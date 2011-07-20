Cascade Policy Institute joins national effort to celebrate freedom

by Cascade Policy Institute

Cascade Policy Institute to Honor Noble Laureate Milton Friedman on July 29

Portland, Oregon – Cascade Policy Institute will honor Dr. Milton Friedman on July 29 as part of a national day of recognition for the Nobel Laureate and his work, theories, and contributions. The Friedman Legacy for Freedom Day is being celebrated in every U.S. state and in six countries.

The Birthday Party and Open House is being sponsored by the Foundation for Educational Choice, the continuation of the Milton and Rose D. Friedman Foundation. The event will explore how Dr. Friedman and his free-market theories have benefited mankind and how they can move our country forward amidst current economic uncertainty.

Milton Friedman’s wife, Rose Director Friedman, grew up here in Portland, attending Lincoln High School and Reed College before meeting Milton at the University of Chicago. A noted economist in her own right, she coauthored several books, including Free to Choose, with her more famous husband. Rose passed away in 2009.

Milton Friedman passed away in 2006. This July 31st is the 99th anniversary of his birth. He is regarded as one of the world’s most influential promoters of economic freedom. He argued that the voluntary choices of individuals, not the dictates of government, should be the default mode of human life. His revolutionary work in economic theory earned him the Nobel Prize in 1976.

“Now, more than ever, our nation and world need the wise ideas of Dr. Friedman,” said Robert Enlow, president and CEO of the Friedman Foundation for Educational Choice. “With the American economy in crisis and the constant threat of increased government control, Dr. Friedman’s simple, profound belief that humans ought to be free carries fresh, urgent relevance.”

“We’re delighted to have Cascade Policy Institute join us in celebrating Dr. Milton Friedman’s legacy for freedom,” said Enlow.

Although he typically is recognized for his economic contributions, Dr. Friedman spent the last decade of his life fighting to bring educational freedom to all of America’s children. In 1996, he and his wife Rose founded the Foundation for Educational Choice to promote his vision for universal school choice—an idea he first proposed in 1955.

The event will be held on Friday, July 29th from 3pm to 7pm at Cascade Policy Institute’s offices, 4850 SW Scholls Ferry Road, Suite 103, Portland, Oregon. Admission is free, but RSVPs are required. For more information, contact Deanne at (503) 242-0900.