
Pingback: irctc next gen autofill()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: porn jobs in los angeles()
Pingback: commercial cleaning()
Pingback: hvac leads ny()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: plumbing job leads()
Pingback: diy peel off face mask()
Pingback: Brooks()
Pingback: Best Deals Beauty Supply Makeup Accessories()
Pingback: Cancer()
Pingback: Blink-182()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Ed Ponds()
Pingback: trâ`n nhôm()
Pingback: SCCU Online Banking Login()
Pingback: http://a4copiersaustin.com/()
Pingback: Online dating for educated singles in amsterdam()
Pingback: hiphop()
Pingback: Qiran()
Pingback: Malaysia MLM Softwae System Program()
Pingback: situs poker online()
Pingback: top 10 advertising agencies()
Pingback: property notes()
Pingback: my little pony()
Pingback: robot opciones binarias()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: x videos brasil()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: kumpulan kata dengan Gambar Lucu()
Pingback: Bakersfield Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: joinery()
Pingback: cedar park dentist()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: MAJOR LAZER - COLD WATER COVER()
Pingback: ussy licker sex toy()
Pingback: Los 10()
Pingback: more information()
Pingback: asuransi terbaik indonesia()
Pingback: Breaking News()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: Lam nhôm()
Pingback: e-marketing()
Pingback: crazy bulk()
Pingback: Miles()
Pingback: Natural Brain Boosters()
Pingback: Free Credit report()
Pingback: връзка()
Pingback: alliance dermatology tampa()
Pingback: http://peppapig2q.wikidot.com/peppapig2q()
Pingback: balloon sculpting services singapore()
Pingback: Ottawa building renovations()
Pingback: affordable mover vancouver bc()
Pingback: process automation companies()
Pingback: electrical equipment duster()
Pingback: infinii top team()
Pingback: zip code lookup()
Pingback: Peppa Pig Español()
Pingback: newhiphop()
Pingback: second mortgage toronto()
Pingback: Handelssignale()
Pingback: BC Media GRP - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: sports tickets()
Pingback: freebetcastle.com()
Pingback: Busted celebrity()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: agen online judi()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan()
Pingback: شركات نقل الاثاث بالدمام()
Pingback: sơn dulux 5 trong 1()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: sơn nước dulux()
Pingback: agen bola online()
Pingback: sbobet niche()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: Canon EOS 750D()
Pingback: online seller()
Pingback: Beauty, Books()
Pingback: iamtheceo()
Pingback: Kimbery()
Pingback: blonde porn()
Pingback: Star()
Pingback: best women's deodorant()
Pingback: machu picchu vacation package()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: musician accountant london()
Pingback: long distance movers fayetteville ar()
Pingback: domino qq online()
Pingback: mulch delivery atlanta()
Pingback: local seo singapore()
Pingback: top criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: US Gov't Car Sales()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: New Hip Hop()
Pingback: sanur hotel()
Pingback: Detommaso()
Pingback: Bronx car accident attorneys()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: adana escort bayan()
Pingback: 3some()
Pingback: SEO Service()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Blowjob()
Pingback: 3some()
Pingback: blog website()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: sean brown orange county()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: tactical flashlight()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: ppc()
Pingback: download apk()
Pingback: Judi Online()
Pingback: tanie samochody samochody.io()
Pingback: it works Scam()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: cum()
Pingback: sea world()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Pinal County()
Pingback: online casino games()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Push notification()
Pingback: reset epson l210()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: MICROWAVE LINK DESIGN()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Zäune von Produzenten()
Pingback: earn money by sharing links()
Pingback: Retaining Walls Omaha()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: tenerife()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: bem vindo ao facebook()
Pingback: amazing selling machine()
Pingback: Navigationsservice()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: trampolin()
Pingback: Công ty d?ch thu?t()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: http://www.superlottoplus.net/()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: tech news()
Pingback: test de adsl()
Pingback: Online()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: buy beats()
Pingback: 원피스 위블 오즈()
Pingback: nedgravnings trampolin()
Pingback: billig hundefoder()
Pingback: womens fashion()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()