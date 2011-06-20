Real Health Insurance Reform

The day after the Oregon legislature finished voting to create an Oregon Health Insurance Exchange, as required by the federal Affordable Care Act, a three-judge federal panel in Atlanta heard arguments from 26 states seeking to have the federal law declared unconstitutional. The act, better known as ObamaCare, seeks to impose sweeping changes on this country’s health insurance and health care systems. One key provision would require everyone to either purchase insurance by 2014 or face a fine.
Those 26 states argued that the federal government has no legitimate power to require individuals to purchase any product, in this case health insurance. All three judges who heard the case last Wednesday seemed at least somewhat receptive to that argument. Chief Judge Joel Dubina asked, “If we uphold the individual mandate in this case, are there any limits on Congress’ power left?” Judge Stanley Marcus wanted to know, “…[G]oing back to the first principles, is there anything out there that actually suggests that Congress can compel a private party to buy a private product on the open market if they’re not disposed to do so?”
Oregon is being offered 48 million federal dollars to set up an insurance exchange to help our citizens comply with that federal mandate. Some legislators voted for the bill because they feared that if we don’t set up an exchange on our own terms, the feds will impose a less palatable one on us when the individual mandate takes effect.
Whether we ever get that $48 million is open to question. The U.S. House voted not to fund such grants, but that decision may be reversed in current Congressional budget deliberations. Whether we eventually get the cash or not, Oregonians will not be well served by an exchange that only helps us purchase policies that our state insurance regulators approve. Some other states have far fewer mandates on similar policies. Many of us could save hundreds of dollars a month if only we were allowed to shop for policies approved by those states.
Any exchange Oregon sets up should increase, not maintain limits on, Oregonians’ insurance policy choices. Then, whether ObamaCare eventually gets overturned or not, our state could lead the way in helping its citizens make informed choices on a wide range of insurance products. Now that would be real insurance reform.
Steve Buckstein is founder and Senior Policy Analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: watch tv show episodes()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water benefits()
Pingback: Why Use VPN in Saudi Arabia?()
Pingback: tvpackages.net()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: lan hurtige penge nu()
Pingback: 3gp mobile porn()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: electricians milwaukee()
Pingback: bonuses()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: Anal XXX sex videos()
Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: low insurance quotes()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: silk head wraps()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: opensky.com()
Pingback: best online shopping sites for men()
Pingback: chapter 7 attorney carlisle()
Pingback: navigate to this site()
Pingback: car repair at home in delhi()
Pingback: Rodrick Rover()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: bikiniluxe()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: publishers books()
Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS()
Pingback: ebay 32 inch tv()
Pingback: town hall 8 war base()
Pingback: minnesota internet marketing strategy()
Pingback: check these guys out()
Pingback: boom beach hack no survey()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: speaker rental singapore()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: honey season()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: coaching()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: tv antennas sheboygan()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: car accessories camera()
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/zZciY()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: arm rest organizer sulit()
Pingback: roasting pan ikea()
Pingback: lovetts pet care()
Pingback: small home safe()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: nachatroom.net()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: Rae()
Pingback: lawnmower repair()
Pingback: Sexafspraak()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: canada proxies list()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: dog walking naples fl()
Pingback: Clarine()
Pingback: iemauijim.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: nicklachey()
Pingback: austin air purifiers()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/o9N6X()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: toshiba portege z20t review()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: iphone battery replacement()
Pingback: events heroes photography()
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy miami()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: modrzew dlh()
Pingback: 坦克世界充值()
Pingback: Temple()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: street walker urban dictionary()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Link()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: get access to brazzers account()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Latoya()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: tania Levitra()
Pingback: irctc()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Alice()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Marvis Murphey()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: reviews()
Pingback: msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: Isela()
Pingback: pokemon go generator codes()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-paypal-nz/()
Pingback: cheap seo packages for small business()
Pingback: lunch talks()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: cd watcher()
Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: Doris()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: Porno()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: bread bin cream black retro modern kitchen storage()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: Wurst()
Pingback: belts and dresses()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: BUILDING()
Pingback: Free Internet Radio()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: view locations()
Pingback: Deepthroat()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: ppcmanagement()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: pokaz strone()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ejaculate()
Pingback: las vegas casinos()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: homepage()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: facebook cadastrar()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: http://signal102.cloud.rta.mi.th/home.php?mod=space&uid=1552131&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: parodia xanaina()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: http://www.softcity.com/citizen/QN0AzN1AzM/view/ferestal-lorrias()
Pingback: buy viagra()
Pingback: תקוני תריסים()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم وارونگی()
Pingback: hard core porn Video()
Pingback: nj casinos online()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: seo optimization packages()
Pingback: best seo package for wordpress()
Pingback: https://500px.com/roniyeirn/about()
Pingback: فروش درب پنجره یو پی وی سی()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: Texas Sports Outlet()
Pingback: katte ormekur()
Pingback: free computer disposal()
Pingback: 144hz monitors()
Pingback: buy Facebook likes()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: سئو()
Pingback: https://visual.ly/users/mikemike14-1/portfolio()
Pingback: commercial warehouses()
Pingback: ¥ë¥¤¥ô¥£¥È¥ó Ø”²¼()
Pingback: http://nom8352.tistory.com()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد فصل دوم قسمت پنجم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد فصل دوم قسمت پنجم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد فصل دوم قسمت پنجم()