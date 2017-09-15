Back to Home Page

Voter Fraud Cases Referred for Criminal Prosecution

by In the news Friday, September 15. 2017

Secretary of State Dennis Richardson

As Oregon’s chief election officer, my core mission is to maximize voter participation and access, while ensuring election integrity.

My office is utilizing new technological tools that will improve election integrity. Through complex data matching techniques, the Elections Division identified 46 voters in the November 8, 2016 election who appear to have cast ballots in both Oregon and another state. Also identified, were ballots submitted under the names of six deceased Oregon voters and two registered Oregon voters who each cast two ballots in Oregon.

Although there is no evidence that these fraudulent ballots impacted the outcome of any contest, no level of voter fraud is acceptable. Nevertheless, the suspicious ballots discovered amount to just 1 out of every 38,000 ballots cast in Oregon (.002%).

Voters in Oregon can be confident that voter fraud is extremely rare in our state, and when we do find it, we will prosecute. Evidence supporting these findings has been turned over to the Attorney General’s office for criminal investigation and prosecution. Intentionally voting twice is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $125,000 fine.

Every Oregonian who is eligible to vote should be able to vote. We must use all tools available to ensure election integrity so that the votes of those who are eligible to vote are not diluted by those who are breaking the law.

In closing, as your Secretary of State, I am working hard to achieve the mission you elected me to do. These election integrity actions, combined with my voter access initiative implemented last April to restore the voting rights of more than 60,000 Oregonians, show the progress we are making. Together, with our county election partners, we are making Oregon’s election system an example to the nation of honesty, inclusion, and integrity.

  • CherryAnn1000

    I think this is already a real problem. Case in point–before the next election last year, my husband wanted to change parties. He did this online and received a new card with the same old party. He called them at the elections board and was told it was taken care of. He already had a ballot he had submitted, so after trying to change parties again, he then received another new ballot. Since he had already voted, he tossed it and informed elections about the duplicate. No problem, all taken care of. Not. Within a few days, he received another ballot. This time he had to call and ask just what their problem was. Now if he wasn’t an honest man, he could have voted three times in that election. If Dennis really thinks there is no fraud here, he needs to get his head out of the sand. Because how many other people received multiple ballots, and weren’t as honest?

  • Dave Lister

    Richardson continues to miss the point. We are not concerned about the vote count. We are concerned about who is registered to vote. This 1 in 38,000 claim is absolutely stupid and specious. The question is how many of the 38,000 were cast by non-citizens. He does not address it. He does not acknowledge it.

    If you can register to vote in Oregon by checking a box that says you are not lying how can he be so naïve about illegal voters?

    I guess it is not surprising coming from a man whose first act, after winning a high office as a Republican for the first time in decades, declare that his office should be non-partisan (which everyone knows means Democrat in Oregon).

    So go ahead Dennis. You continue to assure the feds that our elections are squeaky clean. Meanwhile, the Republicans who worked so hard to get you elected will continue to scratch our heads and wonder what is in the water in Salem. It sure must be different than the water in Central Point.

  • zero_sux

    Sorry, Dennis, turning the ballots over to the AG’s office is like turning the investigation of Kitzhaber over to the AG’s office…nothing is going to happen.

